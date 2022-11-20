Kings not shopping Harrison Barnes

James Ham: According to a lead source, the Kings are not currently involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes. They are focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season.
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a lead source, the Kings are not currently involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes. They are focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season. – 3:21 PM
According to a lead source, the Kings are not currently involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes. They are focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season. – 3:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those interested, over the past few weeks I whipped up Suns trade scenarios for Kyle Kuzma (bit.ly/3TYDmb7),
as well as Harrison Barnes, John Collins and plenty more (bit.ly/3DYU5FU) – 12:25 PM
For those interested, over the past few weeks I whipped up Suns trade scenarios for Kyle Kuzma (bit.ly/3TYDmb7),
as well as Harrison Barnes, John Collins and plenty more (bit.ly/3DYU5FU) – 12:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s kind of underestimated Harrison Barnes contribution over the last 5 Sacramento Kings games.
14.8 points / 5.8 rebounds / 2.6 assists / 1.4 steals / 57.9% FG / 41.2% 3P / 88.5% FT
His effort was tremendous on both ends. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/mXm5RQQone – 11:45 AM
It’s kind of underestimated Harrison Barnes contribution over the last 5 Sacramento Kings games.
14.8 points / 5.8 rebounds / 2.6 assists / 1.4 steals / 57.9% FG / 41.2% 3P / 88.5% FT
His effort was tremendous on both ends. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/mXm5RQQone – 11:45 AM
More on this storyline
The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said. The Suns engaged in rookie extension negotiations with Cam Johnson prior to the regular season, with a final offer of four years in the range of $66 million, sources say. Phoenix refused to move higher toward the figure Johnson had desired. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right meniscus. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022
Sean Cunningham: Harrison Barnes discusses Kings defensive improvement, depth at the wing position, the emergence of Chima Moneke, facing the Trail Blazers in Wednesday’s opener & the rookie talent show during Fan Fest. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/BbQXSNrYdq pic.twitter.com/XfKCX1ESv6 -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / October 17, 2022
Sean Cunningham: Harrison Barnes talks about Kings training camp as they approach the first preseason game in Sacramento, why practice sessions can feel like months at a time & Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/b48OZJQCnd pic.twitter.com/dzTuYF2rXx -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / October 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.