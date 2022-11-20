Paul George will sit out against Jazz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Paul George for tomorrow’s game vs the Utah Jazz because of right knee soreness – 8:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard remains out with his calf strain. – 8:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Last night from Crypto, the Clippers improved to 10-7, John Wall threw lobs to anything that moved, and Paul George left because of a knee — but suggested that he is OK
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Two games into Kawhi’s return, Paul George is held out of the second half with soreness in his right knee. But it appears Clippers were being cautious with their star guard, who is feeling ‘OK’ according to Ty Lue espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The locker room closed before Paul George could talk with reporters but the postgame attitude around the team seemed to be one of minimal concern, fwiw. – 1:37 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Paul George appears to be doing OK and he called the injury “a tweak to his calf.” – 1:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After the Clippers’ win over the Spurs, Paul George told owner Steve Ballmer that he feels fine and downplayed any concern about his right knee. – 12:47 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hugged Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on his way back to the locker room and told Ballmer, “I’m OK,” nodding and smiling. – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers get win #10
LA beats Spurs 119-97. Largest win of season. Of course it does not come without drama: Paul George did not play in second half due to right knee soreness.
Norman Powell scores game-high and season-high 26 points.
LA ends homestand Monday vs Jazz. – 12:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paul George tonight:
21 PTS
8-12 FG
5-8 3P
+25 in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/x8tUqU5n75 – 12:34 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Paul George is so hurt he’s throwing t-shirts during the timeout lol – 12:22 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, who was ruled out for the second half with right knee soreness, has been with the team on the bench and up talking to coaches during timeouts. Looks like team is being cautious with PG. He was just throwing shirts into the crowd during t-shirt toss timeout. – 12:19 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George is out of the game because of soreness in his right knee. He had gone to the locker room at the start of the second qtr. He leaves the game with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting. – 11:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has been ruled out for the second half with right knee soreness. – 11:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is out for the rest of tonight’s game with right knee tightness, the team says. – 11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George spent most of the start of this quarter in the locker room, but he’s clearly fine and has resumed flamethrowing. 5 3s now for George, and more total buckets (8/12 FGs) tonight than any of the previous four games.
LA up 58-42, 3:26 left in first half. – 11:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Interesting that the Clippers had 40 first-quarter points, none of them from Kawhi Leonard. Paul George (18 points) and John Wall (10 assists) elevated their play to put less pressure on Kawhi in only his second game since his 12-game absence. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall has now served Paul George and Kawhi Leonard half court alley-oops in this first half vs Spurs. – 11:08 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Clippers shot 9-16 from three in the first quarter, Paul George with 18 early points and LA with an 18-point lead after one. – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George Thursday vs Pistons: 16 points, 5/18 FGs, 3/6 3s
Paul George Saturday vs Spurs, 1st quarter: 18 points, 7/10 FGs, 4/6 3s
LA up 40-22. The Clippers scored only 32 first *half* points Tuesday at Dallas. – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George already has more dunks this season than all of last season – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Spurs 14-12 to start the game. Paul George off to a strong start with 8 points, with 2 3s. – 10:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Spurs starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Keita Bates-Diop
Tre Jones – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spurs will start Tre Jones, Keita Bates-Diop, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl vs Clippers. Big wings.
Clippers hope to get used to starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 10:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Same starting lineup for Clippers tonight: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:48 PM
