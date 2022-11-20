Knicks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The New York Knicks are spending $18,017,736 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $18,752,156 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: 1050 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?