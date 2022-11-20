Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 20, 2022- by

By |

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $30,738,064 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $16,889,027 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Newman
@Joshua_Newman
This is the Utah scenario the Pac-12 just gave me.
Beat Colorado
Oregon State beats Oregon
Washington beats Wazzu
UCLA beats Cal – 2:48 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home