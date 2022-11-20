LeBron James will miss fourth straight game

LeBron James will miss fourth straight game

Main Rumors

LeBron James will miss fourth straight game

November 20, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is out tonight for the Lakers against the Spurs. He has missed four straight with a left groin strain. – 9:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to OUT tonight against San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com9:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers: Beverley, Reaves, Walker IV, Brown Jr. and Davis.
LeBron will miss his fourth straight game with the strained adductor. – 9:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James will miss his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain tonight. – 9:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Anthony Davis will play. – 8:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is out tonight against the Spurs, per the Lakers. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham says LeBron James remains questionable just under two hours until tip with the Spurs. A game time decision. – 7:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio, per Darvin Ham. – 7:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 12 AST
✅ 12-21 FG
Young now has 54 career 30p/10a games, the fifth-highest such total since the ABA-NBA merger:
99 – James Harden
94 – LeBron James
83 – Russell Westbrook
58 – Magic Johnson
54 – Young
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…11:33 AM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home