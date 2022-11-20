LeBron James will miss fourth straight game

Jovan Buha: LeBron James is out tonight against the Spurs, per the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is out tonight for the Lakers against the Spurs. He has missed four straight with a left groin strain. – 9:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to OUT tonight against San Antonio.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers: Beverley, Reaves, Walker IV, Brown Jr. and Davis.
LeBron will miss his fourth straight game with the strained adductor. – 9:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Anthony Davis will play. – 8:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio, per Darvin Ham. – 7:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 12 AST
✅ 12-21 FG
Young now has 54 career 30p/10a games, the fifth-highest such total since the ABA-NBA merger:
99 – James Harden
94 – LeBron James
83 – Russell Westbrook
58 – Magic Johnson
54 – Young
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:33 AM
Mark Medina: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with an appreciation for LeBron James and the way he has handled scrutiny throughout his 20-year NBA career pic.twitter.com/PY44EBWhdY -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 20, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James (left groin strain) is out tonight, missing his fourth straight game. Darvin Ham on being cautious with the 20-year veteran: “It’s difficult. But it’s a process that we understand and we just have to take our time because we don’t want this to be a lingering issue” -via Twitter @mcten / November 20, 2022
Marc Stein: The Lakers say LeBron James, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is questionable for Sunday’s home date with San Antonio. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 19, 2022
