Kings not shopping Harrison Barnes

James Ham: According to a lead source, the Kings are not currently involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes. They are focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those interested, over the past few weeks I whipped up Suns trade scenarios for Kyle Kuzma (bit.ly/3TYDmb7),
as well as Harrison Barnes, John Collins and plenty more (bit.ly/3DYU5FU) – 12:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s kind of underestimated Harrison Barnes contribution over the last 5 Sacramento Kings games.
14.8 points / 5.8 rebounds / 2.6 assists / 1.4 steals / 57.9% FG / 41.2% 3P / 88.5% FT
His effort was tremendous on both ends. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/mXm5RQQone11:45 AM

The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said. The Suns engaged in rookie extension negotiations with Cam Johnson prior to the regular season, with a final offer of four years in the range of $66 million, sources say. Phoenix refused to move higher toward the figure Johnson had desired. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right meniscus. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022

