Zion Williamson upgraded to probable against Golden State

Jim Eichenhofer: Zion Williamson listed as probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Warriors. @MorrisBartLLC injury report for #Pelicans: https://t.co/FNlPbm8RAr pic.twitter.com/uX1VqrctYi
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson is probable.
Trey Murphy is questionable. pic.twitter.com/rapkK7maC6 – 6:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
You know what they say: When one right foot contusion closes, another one opens.
Zion listed as probable tomorrow against Golden State.
Trey Murphy is listed as questionable. – 6:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson listed as probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Warriors. @MorrisBartLLC injury report for #Pelicans: https://t.co/FNlPbm8RAr pic.twitter.com/uX1VqrctYi – 5:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans attempted 27.8 3-pointers in their first 13 games, the fewest in the NBA.
In their last 3 games, they have attempted 35.3.
How do they keep it up when Zion returns to the lineup Monday? Some thoughts here. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:33 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans conclude a six-game home stand Monday against the Warriors. Zion said he’s “definitely” playing. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Zion Williamson says he expects to play Monday vs. Warriors; Jose Alvarado on the defense and mentality of rookie Dyson Daniels): https://t.co/BkULnSiUVO pic.twitter.com/8Q7JATcoFl – 3:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥
15.7 points
5.3 rebounds
3.0 3s
1.5 steals
54.8 FG%
48.6 3PT%
100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS0 – 8:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.
It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green played the 82nd game (one season worth) of his career at Dallas on 11/16. He is the 8th player 20 or younger to have posted his totals of points, rebounds and assists through the first 82 games played of a career joining Melo, Luka, ANT, Kyrie, Lebron, Zion, and Trae. – 1:55 PM
More on this storyline
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he expects to play Monday night when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors. Williamson has missed three consecutive games after suffering a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Speaking after practice Saturday, Williamson said his foot was “feeling a lot better.” “As of now I can say I’m definitely playing Monday,” Williamson said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point. Had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point.” -via ESPN / November 19, 2022
Will Guillory: Zion Williamson says he “definitely” thinks he’ll be able to play on Monday vs Golden State -via Twitter @WillGuillory / November 19, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will not play tonight. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 18, 2022
