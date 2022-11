Zion Williamson upgraded to probable against Golden State

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he expects to play Monday night when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors . Williamson has missed three consecutive games after suffering a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Speaking after practice Saturday, Williamson said his foot was “feeling a lot better.” “As of now I can say I’m definitely playing Monday,” Williamson said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point. Had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point.” -via ESPN / November 19, 2022