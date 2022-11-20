Hornets 39, Wizards 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (4-13) play against the Washington Wizards (7-7) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 39, Washington Wizards 43 (Q2 06:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis is about to check into the game with 6:48 remaining in the second quarter. – 6:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
As fantastic as Nick Richards has been on the offensive glass, his defensive rebounding is still in the 31st percentile. For him to be a starting level two way big, he has to try and get that up to at least league average – 6:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
#DCAboveAll
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal played all 12 minutes of the first quarter. Going back to Friday’s overtime time against Miami, in which he played the entire second half and OT, he has now consecutively played 48 minutes, 30 seconds, going back to the 7:30 mark of Friday’s second quarter. – 6:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead Charlotte 35-27 after one.
Kuzma leads with 9p, Avdija has 8. Beal has four assists. The Wiz have five 3’s. – 6:38 PM
The Wizards lead Charlotte 35-27 after one.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Hornets 35-27 after one. Good start for the offense with 5 threes. Kuzma has 9 pts, Avdija has 8. – 6:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
@Gordon Hayward | #LetsFly
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Dennis Smith Jr experience wasn’t a phase, he’s a very real impact player. Add resigning DSJ to the “To do” list this off-season – 6:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Didn’t have the best angle from my seat, but on the replay it looked like Porzingis pulled Jalen McDaniels into him, McDaniels knocked/pushed Porzingis into the Wizards’ bench & other Charlotte players came over and Wes Unseld Jr. stepped in to separate the two. – 6:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija does a great job grabbing a low bounce pass from Bradley Beal in transition and finishes with the reverse and-1 layup.
Misses the free throw, but gets his own rebound and putback.
That’s 4 first quarter buckets in 8 minutes of him finishing at the rim. – 6:29 PM
Deni Avdija does a great job grabbing a low bounce pass from Bradley Beal in transition and finishes with the reverse and-1 layup.
Misses the free throw, but gets his own rebound and putback.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a huge fan of the Charlotte strategy early vs Porzingis. Putting Plumlee on him, which has opened up the rim for easy drives and cuts, while also letting KP get loose for a couple 3s. Would put Plumlee on Avdija so he can help at rim. – 6:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
James Plowright @British_Buzz
An audible “Ah Hell No” from a Wizards player on that Plumlee lefty jumper – 6:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Old friends Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. are guarding each other to start the game. – 6:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/H7ZGmchce3 – 6:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Monte Morris out:
Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 5:39 PM
Wizards starters with Monte Morris out:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he played Orlando Robinson over Nikola Jovic down the stretch in Washington because Robinson was providing a presence at the rim. – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra said Orlando Robinson finished over Jovic vs. Wizards because of “rim presence.” – 5:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at WAS
Dennis Smith Jr and Mark Williams have been upgraded to available.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
next man up mentality.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
How we’re looking for tonight 👀 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/eyC91hfGvR – 5:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
sunday starters at the crib 🏠
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Former Washington Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr. is getting into the World Cup spirit. During his early pregame shooting routine, Oubre is wearing a U.S. men’s national team jersey with his NBA number and last name. pic.twitter.com/TqYUWZ0OmH – 5:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Kevin Love has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the 4:30 p.m. injury report. Love suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb in Friday’s win over the Hornets. – 4:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura is OUT tonight, in addition to starting pg Monte Morris. Hachimura tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter against Miami. – 4:24 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Monte Morris and Rui Hachimura are BOTH out with right ankle soreness. Wizards also sign Devon Dotson. – 4:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura (sore ankle) will not play tonight, joining Monté Morris and Delon Wright as out. – 4:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is OUT with an ankle injury, in addition to Monte Morris. Jordan Goodwin will play, per Unseld. – 4:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
OFFICIAL: we have signed Devon Dotson to a two-way contract 🤝
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Monté Morris and Delon Wright out but Jordan Goodwin returning from injury tonight, I think the Wizards will start Bradley Beal and Corey Kispert in their backcourt and keep Goodwin in his usual role off the bench. That’s my opinion on how they’ll open the game. – 3:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
big sunday vibes ✨
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can Payne, Duane Washington Jr. and Deandre Ayton were feeling the pregame Lil Uzi Vert pic.twitter.com/3oIoJTdeLz – 3:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris is OUT tonight due to an ankle injury and now Rui Hachimura is questionable, also with an ankle issue, the Wizards announce. – 3:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Updated Wizards injury report:
Jordan Goodwin (knee) is available
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is questionable
Updated Wizards injury report:
Jordan Goodwin (knee) is available
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is questionable
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Updated injury report.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
On their up-to-date injury report, the Wizards have listed Monté Morris (right ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) as OUT. But Jordan Goodwin is listed as AVAILABLE. Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE. – 2:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards list Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness) as AVAILABLE, but Monte Morris (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Hornets.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) is newly added as questionable. – 2:39 PM
Wizards list Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness) as AVAILABLE, but Monte Morris (right ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Hornets.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards opened today’s NBA slate ranked sixth in the league in defensive rating, holding opponents to 110.2 points per 100 possessions. The top five: Milwaukee (105.1 per 100), the Clippers (106.4), Philadelphia (108.7), Dallas (109.1) and Cleveland (109.3). – 2:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
New AP Top 25 is out
5. USC (vs. 13. Notre Dame)
9. Oregon
12. Washington
14. Utah
17. UCLA
22. Oregon State – 1:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Washington Wizards are signing G League guard Devon Dotson on a two-way contract, agent Kevin Bradbury of @Rep1Basketball tells ESPN. Dotson has averaged 12 points and 7 assists for the Capital City Go-Go. – 1:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
backcourt battle tonight.
