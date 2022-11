Zach LaVine not cool with late-game benching

The Bulls flipped a four-point deficit into a four-point lead without LaVine, building a 107-103 advantage with 26.5 seconds left. “It was just one of those games for me. He didn’t have a great game. Great players, that happens,” Donovan said. “He cares deeply about the team. But he wasn’t playing well. I just made a decision, and I felt like that group had really worked their way back into the game, and I wanted to give them an opportunity to close it. And certainly, we had every opportunity to do it but weren’t able to do it. But he had a tough night tonight.” -via The Athletic / November 20, 2022