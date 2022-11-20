Knicks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The New York Knicks are spending $18,017,736 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $18,752,156 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: 1050 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@LawMurrayTheNU
Friday night: Malik Beasley comes off bench to outscore Suns bench 27-21
Saturday night: Beasley comes off bench to outscore Trail Blazers bench 29-26
Monday night: Utah Jazz at LA Clippers – 1:55 AM