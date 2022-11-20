Zach LaVine not cool with late-game benching

LaVine didn’t agree with the decision, which Donovan anticipated. Zach LaVine on sitting out the final 3:43 of tonight’s loss to Orlando: “That’s Billy’s decision. He’s got to live with it. Do I agree with it? No.” “That’s Billy’s decision. He’s got to lay with it,” LaVine said. “Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I go out there and miss some shots. But that’s his decision. He has to stand on it.”
LaVine sat the final four minutes of Friday’s loss to Orlando. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/19/bil… – 10:00 PM
Billy Donovan opted to bench LaVine in the final minutes of Friday’s loss. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/19/zac… – 8:01 PM
Bulls’ Zach LaVine upset with being benched for final four minutes of loss to Magic: ‘You play a guy like me’
Bulls’ Zach LaVine upset with being benched for final four minutes of loss to Magic: ‘You play a guy like me’
LaVine sat the final four minutes of Friday’s loss to Orlando. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/19/bil… – 10:56 AM
Zach LaVine is finding out that his max contract comes with max expectations. Bigger than that? There are some serious questions that need to be answered by this organization – and sooner than later.
Zach LaVine is finding out that his max contract comes with max expectations. Bigger than that? There are some serious questions that need to be answered by this organization – and sooner than later.
Billy Donovan opted to bench LaVine in the final minutes of Friday’s loss. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/19/zac… – 10:31 AM
The Bulls have lost four in a row and six of their last seven
Their latest loss Friday came with Zach LaVine on the bench in crunch time after a poor shooting night: “You play a guy like me down the stretch. That’s what I do” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:31 AM
Billy Donovan is just trying to win a game. So he isn’t thinking big-picture ramifications when he benched Zach LaVine down stretch of Bulls’ 4th straight loss.
But make no mistake: There are plenty.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:01 AM
Zach Lavine on sitting out the final 3:43 after shooting 1-for-14: “That’s Billy’s decision, he’s got to lay with it. Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I’m missing shots.” #Bulls – 11:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine’s off night: “It happens. Can’t dwell on that. I guarantee you, next game he’ll be better. We all know that’s not who he is, not who he’s about.” – 11:28 PM
Asked if he’ll talk to Donovan about it, LaVine said, “I’ll figure it out after this [press conference].’’ – 11:04 PM
“That’s Billy’s decision, he’s gotta lay with it,’’ LaVine said of his benching. “Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots. That’s his decision and he’s got to stand on it.’’ – 11:04 PM
Zach LaVine: “You play a guy like me down the stretch. That’s what I do.” – 11:03 PM
Zach LaVine on sitting out the final 3:43 of tonight’s loss to Orlando: “That’s Billy’s decision. He’s got to live with it. Do I agree with it? No.” pic.twitter.com/guvBnW8Aoi – 11:00 PM
Zach LaVine said he disagreed with Billy Donovan’s decision to sit him for the closing minutes of tonight’s loss. He’s still deciding if/how he’ll talk to the coach about the call.
“Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yes.” – 10:59 PM
Zach LaVine on getting benched down stretch: “That’s Billy’s decision. He’s gotta lay with it. Do I agree with it? No.” – 10:55 PM
Zach LaVine, to no one but everyone: “It’s nothing to say about that one.” – 10:50 PM
Weird Bulls game.
-Javonte Green was a +17 in under 18 minutes
-DeRozan with 41 points
-LaVine 1-14 and benched for the final 3:43
-Bulls blew a four point lead with 26.5 left thanks to two missed FTs by Vucevic – 10:42 PM
Zach LaVine finished with 4 points on 1 for 14 shooting tonight and got pulled with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter.
Billy Donovan: “It was one of those games where he just didn’t have a great game…I was trying to do the best for our team in that moment” – 10:38 PM
Donovan on benching LaVine for final stretch: “Great players, that happens. He wasn’t playing well, I just made a decision.” #Bulls – 10:37 PM
Billy Donovan on benching LaVine: “He had a tough night shooting. I thought that group fought their way back into the game.” – 10:36 PM
Magic 108, Bulls 107
Bulls lose fourth straight and sixth of seven. Also drop to 0-7 in clutch games
Vucevic misses two FTs with 12 seconds left. Suggs GW 3
Magic record first road victory in seven tries
DeRozan 41 pts
LaVine 1-14 and benched down stretch – 10:27 PM
Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso in the closing lineup over Zach LaVine. – 10:13 PM
LaVine pulled for Ayo in crunch time … Zach was 1-of-14 and 0-for-5 from three with a -19 in plus/minus. – 10:09 PM
Billy Donovan replaces Zach LaVine with Ayo Dosunmu with 3:43 left to play in a four-point game. – 10:08 PM
DeMar DeRozan has recorded his 18th game of at least 35 points and five rebounds while with Chicago. DeRozan ranks 4th all-time in team history in total games with 35 pts/5 rebs, trailing only Michael Jordan (233), Bob Love (34) and Zach LaVine (21). … via Dre PR – 10:07 PM
Zach LaVine, who is 1-12, enters with 8:50 left. Has sat since 6 minute mark of 3rd. – 9:57 PM
More rough Bulls scenes to open third quarter. Zach LaVine is now 1-for-12 from field. Bulls are 3-for-17 from 3-point range. And Jalen Suggs just authoritatively swatted a Nikola Vucevic layup at the rim
76-60 Magic, 6:00 Q3 (with Orlando FTs coming out of timeout) – 9:33 PM
Zach LaVine doesn’t need to force up shots — especially when he’s 1-for-11 — but he just passed up a wide-open Vooch in the paint to take (and miss) a 3-pointer. – 9:25 PM
Vucevic was wide open in paint with Suggs on him and LaVine launched a 3. – 9:24 PM
Rough first half for #Bulls, needless to say. Wendell Carter has 17 & 6; Zach Lavine 2 pts on 1 of 10 shooting. Magic leads 66-52 – 9:11 PM
Halftime: Magic 66, Bulls 52
DeRozan: 15 pts
Ayo: 13 pts
Vucevic: 12 pts, 10 reb
LaVine: 1-10 FG
WCJ: 17 pts, 6 reb
Franz: 14 pts, 7 ast – 9:08 PM
The Bulls fall behind the Magic 66-52 in a strange, disjointed first half.
Zach LaVine shot 1-for-10 from the field. The Bulls went 2-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. Javonte Green did not play a single minute. – 9:08 PM
Magic 66, Bulls 52 at half
DeRozan 15 pts
Vucevic 12 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists
Dosunmu 13 pts
LaVine 1-10 FGs
Carter Jr. 17 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assists
F. Wagner 14 pts, 7 assists
Bamba, Bol 10 pts apiece – 9:06 PM
Zach LaVine is 1-for-8 from the field to start this one. He just missed two contested attempts at the rim within the same play. – 8:45 PM
It actually seemed like #Bulls were on the right track, Ayo & Williams combined to score 11 in 1stQ, which is good to see. But the subs + LaVine lineup finished on the wrong end of a 15-3 run – 8:39 PM
Billy Donovan calls on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to set the tone and be the aggressors for the Bulls regarding their slow starts.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:32 PM
Amid 10+ min line of questioning in which he placed responsibility for Bulls’ slow starts on DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic, here is Billy Donovan’s answer on how that trio needs to set tone
Donovan has confidence. But: “They’ve gotta raise the level of everybody else around them.” pic.twitter.com/FZeL7p3xGV – 6:46 PM
Billy Donovan also went long on the Bulls’ slow starts, laying pressure directly on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević to step up.
He wants more physicality and drive from the trio — on offense and on defense — and directed blame for the losses away from Pat and Ayo. – 6:36 PM
While saying it’s a group effort and the coaching staff has responsibility too, Billy Donovan said the Big 3 (my words) of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic are the ones who need to “drive” the Bulls out of the ruts of slow starts. Offensively and defensively. – 6:25 PM
Dyson Daniels on facing elite scorers: “It’s been good. Obviously challenging matchups, some great players. Matched up on Ja a few times, Zach LaVine, Luka Doncic. Going against the best of the best is what I want to do. I want to prove myself, that I can compete and hold my own” – 11:16 AM
The Bulls flipped a four-point deficit into a four-point lead without LaVine, building a 107-103 advantage with 26.5 seconds left. “It was just one of those games for me. He didn’t have a great game. Great players, that happens,” Donovan said. “He cares deeply about the team. But he wasn’t playing well. I just made a decision, and I felt like that group had really worked their way back into the game, and I wanted to give them an opportunity to close it. And certainly, we had every opportunity to do it but weren’t able to do it. But he had a tough night tonight.” -via The Athletic / November 20, 2022
DeRozan said he doesn’t foresee LaVine’s issues lingering. “It’s been plenty of times throughout my career … it’s been games where I was struggling and I had to sit and be the best teammate I had to be as well,” DeRozan said. “It happens. You can’t dwell on it. I guarantee you next game he’ll be better. We all know that’s not who he is, not what he’s about. But at the time of the game, coach had to make a decision. That was the decision he made. If we win, maybe it doesn’t seem so bad, him going to the bench. But us losing, it’s easy to pinpoint that to make it seem like that’s the issue. But it’s no issue at all.” -via The Athletic / November 20, 2022
Jamal Collier: Zach LaVine on getting benched down the stretch: “That’s Billy’s decision, he got to lay with it. Do I agree with it? No.” Will you talk to him about it? “I don’t know, I’ll figure it out after this” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / November 19, 2022
