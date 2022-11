Jazz more likely to extend than trade Jordan Clarkson

Yet another illustration of Utah’s apparent willingness to let its current team land wherever it lands in the standings without trying to offload more talent in the wake of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades to prioritize draft position: One rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite Jordan Clarkson’s contract before they consider trading him. Clarkson, 30, is averaging career-highs in scoring (18.6 PPG) and assists (4.6 APG).Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com