Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $30,738,064 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $16,889,027 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

