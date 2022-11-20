Nuggets 29, Mavericks 29: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (9-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Denver Nuggets 29, Dallas Mavericks 29 (Q2 09:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Mavericks are mixing in some doubles on Bones and he’s navigating it pretty well. A lot of bodies going his way. – 8:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got out of the first quarter tied at 25. Not their prettiest 12 minutes, but they survived it. Denver competing a bit more aggressively than on Friday. – 8:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs and Nuggets are tied at 25 after the first quarter. Luka has 8-2-1. – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Short-handed Nuggets worked their tails off, took a 7-point lead and limited Dallas to 44% shooting and what do they have to show for it after one quarter?
A 25-25 tie. Doncic leads Dallas with 8 points and Josh Green came off the bench to chip in 5. – 8:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Under the circumstances, a pretty impressive first quarter from the #Nuggets. Defense is physical, engaged, giving extra effort after Friday’s whooping.
Bruce Brown has 4 points and 4 assists, while DJ (!) has 6 points and 8 rebounds in 9 minutes.
25-25. – 8:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What a dime by Brown to CB in the corner 🪙 pic.twitter.com/5rcyLxJ2gG – 8:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jeff Green is questionable to return with a right knee injury – 8:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Some great individual defense early from Bruce Brown, Zeke Nnaji and Christian Braun. DeAndre Jordan with 8 rebounds in his first 9 minutes. At least Denver is playing hard. – 8:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green has a right knee injury and is questionable to return, I’m told. – 8:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Independent of the MPJ struggles, this has been a great start for Denver on both ends. – 8:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown said after last game he intended to pick Luka up fullcourt and frustrate him with his physicality. It’s early, but it’s working. – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs bench is incensed that Hardaway got called for a foul, somehow, while getting knocked to the floor. – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Looks like Jeff Green just got hurt on that last dunk and heads to the locker room. Nuggets have had to burn two timeouts in the first 6 minutes of the game despite leading 12-8. – 7:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green was holding his right knee on the bench via the broadcast. Zeke Nnaji is now in for him. – 7:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green heading to the locker room. Will update as soon as I can. – 7:53 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Three buckets from DeAndre Jordan around the rim and transition dunk from Jeff Green and the Nuggets lead by 4 five minutes in. Looks like Green limped back to the bench after a timeout. – 7:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeAndre Jordan, like everyone predicted, pacing the #Nuggets with 6 points, 3 rebounds and a steal five minutes into this one. Denver up 12-8. – 7:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
DJ makin’ his presence known in the paint early pic.twitter.com/XR4Hab9djk – 7:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jordan was clowning around, resting his head on Doncic’s shoulder during Caldwell-Pope’s shoulder, and I couldn’t help but think: Hope Jordan doesn’t have COVID, given that several key Nuggets already have it. – 7:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duren evoking memories of Wizards-era JaVale McGee with these goaltends – 7:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Couple things: #Nuggets are playing a lot more physical/aggressive with Luka thus far tonight. Malone also said their goal (obviously) was to attack him defensively and maybe get him in foul trouble. He already picked up one. – 7:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Through the first three minutes, the Nuggets are absolutely selling out to protect the paint. Everyone is collapsing, and it’s leading to some wide open shooters.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and Nuggets about to tip off on BSSW. Mavs won the opener of this two game series 127-99 on Friday. The Mavs shot 73.3% on 2pters in the game. The 3rd best 2pt FG% in a game in team history. Denver still without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. – 7:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
How’s my NFL Sunday going? Cashed on the Cowboys, lost bigger play on the OVER 48.5. Dallas scored 40. Sometimes it’s not your season and that’s definitely been the case for me with the shield in 2022. We’ll continue to work. – 7:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell still has the shiner from that knee to the face from Houston’s Kenyon Martin Jr. last week. – 7:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just made his 12-foot, 40-foot arching shot that he always starts the pregame layup line with. – 7:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Looking forward to seeing what MPJ does today. A lot of pressure on him. Not reasonable to ask him to develop into a stat level iso scorer on the fly, but I’d like to see him be patient when he gets the ball, first and foremost. – 7:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, Caldwell-Pope, Brown
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s hard to talk about the Nuggets right now with this insanity going on. – 7:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Bones is available, and Ish is OUT for tonight’s game vs. the Mavs
#MileHighBasketball – 7:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters at Mavs:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 7:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets going with the same starters: Bruce, KCP, MPJ, Uncle Jeff and DJ. – 7:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/z9pN6tf8gC – 7:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, when asked about Vlatko Cancar, praised his readiness and ability to step in and succeed on Friday.
“You look for silver linings when you get your ass kicked, so you can go to bed at 4 o’ clock in the morning instead of 6 a.m.”
#VlatkoLightSavingsTime – 6:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🔥 hand
@Dorian Finney-Smith // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/7W3ydZJwXj – 6:33 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Dallas is good. Pummeling the Vikings in Minnesota. Feeling another 49ers-Cowboys playoff match down the line. – 6:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the players had a team dinner last night. While they were there, the coaches went out to Chicken and Pickle (pickleball — the same place they went during an OKC trip last year). – 6:12 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
My main first half takeaway with some pics included: #Vikings need to root for Dallas being on the other side of the NFC playoff bracket. If need to see them in January, make it the NFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/qxeTV5htB0 – 5:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Maxi is out tonight against the Nuggets, but the Mavs are hopeful he will be ready to play when the road trip starts Wednesday in Boston. – 5:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. – 5:48 PM
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Is there any way Denver…could get Kevin Durant?”
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine break down what a trade would look like to send KD to the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/r1y2sfRT4m – 5:47 PM
“Is there any way Denver…could get Kevin Durant?”
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon (questionable due to a non-Covid illness) isn’t in Dallas for tonight’s game, I’m told.
Once again, #Nuggets will be down Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gordon. – 5:45 PM
Aaron Gordon (questionable due to a non-Covid illness) isn’t in Dallas for tonight’s game, I’m told.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
VCU is 5-22 from the field with 11 turnovers in the opening 16 mins against Memphis. I think Penny Hardaway got his message across about the defense. – 5:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We join the @Milwaukee Bucks and the entire basketball community in mourning the unexpected passing of highly respected scout Ron Stewart. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gFvHOdkqDV – 5:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 5:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Latest injury report for tonight’s #Nuggets game: Bones Hyland has been added. He’s probable with left hip soreness. Ish Smith is now questionable with his calf strain. AG still questionable, and Joker/Jamal are both out due to health and safety. – 4:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Share what final score you got! ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qltJtkUlbW – 4:27 PM
Share what final score you got! ⬇️
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When Nikola Jokić misses today’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, it will be just the 31st missed game of his eight year career.
The Nuggets are 11-19 in those games. – 4:10 PM
When Nikola Jokić misses today’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, it will be just the 31st missed game of his eight year career.
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets will change some things in how they guard Dallas star Luka Doncic tonight. I expect more blitzing to get the ball out of his hands, among other things. Here’s a detailed look at what worked and didn’t work on Friday as the Nuggets try and corral him today. pic.twitter.com/9nXCk0nSaC – 3:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We are distraught for the victims and loved ones from the senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs.
Our deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and friends. We stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all communities impacted by gun violence. pic.twitter.com/uwg0A6yQFa – 3:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have recalled guard Jaden Hardy from the @TexasLegends. – 3:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland is a late addition to the Nuggets’ injury report but is expected to play tonight in Dallas. Listed as probable with left hip soreness — he missed a couple games with a left hip strain earlier this season. – 3:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards opened today’s NBA slate ranked sixth in the league in defensive rating, holding opponents to 110.2 points per 100 possessions. The top five: Milwaukee (105.1 per 100), the Clippers (106.4), Philadelphia (108.7), Dallas (109.1) and Cleveland (109.3). – 2:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get to the game 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘!
The @aacenter is having happy hour inside the arena from 5-6PM ⬇️
#MFFL – 2:00 PM
Get to the game 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘!
