Kyrie Irving to play vs. Memphis

The Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving is available to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, marking the guard’s return following an eight-game ban for his social media post on a book and movie featuring antisemitic ideas. Irving issued his most formal apology to date Saturday. In an interview with SNY, Irving said he is “not antisemitic” and wanted to “apologize deeply” for his social media post.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight vs. the Grizzlies, per the Nets. pic.twitter.com/TEjyTBe4BB – 12:38 PM
Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight vs. the Grizzlies, per the Nets. pic.twitter.com/TEjyTBe4BB – 12:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving completes prerequisites to come back from suspension, will return Sunday vs. Memphis nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:33 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving completes prerequisites to come back from suspension, will return Sunday vs. Memphis nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused (from @AP) apnews.com/article/700bac… – 12:24 PM
Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused (from @AP) apnews.com/article/700bac… – 12:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving cleared, available to play for Nets Sunday vs. Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/20/kyr… – 12:17 PM
Kyrie Irving cleared, available to play for Nets Sunday vs. Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/20/kyr… – 12:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets are officially listing Kyrie Irving as Available for tonight vs. Memphis – 12:06 PM
The Nets are officially listing Kyrie Irving as Available for tonight vs. Memphis – 12:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nets make it official and announce that Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight at home against Memphis after missing the last eight games through suspension.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:05 PM
Nets make it official and announce that Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight at home against Memphis after missing the last eight games through suspension.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets statement after unsuspending Kyrie: “Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” – 11:50 AM
Nets statement after unsuspending Kyrie: “Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” – 11:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving statement from the Brooklyn #Nets:
“Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” – 11:47 AM
Kyrie Irving statement from the Brooklyn #Nets:
“Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” – 11:47 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Statement from the Nets on Kyrie Irving clearing his suspension today:
“Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” #Nets #NBA #Netsworld – 11:47 AM
Statement from the Nets on Kyrie Irving clearing his suspension today:
“Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” #Nets #NBA #Netsworld – 11:47 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Irving – AVAILABLE – 11:46 AM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Irving – AVAILABLE – 11:46 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets guard Kyrie Irving upgraded from questionable to available for today’s game against the Grizzlies, per team. Looks like suspension is over. pic.twitter.com/QVq5wvFuWe – 11:45 AM
Nets guard Kyrie Irving upgraded from questionable to available for today’s game against the Grizzlies, per team. Looks like suspension is over. pic.twitter.com/QVq5wvFuWe – 11:45 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight vs. Grizzlies. – 11:44 AM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight vs. Grizzlies. – 11:44 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets officially announce Kyrie Irving will be available for Sunday’s game vs the Memphis Grizzlies – 11:44 AM
Brooklyn Nets officially announce Kyrie Irving will be available for Sunday’s game vs the Memphis Grizzlies – 11:44 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 11:44 AM
Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 11:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets make it official. Kyrie Irving is available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 11:44 AM
Nets make it official. Kyrie Irving is available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 11:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After this morning’s press conference, Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play by the #Nets. Brooklyn hosts the #Grizzlies tonight. #NBA – 11:44 AM
After this morning’s press conference, Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play by the #Nets. Brooklyn hosts the #Grizzlies tonight. #NBA – 11:44 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just listened to Kyrie’s press conference this morning. The word “apology” was used multiple times and he frequently said that he was not anti-semitic, but there was very little of substance and it came off more to me as someone doing the bare minimum to resume his career. – 11:25 AM
I just listened to Kyrie’s press conference this morning. The word “apology” was used multiple times and he frequently said that he was not anti-semitic, but there was very little of substance and it came off more to me as someone doing the bare minimum to resume his career. – 11:25 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
This is the full bit of how Kyrie Irving began his press conference this morning: pic.twitter.com/7TyMiaDnws – 11:18 AM
This is the full bit of how Kyrie Irving began his press conference this morning: pic.twitter.com/7TyMiaDnws – 11:18 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is done after a few questions. Will have full coverage shortly. – 11:00 AM
Kyrie Irving is done after a few questions. Will have full coverage shortly. – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on why he apologized now but not then: “I was rightfully defensive that there was an assumption that I could be antisemitic or that I meant to post the documentary to stand side by side with all the views of the documentary. I was defensive initially.” #Nets – 10:58 AM
Kyrie Irving on why he apologized now but not then: “I was rightfully defensive that there was an assumption that I could be antisemitic or that I meant to post the documentary to stand side by side with all the views of the documentary. I was defensive initially.” #Nets – 10:58 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie starts his press conference by offering his “deep apologies” — says he has learned a lot from the conversations he’s had over the last couple weeks. He reiterates that he is not anti-semitic. – 10:53 AM
Kyrie starts his press conference by offering his “deep apologies” — says he has learned a lot from the conversations he’s had over the last couple weeks. He reiterates that he is not anti-semitic. – 10:53 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “I feel it was it was necessary for me to stand in this place & take accountability for my actions. Because there was a way I should’ve handled all this…when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or hurt from what I posted.” #nets – 10:49 AM
Kyrie: “I feel it was it was necessary for me to stand in this place & take accountability for my actions. Because there was a way I should’ve handled all this…when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or hurt from what I posted.” #nets – 10:49 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie: Kyrie says he’s very sorry. “It is necessary to take accountabilities for my actions.” pic.twitter.com/uZMl4G6E6i – 10:49 AM
Kyrie: Kyrie says he’s very sorry. “It is necessary to take accountabilities for my actions.” pic.twitter.com/uZMl4G6E6i – 10:49 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“They were very moving, very impactful. And it helped me become more aware of the repair that needed to be done.”
Kyrie Irving talks to SNY about the discussions he’s had in past 2 weeks, his initial response to questions of antisemitism & more here: https://t.co/2frsbmKg0T pic.twitter.com/hot7Ioj9Ra – 9:52 AM
“They were very moving, very impactful. And it helped me become more aware of the repair that needed to be done.”
Kyrie Irving talks to SNY about the discussions he’s had in past 2 weeks, his initial response to questions of antisemitism & more here: https://t.co/2frsbmKg0T pic.twitter.com/hot7Ioj9Ra – 9:52 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
To All of you that are standing next to me on this Journey I want to say thank you, I love you, and I honor your fearlessness and bravery. You motivate me more than you know. Now, Let’s build and celebrate one another
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 8:13 AM
To All of you that are standing next to me on this Journey I want to say thank you, I love you, and I honor your fearlessness and bravery. You motivate me more than you know. Now, Let’s build and celebrate one another
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 8:13 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Grizzlies at Nets
Kyrie Irving is expected to return from his suspension, just in time for a Brooklyn team that needs to build some positive momentum. Ja Morant is out, but remember, Memphis is still pretty good when they have to play without Ja. pic.twitter.com/OhO9CEhHOU – 4:40 AM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Grizzlies at Nets
Kyrie Irving is expected to return from his suspension, just in time for a Brooklyn team that needs to build some positive momentum. Ja Morant is out, but remember, Memphis is still pretty good when they have to play without Ja. pic.twitter.com/OhO9CEhHOU – 4:40 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community as one Jewish leader still hopes to meet with him nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 11:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community as one Jewish leader still hopes to meet with him nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 11:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving issues another apology as #Nets fans brace for return nypost.com/2022/11/19/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 10:05 PM
Kyrie Irving issues another apology as #Nets fans brace for return nypost.com/2022/11/19/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 10:05 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets are listing Kyrie Irving (suspension) as questionable for Sunday vs. Memphis. – 6:17 PM
The Nets are listing Kyrie Irving (suspension) as questionable for Sunday vs. Memphis. – 6:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kyrie Irving says he’s ‘not antisemitic’ and ‘should’ve just answered the questions and just moved on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:15 PM
Nets’ Kyrie Irving says he’s ‘not antisemitic’ and ‘should’ve just answered the questions and just moved on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie Irving said he is “not antisemitic” and wants to “apologize deeply” for the social media posts that led to his team-imposed suspension.
Irving is questionable to play Sunday. es.pn/3gnTVPd – 6:12 PM
Kyrie Irving said he is “not antisemitic” and wants to “apologize deeply” for the social media posts that led to his team-imposed suspension.
Irving is questionable to play Sunday. es.pn/3gnTVPd – 6:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie says he is “not antisemitic” and that he wanted to “apologize deeply” — in his strongest apology to date during a conversation with my friend @Ian Begley on Saturday. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:05 PM
Kyrie says he is “not antisemitic” and that he wanted to “apologize deeply” — in his strongest apology to date during a conversation with my friend @Ian Begley on Saturday. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So, if Kyrie is listed as questionable does that mean he still has to do something else to get back on the court. A little weird. – 5:14 PM
So, if Kyrie is listed as questionable does that mean he still has to do something else to get back on the court. A little weird. – 5:14 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
While Kyrie Irving is expected to return from suspension in Sunday’s game against Memphis, Nets list him as questionable: pic.twitter.com/hZB5B9XfVV – 5:02 PM
While Kyrie Irving is expected to return from suspension in Sunday’s game against Memphis, Nets list him as questionable: pic.twitter.com/hZB5B9XfVV – 5:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets list Kyrie Irving (team suspension) as questionable for tomorrow vs the #grizzlies. #nba – 5:01 PM
The #Nets list Kyrie Irving (team suspension) as questionable for tomorrow vs the #grizzlies. #nba – 5:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie Irving (team suspension) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Memphis. – 5:01 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving (team suspension) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Memphis. – 5:01 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies. – 5:00 PM
Kyrie Irving is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies. – 5:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have listed Kyrie Irving as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:00 PM
The Nets have listed Kyrie Irving as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for the Grizzlies tomorrow: Irving (team suspension) – QUESTIONABLE
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 5:00 PM
Nets status report for the Grizzlies tomorrow: Irving (team suspension) – QUESTIONABLE
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 5:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Memphis:
Irving (team suspension) – QUESTIONABLE
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 5:00 PM
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Memphis:
Irving (team suspension) – QUESTIONABLE
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 5:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving talks to SNY about past 3 weeks, his initial response to questions of antisemitism & talks he’s had since.
“To the outside world, that may have been seen as a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Which, rightfully so, it should’ve been.”
Full interview: https://t.co/2frsbmKg0T pic.twitter.com/xdMeRZpUrl – 4:45 PM
Kyrie Irving talks to SNY about past 3 weeks, his initial response to questions of antisemitism & talks he’s had since.
“To the outside world, that may have been seen as a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Which, rightfully so, it should’ve been.”
Full interview: https://t.co/2frsbmKg0T pic.twitter.com/xdMeRZpUrl – 4:45 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Will @Brooklyn Nets be dealing?
League exec tells Heavy Sports: “I really think Brooklyn would like to take a match to that thing and start over, but they really have to wait it out and see if Kyrie is different when he gets back.”
bit.ly/3Vbl32O – 1:47 PM
Will @Brooklyn Nets be dealing?
League exec tells Heavy Sports: “I really think Brooklyn would like to take a match to that thing and start over, but they really have to wait it out and see if Kyrie is different when he gets back.”
bit.ly/3Vbl32O – 1:47 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has officially completed all prerequisites — which included having conversations with several members of the Jewish community — and is cleared to make his return tonight against Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 20, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Here’s a statement from the Brooklyn Nets: “Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.