Knicks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 20, 2022

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The New York Knicks are spending $18,017,736 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $18,752,156 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: 1050 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Friday night: Malik Beasley comes off bench to outscore Suns bench 27-21
Saturday night: Beasley comes off bench to outscore Trail Blazers bench 29-26
Monday night: Utah Jazz at LA Clippers – 1:55 AM

, ,

