Mike Conley: 'I was waiting to get the phone call that I was going somewhere else'

After the organization dealt its prized guard (Donovan Mitchell) and rim protector (Rudy Gobert), Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley expected to hear about the franchise making another significant move. “I was just like everybody else,” Conley said. “I was waiting to get the phone call that I was going somewhere else.”
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Saturday night in Portland, Mike Conley explained what happened with his knee injury, and why he’s optimistic. His teammates, meanwhile, explained how they beat the Blazers without him. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley, awaiting MRI results on left knee, says early signs are positive https://t.co/gHC4rzyw9m pic.twitter.com/vU6FpfRbMm – 2:31 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
JC, on Conley’s injury: It’s definitely scary. Talking to him, I hope it’s not that serious. He seemed in good spirits. But he’s been the leader of our team. – 1:20 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Hat tip to both @Eric Walden and @Sarah Todd who are both on the road and getting direct comments from Mike Conley. This is why travelling reporters is a necessity for reporting. Hat tip to @sltrib and @Deseret – 1:19 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Conley on the knee injury: “Early signs seemed like they were checking out. I was going through that process while laying on the floor, I was testing it myself…Kind of want to get the MRI to double check and we’ll know more shortly in the next day or so.” – 1:14 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley said his injury was noncontact. As he tried to fight over a screen, his leg locked up and he went down. He did a mental check on the court: I know it’s not that or that. Initial on-court ligament tests were good; awaiting imaging. He was walking with a severe limp. – 1:13 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley had an MRI, waiting on the results of that, but he said that early on it looks like it’s better than it seemed when he first went down – 1:09 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz are waiting for more imaging results on Mike Conley after his knee injury in the third quarter. – 12:44 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy on Conley: Awaiting the results on more imaging, but he’s walking around, smiling, very hopeful. – 12:43 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 118, Blazers 113. Utah overcomes the 3Q loss of Mike Conley to prevail in Portland. Beasley 29p, Ckarkson 28 (13 in 4Q), Markkanen 23. At LAC on Monday. – 12:31 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
He hasn’t been super sharp tonight, but this is probably one of the areas where you can use Olynyk’s playmaking in the half court.
Jazz missing Mike Conley’s leadership here with the the ball in his hands and Kelly can add some of that. – 12:15 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And, you see how much this team misses Conley right now… just some poor decisions from Clarkson and Beasley puts the Blazers back right in this one. – 12:13 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 87, Blazers 79. A Beasley jumper and a Sexton 3 gave Utah a little breathing room at the end of the period. Can they run the offense efficiently enough without Conley in 4Q, though? Markkanen 21p and Beasley 19. – 11:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No Conley and everything has fallen apart. A 19 point lead is gone in 4 minutes – 11:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Conley has a left knee injury and will not return to this game – 11:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And, wow. Jazz now up 77-58 on the second night of a B2B against a good Blazers team, making most of this run with Conley in the locker room. – 11:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Even without Conley, the Jazz are having great success getting to the rim now. That, coupled with Portland missing a few easy ones, has led to a 19-5 run. – 11:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Conley goes down on a screen. Looked like a pretty bad hyperextended knee there. – 11:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mike Conley down on the court, holding his left knee. He’s not in huge amounts of pain, but it’s pretty clear on replay he hyper-extended it. They’re doing ligament tests on court now. – 11:28 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Conley is down and not getting up. Trainer looking at his left knee area – 11:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley went down defending that play. HE’s holding his left knee. – 11:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz were +19 after Mike Conley checked out with 2 fouls and interestingly Will Hardy never went back to Mike in the 1st half – 11:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chauncey Billups, on the success of Mike Conley: I like to say he plays the game from the neck up. When you play the game from the neck up, you can play in this league until an advanced age. – 8:20 PM
Has the front office offered any more clarity to you since the season started? Mike Conley: It doesn’t change anything. From my perspective, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. Justin [Zanik] and Danny [Ainge] have been very transparent with everything. If something pops up, they’ll let me know. But right now, I’m just focusing on the team. I love it. It’s a great organization. Ryan [Smith] is great. Danny is great. Will Hardy has been awesome. So, we’ll see. -via NBA.com / November 20, 2022
What explains the strong start? Mike Conley: The vibe around here has been a lot different than any team I’ve been on. We got such a deep team. We have guys that all have individual goals with wanting to prove the world wrong about them and how we all can improve. We all have this dog and grit about us. You put that together in a pot and mix it up, and you’re seeing what the result is. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it. -via NBA.com / November 20, 2022
Tony Jones: Will Hardy said Mike Conley has gone through an MRI and the Jazz are awaiting the results. He said Conley is in great spirits and walking around “Very hopeful” said Hardy -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / November 20, 2022
