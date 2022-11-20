Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich: 'We've been in too many battles to have a scar in our relationship'

Clutch Points: “He’s a great coach. One of the best coaches I had. We’ve been in too many battles to have a scar in our relationship.” Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich 💯 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/FQ0jvM1NeU
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Two games into Kawhi’s return, Paul George is held out of the second half with soreness in his right knee. But it appears Clippers were being cautious with their star guard, who is feeling ‘OK’ according to Ty Lue espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi praises Pop for helping him become the player he is today: “We’ve been in too many battles to have a scar on our relationship.” pic.twitter.com/uLcy2JNNsJ – 3:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi often talks about building good habits. Asked him what he’s seen from LAC’s habits so far.
“It just depends on where we want to be. If we want to be one of the last teams standing that’s what we have to do and if we don’t, then this is just OK basketball to play.” pic.twitter.com/2lsDPN8crK – 2:20 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: “I don’t have to put a burden on myself to try to win a basketball game in 20 minutes. That’s going to be all season. We have a lot of talent.” pic.twitter.com/MWRSRopJwX – 1:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on his progress in his second game since missing the previous 12 pic.twitter.com/9TgNxa8fxw – 1:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: “He’s meant a lot. He’s the reason I’m the player I am today.” pic.twitter.com/iIQ9Nb4J6P – 1:42 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Postgame, @flybyknite asked Kawhi Leonard what Gregg Popovich, whom Kawhi shared a few moments with tonight, has meant to him. Kawhi’s answer: pic.twitter.com/xzHC87imlm – 1:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard Game 4 ends with:
– 11 points (5/8 FGs)
– 1 rebound (0 fouls)
– 4 assists (1 TO)
– 0 steals/blocks
– 1/3 3s (no FTs)
+/- of 0 – 12:26 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I’m going to assume that is the end of Kawhi Leonard’s night as he checks out with 7:55 to play and the Clippers leading 106-79.
Leonard plays 22 minutes, making 5-of-8 shots, with four assists. – 12:25 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s influence in his return Thursday was evident everywhere *but* his shot-making. Tonight, he’s started 4-for-6 with nine points. – 11:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Interesting that the Clippers had 40 first-quarter points, none of them from Kawhi Leonard. Paul George (18 points) and John Wall (10 assists) elevated their play to put less pressure on Kawhi in only his second game since his 12-game absence. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall has now served Paul George and Kawhi Leonard half court alley-oops in this first half vs Spurs. – 11:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Manu Ginóbili will have some role in the organization, basically “whatever he wants to do.” pic.twitter.com/Wzo422mNoE – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talked about how he knows if certain players will be good coaches. Tim Duncan is not one of them. Pop: “He may never go to a game the rest of his life. But he comes to practices and walks around to see the boys play. But he has no interest in coaching.” – 10:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Spurs starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Keita Bates-Diop
Tre Jones – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spurs will start Tre Jones, Keita Bates-Diop, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl vs Clippers. Big wings.
Clippers hope to get used to starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 10:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on how he manages the unknowns, both involving player injuries and determining a young players’ potential pic.twitter.com/aBmCjnD8cq – 9:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gregg Popovich teaching the youth lol #WholesomeContent pic.twitter.com/4Nd4QwPKCB – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Vassell in 2021-22: 12.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.9 3s (36.1%)
Devin Vassell in 2022-23: 20.4 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 3s (42.2%)
Asked Gregg Popovich and Tyronn Lue about Vassell’s emergence to start his 3rd NBA season.
(Vassell is out tonight vs Clippers) pic.twitter.com/R66mC2g9JK – 9:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
High school reporter informs Spurs coach Gregg Popovich that she’s covering her first NBA game & asks for advice. Pop: “Stay away from Popovich.” Pop adds, “I’m funny, though! You have to have some fun. People that take stuff personally it’s their problem; it’s not mine.” – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: “He’s probably going to be a Hall-of-Fame player. He wasn’t a Hall-of-Fame player when he first got drafted. So I would say he’s improved quite a bit. He’s done a great job. He’s worked his ass off.” – 9:17 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
High-school student reporter in LA tells Gregg Popovich she’s covering her first NBA game and asks if he has any advice for young reporters.
High-school student reporter in LA tells Gregg Popovich she’s covering her first NBA game and asks if he has any advice for young reporters.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard left his return game Thursday feeling “good.” He said he’ll wait to hear from the medical team before knowing if Leonard can play more than the 24-25 Leonard played vs. Detroit. – 8:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said it’s not clear if Kawhi Leonard will have similar minutes restriction as first game back (25 min) or if that can expand a bit. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame before Clippers face San Antonio, Ty Lue says that his evaluation of the team — usually in 10-game chunks — essentially is starting over because of the new starting lineup now that Kawhi is back. He called it a good problem to have and wants to mix up lineups around KL. – 8:51 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Kawhi LEONARD working out early before Clippers v Spurs. pic.twitter.com/0tE6Us4Yc5 – 8:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Same starting lineup for Clippers tonight: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard now working on his hook shots and fadeaways pic.twitter.com/FNILJ8iCve – 8:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard working on his free throws pic.twitter.com/E2DrU2DIRU – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi is back, but what has hampered the Clippers hasn’t gone away. What players and Ty Lue say still needs to change to reach their potential: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:57 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Spurs at Clippers
ICYMI, Kawhi Leonard is back in LA’s lineup. Although rusty in his return the other night, Saturday could be a get-right game when Kawhi faces his former team. San Antonio is 0-3 so far on its 5-game West Coast road trip. pic.twitter.com/oORpIyI1hO – 12:31 PM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard came out the last game feeling good. Sounds like they will keep his minutes in the same 25-minute range, depending on how he feels. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 19, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will start again tonight can San Antonio -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 19, 2022
Mark Medina: Kawhi Leonard: “It’s going to be a long journey. They say recovery isn’t just one year. Everybody thinks that. But it’s a two-year process.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 18, 2022
