Pistons vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pistons vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pistons vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 20, 2022- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $16,851,656 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are 9.5-point favorites vs. the Detroit Pistons. – 2:14 AM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
The two Kings game winners have come from Kouat Noi and now Shaun Bruce. Biwali Bayles, Angus Glover and Jordi Hunter all playing big minutes tonight. Big trust from Chase Buford with this squad all the way down the roster. Brutal loss for Illawarra. #NBL232:01 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home