Warriors 61, Rockets 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (7-9) play against the Houston Rockets (13-13) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Golden State Warriors 61, Houston Rockets 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors trail the Rockets 65-60 at halftime.
The good: Thompson has 25 points in a half for the first time since March 2019.
The bad: The Warriors’ second unit struggled again, as the Rockets started the second quarter on a 15-2 run. HOU outscored them 37-21 in the period. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down four at half in Houston and it’d be far worse if Klay Thompson hadn’t finally detonated for 26 points, already one away from a season-high. Bench drought to open second quarter, which they lost 37-21. Five turnovers, 0/5 from 3 from the GSW reserves. – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors led the Rockets 40-28 after one quarter.
Houston began the second quarter on a 15-2 run and wound up outscoring them 37-21 in the period.
Golden State now trails 65-61 at halftime. Klay Thompson has a game-high 26 points on 9/15 shooting though. He’s 6/7 from deep. – 8:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Going into halftime with the lead 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8wCXh6H9te – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Rockets rank 29th in points per game, but 4th in free throw attempts per game and 8th in made free throws per game
In the first half, the Rockets took 15 free throws and made 13. The Warriors made all 4 of their free throws. Warriors down 65-60 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 65, Warriors 60 at half. Rockets went from down 18 to up 9. Porter Jr. and Smith with 14 apiece. Martin, Eason combine for 21 on 8 of 10 shooting. Thompson with 25. – 8:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay knew it was good right away 📍
📺@nbcsauthentic pic.twitter.com/fgPCz8Kgox – 8:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets back in a small lineup we have not seen a lot lately. Smith at center with Martin, Eason at the forwards. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors tough to beat when a Splash Brother or two looks like they could kick it in blindfolded. – 8:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent De’Aaron Fox is in the Curry 4 Flotro today 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XUVfzuxjYj – 8:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith in 13 minutes:
14 points
4 rebounds
5-8 from the field
3-6 from 3-PT range
1-2 from the FT line pic.twitter.com/7TtFnZF9ZT – 7:58 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Whatever happened to the amazing Jordan Poole? I can barely watch when he’s on the floor anymore. – 7:57 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have followed a horrendous first quarter with a focused, active second quarter – 7:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry’s first bucket of the night comes with 5:06 left before halftime, a 3-pointer from the left corner following a missed Andrew Wiggins dunk. He started 0/4. – 7:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steph Curry hits a 3 with five minutes left in the half, his first points of the game. – 7:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Houston has outscored the Warriors 15-2 to start the second quarter. All starters in except Looney. J. Green at the 5. – 7:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Warriors have been called for two delays of game in the second quarter. Rockets get a free point – 7:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rockets with Jabari Smith on: -16 net rating. Smith off: 3.3 net rating. That was coming in to tonight, in which he’s -11 and team is +12 with him off. – 7:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay is back in btw. He’s out there with Poole, Kuminga, Wiggins and Looney. – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Martin slam off Nix pass, his fourth assist, and Rockets have their largest lead, 41-40. – 7:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 40, Rockets 39
Houston opens second quarter with 11-0 run
Kerr calls timeout
Second Unit Blues strikes again – 7:42 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tari Eason is a defensive menace. He has completely changed the game. – 7:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Rockets start the second quarter on a 11-0 run with Steph and Klay on the bench. One point game. – 7:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets open the second quarter on an 11-0 run behind Tari Eason being disruptive – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have a lead that reached 18 down to six. Getting stops with Eason mixing in another deflection and dive after a loose ball. – 7:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Klay Thompson is an all-time 1st-Team “turn League Pass on right now” guy.
Honestly don’t think there are 5 players ever capable of getting more scorching hot than him. – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 28
Warriors: 40
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/91DNSSB4pD – 7:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors scored 40 points in the first quarter
Steph Curry didn’t score any. Instead, he had 6 asssists. That’s 11 first-quarter assists for Curry in the last two games – 7:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Usman Garuba becoming a knock-down three point shooter is not something I had on my bingo card this season. pic.twitter.com/HgG5mhDo2h – 7:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Houston: Warriors 40. Rockets 28
Klay with 20 (7-9 FG, 4-5 3p)
First 40p first quarter of the season for Warriors
First 20p quarter for Klay – 7:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson was on fire in the first quarter, JaMychal Green was dunking everything and the Warriors lead Houston 40-28.
That was Thompson’s 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s first quarter
20 points
9 minutes
7-for-9 from the field
4-for-5 from deep – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 40, Rockets 28 after 1. Warriors shoot 72.7 %. Thompson with 20 on 7 of 9 shooting. Curry did not score, took just two shots, but had seven assists. – 7:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This feels like a Kuminga game. The lanes to the run are open – 7:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay in the 1st quarter:
20 PTS
7-9 FG
4-5 3P
He’s back. pic.twitter.com/mxD08Cw5N4 – 7:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Daishen Nix just dribbled for 22 seconds only miss a layup off the side of the backboard leading to a Warriors fast break. Good grief – 7:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ 40 first-quarter points are a new season high – 7:33 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Klay Thompson has his 11th career 20-point quarter with 20 points on 7-of-9 from the field (4-of-5 3FG). Thompson owns the NBA record for most points in a quarter with 37 (set on 1/23/15 vs. SAC). – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors just keep cutting and moving and cutting until they have to choose between wide-open 3s and buckets at the rim. Have 18 points in the paint, and 6 of 8 on 3s. A clinic. – 7:31 PM
Warriors just keep cutting and moving and cutting until they have to choose between wide-open 3s and buckets at the rim. Have 18 points in the paint, and 6 of 8 on 3s. A clinic. – 7:31 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has 20 points on 7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from deep. This is his 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson scored 20 points two nights ago
He has 20 points in the first quarter, his third 20-point game this season – 7:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay comes out of the timeout and has his first miss of the night – 7:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Day
7 minutes
18 points
6-for-6 from the field
4-for-4 from deep pic.twitter.com/YkiaBId3DZ – 7:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson up to 18 first quarter points on 6/6 FG, 4/4 from 3 in seven minutes. – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Klay scorching. He’s 6 of 6, including four triples. Has 18 points in seven minutes. – 7:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson’s season-high for any quarter this season was 11. He has 18 points with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Every bucket has been in rhythm. – 7:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson has 12 points in the first five minutes against the Rockets — a season high in scoring for any quarter. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including two 3s. – 7:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
There’s nobody in the NBA that can stay with Jalen Green laterally. His first step is that good. – 7:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s start in Houston: 12 points, 4/4 FG, two 3s in five minutes. – 7:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors up 22-7 at the first time out. Warriors 8 of 11, 4 of 5 on 3s. Thompson 4 of 4 for 12 points. Warriors have had just two possessions in which they did not score. Rockets, uh, have green in their uniforms. – 7:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start 8/11 from the field. Klay Thompson is 4/4 with 12 points, Andrew Wiggins has 8. Golden State leads 22-7. Timeout on the floor. – 7:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors take a 15-point lead (22-7) over Rockets in a little more than 5 minutes. Klay has 12, 4-4 FG. Wiggins 8, 3-3 FG.
Warriors not named Curry shooting 89 percent – 7:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell still has the shiner from that knee to the face from Houston’s Kenyon Martin Jr. last week. – 7:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Rockets. Warriors up 22-7
Klay Thompson
5 minutes
12 points
4-for-4 from the field
2-for-2 from 3 – 7:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
12 points
4-4 from the field
2-2 from three
5 minutes into the game
@KlayThompson ☔️ – 7:19 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
How many fast breaks have Draymond single-handedly thwarted over the year? A million? – 7:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors raced out to an 11-0 lead before KPJ stopped the bleeding for Houston with a 3. – 7:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors up 11-0. They got the rebounds of the only shots they missed and scored. – 7:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
defense to realll quick
📺@nbcsauthentic pic.twitter.com/dKNjf6daew – 7:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Warriors score the game’s first six points. Bad offense, turnovers, transition defense, and defensive breakdowns all within the game’s first two minutes – 7:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former NFL wide receiver and return specialist Dante Hall, a Houston native, no good on tonight’s first shot. – 7:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. is enjoying himself out here. pic.twitter.com/HYNSLfT693 – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
And speaking of fans in team gear, we have a Lipscomb fan in the front row, no doubt for a Garrison Mathews shootout with Steph Curry. – 6:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lock in.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/SgsfrXwLpe – 6:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors fans all over Toyota Center tonight. More blue and gold than the Rockets’ green. – 6:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I’ve been to bigger Rockets-Warriors games. If the Toyota Center D.J. had a sense of humor they’d play “Mama Said Knock You Out” during the Warriors intro pic.twitter.com/SAcmqPUyXv – 6:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game time loading …
████████▒ 99% pic.twitter.com/temzd4vNkG – 6:53 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 vs. Golden State!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3szOAQAski – 6:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have turned into the 2016 Warriors on offense and are still the 2022 Warriors on defense.
48-48. – 6:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
You know what they say: When one right foot contusion closes, another one opens.
Zion listed as probable tomorrow against Golden State.
Trey Murphy is listed as questionable. – 6:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
ICYMI: James Wiseman makes G League season debut as he nears critical point in career mercurynews.com/2022/11/20/jam… – 6:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sire Spirits Social Club is officially open at @toyotacenter!
Join us and @50cent tonight after the game for the 5th quarter party. pic.twitter.com/sEbbVi0phq – 6:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Traditional starters for the Warriors tonight in Houston. pic.twitter.com/r1eSnUpahH – 6:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. (Sengun and Porter were questionable.)
Warriors starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry. – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr and Alperen Sengun will start for the Rockets tonight – 6:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
G-Unit in the building.
@50cent 🥶 pic.twitter.com/dsJUNdD98R – 6:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson listed as probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Warriors. @MorrisBartLLC injury report for #Pelicans: https://t.co/FNlPbm8RAr pic.twitter.com/uX1VqrctYi – 5:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas sounded optimistic that Bruno Fernando will make it back by the end of the week with the Rockets planning some hard practice after tomorrow’s off day. – 5:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun and Porter to be game-time decisions for the Rockets vs. Warriors. Rockets hopeful both will play. – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will attempt 15 three-pointers in the first half.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:10 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans firm grasp on the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft is getting tighter, they fall to the Commanders, 23-10. Houston is 1-8-1. Their next game is at the Dolphins. Their next home game is the week after that against the Browns & Deshaun Watson. – 3:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – The Rockets are built to run. Why they aren’t. ift.tt/YzZF6oJ – 3:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
In their eight road losses, the Warriors have been called for 49 more fouls than their opponents and have taken 94 fewer free throws.
The basics have never been more important, and can finally get Golden State a win on the road nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Do the Warriors get their first road win of the season tonight in Houston? – 3:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans take the opening kickoff & get a field goal. Converted a 4th & 3 in the red zone. Got a first down to the 5yd line on a personal foul on the Commanders. But a sack (loss of 7 yards from the 4yd line) on 3rd down has Lovie call for the FG. Houston down 20-3. – 2:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
TD, Commanders. Quick handoff to Samuel in motion, #Texans end Rasheem Green didn’t know he had the ball, Samuel heads in for the rather easy 10yd TD run. Houston down 14-0, 11:44 til halftime. – 1:50 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans offense in 1stQ:
4 drives
14 plays
9 yards
1 first down
1 INT for TD
Houston down 7-0 after 1stQ – 1:43 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. & Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/HD7r6feAza – 1:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Rockets are built to run. Why they aren’t. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Running it back with the classics!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/Sbm969iInQ – 1:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson showed off his bounce with a one-handed dunk against the Knicks on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/18/wat… – 1:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Updated Goodman Top 25 heading into a loaded day of big-time matchups.
– The Terps made their debut
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 Illinois
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Kentucky
No. 13 Baylor vs. No. 14 UCLA
No. 1 Houston at Oregon pic.twitter.com/S9NAWA7VNB – 1:00 PM
