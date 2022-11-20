Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $30,738,064 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $16,889,027 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Joshua_Newman
This is the Utah scenario the Pac-12 just gave me.
Beat Colorado
Oregon State beats Oregon
Washington beats Wazzu
UCLA beats Cal – 2:48 AM