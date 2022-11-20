Knicks 75, Suns 90: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (8-8) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
New York Knicks 75, Phoenix Suns 90 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker wondering where was the foul as he hit the back post of the basket hard on the defensive end.
On the other end, Washington Jr. for 3.
#Suns had a 11-0 run in building a 15-point lead going into the 4th. – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 90, NYK 75
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 6-9 FG
Craig: 14-4-3
Brunson: 24 Pts, 9-19 FG – 5:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not looking good for the Knicks. They trail by 15 heading into the fourth quarter. – 5:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Season-high 5 FTAs for Deandre Ayton today. Using the power dribbles and spin moves well today to free himself up to make passes or get better looks around the rim – 5:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Randle tried to back down Wainright with his power dribble.
One dribble.
Two dribble.
Kickout pass.
That’s why Wainright out there.
The former football player can match Randle’s physicality.
#Suns up 11 as Ayton scores inside. Fouled on play
Hits FT. 13 points, 11 boards. – 5:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are crashing the offensive glass even more. Must have been something they saw on film with the Knicks. Never seen Booker do it this much. They’re up to 15 second-chance points. – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brunson keeping #Knicks close.
Has 22 after 3-point play. #Suns up 8.
Wainright in for Craig. – 5:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Rose out Miles McBride getting a chance here – at table to sub in (Brunson is at the line) – 5:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Landry Shamet felt concussion symptoms before season-high 16-point burst at Minnesota azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3.
Booker finds Ayton, with Brunson on hip, for two.
#Suns up 11. Timeout #Knicks midway through 3rd.
Biggest lead for #Suns: 11 – 5:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns starting to create a little separation, up 11 thanks to a 20-11 start to the 3Q. Best part is everyone’s getting in on the scoring – 5:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FYI: Jock Landale isn’t injured.
Wasn’t on injury report. Hasn’t played so far tonight. #Suns – 5:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges hits corner 3 in front of #Knicks bench.
Flashes 3 sign in front of bench with head nod.
#Suns up four. – 5:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
That’s 10 straight games with a made three for TC, a new career record! pic.twitter.com/m0ZAJSZmIt – 4:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Knicks say Derrick Rose (sore right toe) is out for the rest of today’s game against the Suns – 4:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose injured his toe and will not return to the game today, according to the Knicks. – 4:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose (sore right toe) will not return today vs Phoenix. – 4:48 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Derrick Rose (sore right toe) will not return to today’s game at Phoenix. – 4:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Knicks have been pretty bad in some sections of this game and the Suns have been pretty good in some sections of this game but just not enough consistency on either end so here we are in a two-point game. – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 55 #Knicks 53 Half
PHX: Payne 10, Booker 9. Team: 6-of-18 from 3.
NYK: Brunson 13. Team: 5-of-13. – 4:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 55, NYK 53
Payne: 10 Pts, 2-5 FG, 5-5 FT
Booker: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Craig: 9-3-3, 3-6 FG
Brunson: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG – 4:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes has 5 assists and the Knicks have tied it at 53 after trailing by 11. – 4:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One of my new favorite things is watching a Suns miss heading for a group of players on the opposing team only for Torrey Craig to come soaring through the middle of it all trying to get his hands on an O-board – 4:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson started the season 27-35 from the line — but now has hit 44 straight. Knicks say that ties second-longest streak with Chris Duhon, trailing only Courtney Lee’s 52 straight. – 4:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Didn’t realize but Knicks point out that Jalen Brunson has hit 44 consecutive free throws, tying Chris Duhon for the second longest streak in franchise history (Courtney Lee has the record).
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton’s 4 FTAs already ties his season high but he has missed all 4. – 4:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton went from going three straight games without attempting a free throw to attempting 7 FTs in one and half games.
Is 0-for-4 today after going 3-of-3 at Utah. #Suns up one with 2:58 left in half. – 4:28 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson has hit 44 consecutive free throws, tying Chris Duhon for the second longest streak in franchise history since NBA play by plays were recorded in 1997-98. Courtney Lee holds the record with 52. – 4:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Positive: Deandre Ayton’s gotten to the FT line 4 times already today.
Room for improvement: He’s missed all 4 of them – 4:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims was the Knicks third center today and also the best in the first half. – 4:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig is staying in after he was hobbling a bit before the timeout – 4:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig came up a bit hobbled after that two-handed dunk. He’s staying in but something to keep an eye on as the Suns call timeout – 4:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of solid Josh Okogie drives today on the offensive end. Just doing that would be a huge boon to what he already provides defensively – 4:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
About that “We’ll play two centers” comment. Knicks already on their third center today. – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Wainright, Washington Jr., Okogie, Lee and Biyombo.
Thoughts? – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two changes in the 1st quarter rotation.
Biyombo in, Wainright in.
#Suns up 28-22 after one.. – 4:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 28, NYK 22
Payne: 10 Pts, 2-3 FG, 5-5 FT
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-7 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Grimes: 5 Pts, 3 Ast – 4:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo is the first center in for DA over Jock Landale. Might be a matchup thing with Mitchell Robinson out there – 4:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
D4VIN BOOK4R sighting and the Suns are off to a much better start here in this 1Q, up 18-9. You knew it was something they wanted to address after the way they’ve started the last handful of games – 3:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Knicks keep fouling 3-point shooters. Suns up 9 and Booker has a chance to make it 10 with a 4-point play. – 3:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne taking on challenge of defending Brunson.
Blocked his shot.
Slapped his chest in celebration.
Payne just fouled on 3. #Suns up 15-7 as he hit all 3 FTs. – 3:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good Cam Payne game early. He’s hit a 3, got an offensive putback, blocked the crap out of Jalen Brunson and now got fouled on a 3-pointer – 3:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Not going to see many people block Jalen Brunson’s shot with how crafty he is but Cam Payne just did it. His defense has been GREAT this season. – 3:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aggressive Deandre Ayton off the bounce gets to the FT line. Good to see early on – 3:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns force turnover, get to line and Booker hits 3.
Phoenix up 5-2. – 3:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can Payne, Duane Washington Jr. and Deandre Ayton were feeling the pregame Lil Uzi Vert pic.twitter.com/3oIoJTdeLz – 3:33 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No action for early NBA start between #NewYorkForever and #WeAreTheValley for me but Chris Paul is out, while Mitchell Robinson is back and coming off the bench. I’d lean towards PHX 1H if playing anything. Seven more games on tap later. Opportunities exist. – 3:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks putting Grimes into the starting lineup, sticking with Hartenstein. – 2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) and Cam Johnson (knee) are both with the team today.
Good sign for #Suns as Shamet has been in concussion protocol.
Johnson has been out with torn right meniscus. He’ll likely return within the next two months. #Suns – 2:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s Devin Booker’s favorite day of the week.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Hrk6gyVNj2 – 2:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul getting up some shots during pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/b3ybe6d22K – 2:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The type of teammate that he is, I think that goes a long way.” #Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson. #Suns pic.twitter.com/dnbm2nLgsM – 2:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Asked Thibodeau if Cam Reddish was out for tomorrow, which seems likely with three days off after – he said day to day. I’d guess you’ll see Grimes, who he talked about having an opportunity. And he said two centers will play — sounds like if Mitch is healthy Sims out for now. – 2:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibs said two centers will play on most games, although today Mitch may be limited. Sounds like Jericho would be odd man out in future.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knick announce Mitchell Robinson ( knee) is available this afternoon but that Cam Reddish (groin) has been ruled out – 2:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) is available vs PHX and Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) is out. – 2:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for today’s game.
Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) is available.
Out:
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) pic.twitter.com/T3w9CUpSjR – 1:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is out. Mitchell Robinson is playing – 1:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a nut.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s competitiveness. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SlnR09BUrn – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Booker and Bridges having high minute totals this early in the season to become a consistent thing. Trying to balance how much everyone wants to compete. – 1:49 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson showed off his bounce with a one-handed dunk against the Knicks on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/18/wat… – 1:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
3 questions entering Suns-#Knicks matchup https://t.co/SjV1Ty805q
Next 5: Suns defense faltering as they continue season w/o Chris Paul (heel) https://t.co/mDrTwgNnRY
Deandre Ayton’s mom delivers meal to #FRCrocks to help cause https://t.co/jVBPJZR8KT pic.twitter.com/0AXva0RBlg – 12:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What’s wrong with Phoenix’s defense? 3 questions entering #Suns–#Knicks matchup (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
#FIFAWorldCup starts today, so we asked the guys who’s the best soccer player? 👀 pic.twitter.com/eN3RnWbkXp – 11:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 20 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.2
3. Stephen Curry: 15.9
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.5
5. Kevin Durant: 15.0
6. Joel Embiid: 14.6
7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.1
8. Devin Booker: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.3
10. Dejounte Murray: 11.7 pic.twitter.com/UIw2ghbbgm – 10:55 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks again catch a break. Missed Nikola Jokic and now missing Chris Paul, who is out of this afternoon’s game with a sore heel. – 10:52 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Matchup with the Suns today
⏰: 3:30PM pic.twitter.com/YFlFpVK758 – 10:04 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry’s 24 points helped lead the Warriors to a win at home over the Knicks, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s the thing she used to cook when we were kids back home. Whoever outside enjoying activities with you, she’s inviting them to dinner and cooking that same dish.”
Deandre Ayton’s mom delivers meal to Fox Restaurant Concepts to help cause. #Suns https://t.co/LWFvIPxXhh pic.twitter.com/y2UpKGI97S – 9:59 AM
