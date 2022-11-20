Pistons 45, Kings 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (3-14) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Detroit Pistons 45, Sacramento Kings 48 (Q2 08:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has a cut behind his ear but will return. – 6:47 PM
Domantas Sabonis has a cut behind his ear but will return. – 6:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knox just hit back-to-back 3’s to bring the Pistons within a point, 46-45 – 6:47 PM
Knox just hit back-to-back 3’s to bring the Pistons within a point, 46-45 – 6:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley starts the 2nd quarter and gets a couple of quick buckets, a putback dunk and hook – 6:46 PM
Bagley starts the 2nd quarter and gets a couple of quick buckets, a putback dunk and hook – 6:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Injury Update: Domantas Sabonis suffered a cut behind his ear – will return to game – 6:43 PM
Injury Update: Domantas Sabonis suffered a cut behind his ear – will return to game – 6:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Strong start from HB 💪
👑 12 MINS
👑 9 PTS
👑 4-of-5 FG
👑 3 REB
@Harrison Barnes | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/uCheCSN41e – 6:41 PM
Strong start from HB 💪
👑 12 MINS
👑 9 PTS
👑 4-of-5 FG
👑 3 REB
@Harrison Barnes | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/uCheCSN41e – 6:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Sacramento Kings scored 38 points in the first quarter, but they only have a five point lead over the Pistons. Harrison Barnes led the way with 9 points. – 6:39 PM
The Sacramento Kings scored 38 points in the first quarter, but they only have a five point lead over the Pistons. Harrison Barnes led the way with 9 points. – 6:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Kings 38, Pistons 33
Alec Burks: 9 points
Bogdanovic: 7 points
Killian Hayes: 6 points
Pistons shooting 60 percent from field and 3.
Difference so far: Kings have 9 free throws to Detroit’s 1. – 6:39 PM
END OF 1Q: Kings 38, Pistons 33
Alec Burks: 9 points
Bogdanovic: 7 points
Killian Hayes: 6 points
Pistons shooting 60 percent from field and 3.
Difference so far: Kings have 9 free throws to Detroit’s 1. – 6:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Alec Burks: 9 PTS / 1 STL
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 7 PTS / 2 REB
🔹@Killian Hayes: 6 PTS / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/KvA5OBazGn – 6:39 PM
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Alec Burks: 9 PTS / 1 STL
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 7 PTS / 2 REB
🔹@Killian Hayes: 6 PTS / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/KvA5OBazGn – 6:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Kings 38, Pistons 33
Burks: 9 points
Bogdanovic: 7 points
Hayes: 6 points
Pistons are shooting 60.9%, Kings are shooting 66.7% – 6:38 PM
End of 1: Kings 38, Pistons 33
Burks: 9 points
Bogdanovic: 7 points
Hayes: 6 points
Pistons are shooting 60.9%, Kings are shooting 66.7% – 6:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Kings 38, #Pistons 33
Burks: 9 pts in 7 minutes off the bench
Bogdanovic: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Hayes: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 6:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Kings 38, #Pistons 33
Burks: 9 pts in 7 minutes off the bench
Bogdanovic: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Hayes: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk and Chimezie Metu into the game. Looks like Sabonis headed to the locker room after getting popped in the side of the head. – 6:35 PM
Malik Monk and Chimezie Metu into the game. Looks like Sabonis headed to the locker room after getting popped in the side of the head. – 6:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Defense would be nice for the Pistons. Scoring isn’t the issue. – 6:33 PM
Defense would be nice for the Pistons. Scoring isn’t the issue. – 6:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Kings have a 32-26 lead over the #Pistons with 1:47 left in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
The Kings have a 32-26 lead over the #Pistons with 1:47 left in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
A quick six points in 30 seconds from @Killian Hayes 👀 pic.twitter.com/koWmsccnGi – 6:32 PM
A quick six points in 30 seconds from @Killian Hayes 👀 pic.twitter.com/koWmsccnGi – 6:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is active tonight. 5 points, 2 rebounds and an assist early. Kings up 22-17. – 6:29 PM
Harrison Barnes is active tonight. 5 points, 2 rebounds and an assist early. Kings up 22-17. – 6:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley briefly went to Pistons locker room. Appears his right hand, wrist or finger is bothering him. He gave a coach the thumbs up as if he’s good to go. – 6:25 PM
Marvin Bagley briefly went to Pistons locker room. Appears his right hand, wrist or finger is bothering him. He gave a coach the thumbs up as if he’s good to go. – 6:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Speed vs. speed between De’Aaron Fox and Jaden Ivey tonight – 6:22 PM
Speed vs. speed between De’Aaron Fox and Jaden Ivey tonight – 6:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Quick six points for Killian after completing a 3-point play and hitting a 3. Burks just subbed him out since he has two fouls. – 6:22 PM
Quick six points for Killian after completing a 3-point play and hitting a 3. Burks just subbed him out since he has two fouls. – 6:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III is going back to the locker room after what looked like an apparent hand injury. – 6:22 PM
Marvin Bagley III is going back to the locker room after what looked like an apparent hand injury. – 6:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
keeg back 👌
@Keegan Murray | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Ls9EVKMSMI – 6:16 PM
keeg back 👌
@Keegan Murray | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Ls9EVKMSMI – 6:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey calls an early timeout. Sabonis bully ball early on. – 6:16 PM
Casey calls an early timeout. Sabonis bully ball early on. – 6:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kings 8, Pistons 2 at the 8:58 mark. Pistons have missed three of their first four shots, turned the ball over and just don’t have any flow right now – 6:16 PM
Kings 8, Pistons 2 at the 8:58 mark. Pistons have missed three of their first four shots, turned the ball over and just don’t have any flow right now – 6:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kings start the game on an 8-2 run and the Pistons call timeout with 8:58 left in the first quarter. – 6:16 PM
Kings start the game on an 8-2 run and the Pistons call timeout with 8:58 left in the first quarter. – 6:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley really wanted Bojan to pass him the ball out of the double team. Bojan tried to pass to Livers in the opposite corner, went out of bounds – 6:15 PM
Bagley really wanted Bojan to pass him the ball out of the double team. Bojan tried to pass to Livers in the opposite corner, went out of bounds – 6:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice no-look pass from Ivey, finding Livers on a cut to get Detroit on the board – 6:13 PM
Nice no-look pass from Ivey, finding Livers on a cut to get Detroit on the board – 6:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is officially getting booed every time he touches the ball. – 6:11 PM
Marvin Bagley is officially getting booed every time he touches the ball. – 6:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox doing the Keegan Murray chant pregame 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAXdKQCeIT – 6:10 PM
Fox doing the Keegan Murray chant pregame 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAXdKQCeIT – 6:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III returns to Sacramento for the first time since being traded to the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/3Y4pAqoiVg – 6:07 PM
Marvin Bagley III returns to Sacramento for the first time since being traded to the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/3Y4pAqoiVg – 6:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Loud jeers for Marvin Bagley III during pregame intros here in Sacramento – 6:05 PM
Loud jeers for Marvin Bagley III during pregame intros here in Sacramento – 6:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers will start in place of Saddiq Bey alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:03 PM
Isaiah Livers will start in place of Saddiq Bey alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks lose to Suns and face the Thunder tomorrow. I call it the Kevin Knox back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/VdNPjhiBmb – 6:00 PM
Knicks lose to Suns and face the Thunder tomorrow. I call it the Kevin Knox back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/VdNPjhiBmb – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Here come your Kings 👏 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/eINmqg6JgR – 6:00 PM
Here come your Kings 👏 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/eINmqg6JgR – 6:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons starting five: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bodganovic and Marvin Bagley III. Saddiq Bey is out. – 5:52 PM
Pistons starting five: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bodganovic and Marvin Bagley III. Saddiq Bey is out. – 5:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons will start with Ivey, Hayes, Bogey, Livers and Bagley, who is playing in Sacramento for the first time since being traded. – 5:48 PM
Pistons will start with Ivey, Hayes, Bogey, Livers and Bagley, who is playing in Sacramento for the first time since being traded. – 5:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cxSAnRYFSj – 5:39 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cxSAnRYFSj – 5:39 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Keegan Murray is back and will be in the starting lineup with Fox, Huerter, Barnes and Sabonis.
Pistons going with: Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bogdanovic and Bagley III – 5:37 PM
Keegan Murray is back and will be in the starting lineup with Fox, Huerter, Barnes and Sabonis.
Pistons going with: Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bogdanovic and Bagley III – 5:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on what he’s seen out of the Kings this season under Mike Brown’s leadership 👑 pic.twitter.com/C4KCo3s6h0 – 5:29 PM
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on what he’s seen out of the Kings this season under Mike Brown’s leadership 👑 pic.twitter.com/C4KCo3s6h0 – 5:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
closing out the home stand in style 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/AKUjLveLyG – 5:15 PM
closing out the home stand in style 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/AKUjLveLyG – 5:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Back on @NBCSKings today for King-Pistons. I’ll be making a cameo on pre/postgame.
Coverage starts at 2:30pm
#BeamTeam 🔦🟣 pic.twitter.com/d78kY0y5SF – 5:14 PM
Back on @NBCSKings today for King-Pistons. I’ll be making a cameo on pre/postgame.
Coverage starts at 2:30pm
#BeamTeam 🔦🟣 pic.twitter.com/d78kY0y5SF – 5:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley III back in Sacramento with his Pistons. pic.twitter.com/eYqA0WcUQ7 – 5:08 PM
Marvin Bagley III back in Sacramento with his Pistons. pic.twitter.com/eYqA0WcUQ7 – 5:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Detroit Pistons’ Marvin Bagley III is warming up for his match against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/AiupjScdNg – 5:03 PM
Detroit Pistons’ Marvin Bagley III is warming up for his match against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/AiupjScdNg – 5:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/wRJH3yMdiy – 5:00 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/wRJH3yMdiy – 5:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Battle of top 5 picks today in Sacramento 😤 pic.twitter.com/KSbpWsTCzj – 4:48 PM
Battle of top 5 picks today in Sacramento 😤 pic.twitter.com/KSbpWsTCzj – 4:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
When the drip is so nice you have to stop the press conference and comment on it. 💧💧💧
We see you @MarkJonesESPN pic.twitter.com/sZhbBuYujC – 4:47 PM
When the drip is so nice you have to stop the press conference and comment on it. 💧💧💧
We see you @MarkJonesESPN pic.twitter.com/sZhbBuYujC – 4:47 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings are looking to win their sixth straight game today against the Detroit Pistons.
#SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/9Un1lxpig0 – 4:33 PM
Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings are looking to win their sixth straight game today against the Detroit Pistons.
#SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/9Un1lxpig0 – 4:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Saddiq Bey woke up feeling like he could play. “He’s going to try. Definitely not 100%, but he wants to push through and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.” If Bey doesn’t play, Casey said it’s an opportunity for Isaiah Livers. – 4:33 PM
Casey said Saddiq Bey woke up feeling like he could play. “He’s going to try. Definitely not 100%, but he wants to push through and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.” If Bey doesn’t play, Casey said it’s an opportunity for Isaiah Livers. – 4:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown offers his condolences to the families of the victims of last night’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/hBGvhDQMWX – 4:31 PM
Coach Brown offers his condolences to the families of the victims of last night’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/hBGvhDQMWX – 4:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray and Malik Monk are both officially available for today’s game vs. Pistons – 4:26 PM
Keegan Murray and Malik Monk are both officially available for today’s game vs. Pistons – 4:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keegan Murray is a full go today against the Pistons 👑 pic.twitter.com/8hIfqgIKwj – 4:26 PM
Keegan Murray is a full go today against the Pistons 👑 pic.twitter.com/8hIfqgIKwj – 4:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“It’s easy to jump on board and embrace those guys… and, the beam.”
Coach Brown on why this team is fun to root for. 🔦🟣 – 4:23 PM
“It’s easy to jump on board and embrace those guys… and, the beam.”
Coach Brown on why this team is fun to root for. 🔦🟣 – 4:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury Update, 11/20 vs. DET
Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:18 PM
Injury Update, 11/20 vs. DET
Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Injury Update, 11/20 vs. DET
Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:17 PM
Injury Update, 11/20 vs. DET
Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:17 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings injury update: Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:13 PM
Sacramento Kings injury update: Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:13 PM
Kings say Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Injury Update, 11/20 vs. DET
Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:11 PM
Injury Update, 11/20 vs. DET
Keegan Murray (Lower Back Soreness) and Malik Monk (Dental Procedure Recovery) have both been upgraded to available for today’s game. – 4:11 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
FINAL: The #Lions defeat the Giants, 31-18.
After a 1-6 start, Detroit (4-6) has now won 3 games in a row. Yeah, you read that right. That hasn’t happened for the franchise since 2017 when they put together a strong three-game stretch during Weeks 9-11. – 4:08 PM
FINAL: The #Lions defeat the Giants, 31-18.
After a 1-6 start, Detroit (4-6) has now won 3 games in a row. Yeah, you read that right. That hasn’t happened for the franchise since 2017 when they put together a strong three-game stretch during Weeks 9-11. – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey is out here testing his right ankle. Looks like he might try to give it a go after being ruled out with a sprain last night. Was upgraded to questionable today pic.twitter.com/4FaM1pCLD0 – 4:07 PM
Saddiq Bey is out here testing his right ankle. Looks like he might try to give it a go after being ruled out with a sprain last night. Was upgraded to questionable today pic.twitter.com/4FaM1pCLD0 – 4:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Kings. – 3:37 PM
#Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Kings. – 3:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to Questionable. Good sign that the ankle injury isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 3:23 PM
Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to Questionable. Good sign that the ankle injury isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 3:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a lead source, the Kings are not currently involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes. They are focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season. – 3:21 PM
According to a lead source, the Kings are not currently involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes. They are focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season. – 3:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Michael Taylor: A fall update on billionaire philosopher kings expressnews.com/business/busin… – 3:19 PM
Michael Taylor: A fall update on billionaire philosopher kings expressnews.com/business/busin… – 3:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Had a nice few days in LA, but I’m covering the rest of the #Pistons west coast trip from home, starting with tonight’s game against the #Kings.
With that being said, I’m still looking for questions for my mailbag. What are fans thinking 17 games into the season? Ask away! – 3:08 PM
Had a nice few days in LA, but I’m covering the rest of the #Pistons west coast trip from home, starting with tonight’s game against the #Kings.
With that being said, I’m still looking for questions for my mailbag. What are fans thinking 17 games into the season? Ask away! – 3:08 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Lions fans attending the Browns-Bills game at Ford Field roared as highlights were shown on the videoboards with Detroit leading the New York Giants 24-6 – 3:03 PM
Lions fans attending the Browns-Bills game at Ford Field roared as highlights were shown on the videoboards with Detroit leading the New York Giants 24-6 – 3:03 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Folks. Bully Ball. The Detroit #Lions are pushing the #TogetherBlue crew around. 24-6. – 2:54 PM
Folks. Bully Ball. The Detroit #Lions are pushing the #TogetherBlue crew around. 24-6. – 2:54 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Another rushing TD for #Lions RB Jamaal Williams. That’s his third of the day and 12th for the season. Wow! Detroit leads the NY Giants, 24-6. – 2:54 PM
Another rushing TD for #Lions RB Jamaal Williams. That’s his third of the day and 12th for the season. Wow! Detroit leads the NY Giants, 24-6. – 2:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s almost that time⏱
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 6:00 PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/wFOsMQiYQm – 2:42 PM
It’s almost that time⏱
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 6:00 PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/wFOsMQiYQm – 2:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No changes on the injury report this morning. Malik Monk is questionable due to a dental procedure. Keegan Murray is probable. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are all out for Detroit. Cory Joseph is probable. – 2:21 PM
No changes on the injury report this morning. Malik Monk is questionable due to a dental procedure. Keegan Murray is probable. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are all out for Detroit. Cory Joseph is probable. – 2:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba had his first DNP-CD in the Magic’s loss to the Kings on Nov. 5.
In the 7 games since then, including 2 starts, he’s averaged: 13 points and 6.9 rebounds (2.4 OREB) in 24.4 minutes, shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.3% on 3s. – 1:58 PM
Mo Bamba had his first DNP-CD in the Magic’s loss to the Kings on Nov. 5.
In the 7 games since then, including 2 starts, he’s averaged: 13 points and 6.9 rebounds (2.4 OREB) in 24.4 minutes, shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.3% on 3s. – 1:58 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings last 10 games (8-2 record):
▫️No. 2 in offensive rating
▫️No. 17 in defensive rating
▫️No.1 in FG%, EFG% and TS% – 12:39 PM
Kings last 10 games (8-2 record):
▫️No. 2 in offensive rating
▫️No. 17 in defensive rating
▫️No.1 in FG%, EFG% and TS% – 12:39 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
ICYMI: Dan Campbell takes his #Lions into NY riding the first 2-game win streak of his Detroit tenure. In 1999, he was picked by NY in the 3rd round. “Had I not had that experience, I wouldn’t be sitting where I’m sitting right now. That’s a fact” he said. espn.com/blog/detroit-l… – 12:21 PM
ICYMI: Dan Campbell takes his #Lions into NY riding the first 2-game win streak of his Detroit tenure. In 1999, he was picked by NY in the 3rd round. “Had I not had that experience, I wouldn’t be sitting where I’m sitting right now. That’s a fact” he said. espn.com/blog/detroit-l… – 12:21 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.