Pistons vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $16,851,656 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 950 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are 9.5-point favorites vs. the Detroit Pistons. – 2:14 AM
@KanePitman
The two Kings game winners have come from Kouat Noi and now Shaun Bruce. Biwali Bayles, Angus Glover and Jordi Hunter all playing big minutes tonight. Big trust from Chase Buford with this squad all the way down the roster. Brutal loss for Illawarra. #NBL23 – 2:01 AM