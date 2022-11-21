Ben Simmons on Philly: 'I know what's coming'

“I’m ready to play,” he said, before adding, “Something going on?” as the room broke into laughter. Then, asked about whether enough time has passed for the bad feelings from his departure to simmer down in the City of Brotherly Love, Simmons had an incredulous look on his face before the question was even finished. “In Philly?” Simmons said, drawing more laughs. “I know what’s coming. That’s part of the game. Philly fans, one thing about Philly fans is they are incredible. They are die-hard Philly and they are everything Philly, whatever it is. I respect that about the city. It’s a sports town. I was talking to I think Yuta [Watanabe] before the game about what it’s like to play in Philly, and it’s an incredible opportunity to put on whatever jersey it is. “That’s Philly, and it’s a unique experience.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving returns, but Ben Simmons breakout 22 powers Nets to win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/kyr… – 1:11 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie returned, Ben Simmons continues to shine and Yuta Watanabe is on fire. Thoughts from Nets-Grizzlies with help from @Mike Vorkunov: theathletic.com/3917354/2022/1… – 1:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “You saw force he played with, whether it was his pace & his attack of the rim and a relentless attack towards the rim, spraying the ball. The pace he created, it’ll make it hard for people to guard us.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/11/20/ben… via @nypostsports – 12:07 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After playing what easily was his best game as a Net — and his third straight good performance — Ben Simmons is ready to return to Philadelphia. “I got a lot of love for that city still, so I look forward to going down there and playing.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ben Simmons is in on the joke y’all pic.twitter.com/Vhh1YbURAY – 11:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ben Simmons knows what’s coming in Philly 😅 pic.twitter.com/uoOXz1a2wg – 10:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A big sign of Ben Simmons’ improved health is his flexibility on some of these finishes recently.
A big sign of Ben Simmons’ improved health is his flexibility on some of these finishes recently.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again.
The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up.
Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again.
The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons on reception he is expecting in Philly “I know what’s coming. It’s a part of the game. Philly fans are incredible. They are die hard Philly.” pic.twitter.com/gq50tJRC5U – 10:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe have shown some really nice chemistry in transition dating back to the preseason.
Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe have shown some really nice chemistry in transition dating back to the preseason.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons gave a smirk when asked if he thought enough time has passed for his Philly turmoil to blow over:
“In Philly? I know what’s coming, but it’s part of the game.”
Ben Simmons gave a smirk when asked if he thought enough time has passed for his Philly turmoil to blow over:
“In Philly? I know what’s coming, but it’s part of the game.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons when asked about his emotions going back to Philly:
“I’m ready to play. What? Is something going on?”
Ben Simmons when asked about his emotions going back to Philly:
“I’m ready to play. What? Is something going on?”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons on his return to Philly Tuesday:
Ben Simmons on his return to Philly Tuesday:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons: “Taking it day by day honestly; that’s what it is. You got to take it day by day. For me myself, personally, I feel like if I start reading everything that’s going on and get psyched out that’s it’s not good for me. So I just want to stay focused.” #Nets – 9:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons laughed when he was asked if enough time had passed he won’t get hate in Philly: “In Philly? Come on, I know what’s coming. One thing about Philly fans are incredible. They’re diehard Philly.” #Nets #76ers – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Someone get me a photo of the look Ben Simmons just gave @Brian Mahoney. That was hilarious. – 9:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ben simmons on tuesday’s matchup in philadelphia: “i’m looking forward to going down there and getting a win” – 9:45 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ben Simmons on Tuesday’s matchup with Sixers: “I’m ready to play. Is something going on?” – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Simmons, when asked about his feelings heading into Tuesday’s game in Philly.
“Ready to play,” he said with a smile.
Ben Simmons, when asked about his feelings heading into Tuesday’s game in Philly.
“Ready to play,” he said with a smile.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons asked about Tuesday. “Ready to play. Something going on?” – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn said what stood out to him about Ben Simmons tonight was the force he played with. – 9:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 127, Grizzlies 115
Durant: 26 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
Simmons: 22 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
Watanabe: 16 pts, 4/6 from three
Irving: 14 pts, 5/12 shooting
Final: Nets 127, Grizzlies 115
Durant: 26 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
Simmons: 22 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
Watanabe: 16 pts, 4/6 from three
Irving: 14 pts, 5/12 shooting
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Ben Simmons scored 47 points on 20 FGMs in the Nets’ first 13 games.
Ben Simmons scored 47 points on 20 FGMs in the Nets’ first 13 games.
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons scoring this season:
47 PTS — First 9 games
Ben Simmons scoring this season:
47 PTS — First 9 games
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Nets 127, Grizzlies 115
Kyrie Irving returns, but Ben Simmons has his best game of the season, scoring 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting to go with eight rebounds and five assists, heading into a reunion with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers down I-95 Tuesday night. – 9:26 PM
Final: Nets 127, Grizzlies 115
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Grizzlies 127-115. KD kept the 25-point plus streak going. Kyrie Irving returned and Ben Simmons is playing his best basketball of the season. The Nets head down I-95 to Philly where the Sixers face their former point guard on Tuesday. Buy popcorn. – 9:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
22 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
11-13 FG
Ben Simmons tonight:
22 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
11-13 FG
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie are done for the night. Nets pull away down the stretch. KD has 26 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Ben Simmons has 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Kyrie has 14 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes in his return. – 9:20 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Here’s what I’m here for:
Ben Simmons, 11-for-13 from the field in game Brooklyn holds a commanding late lead in. +19. Hasn’t had to score all quarter. Has KD and Seth as ball handlers while he serves as a second-level playmaking relay man and all is right with the world. pic.twitter.com/VoytTnyQYa – 9:18 PM
Here’s what I’m here for:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons lays it in off a Joe Harris dish. He’s likely done for the night after a Memphis timeout.
22 points
8 rebounds
5 assists
11/13 shooting
Ben Simmons lays it in off a Joe Harris dish. He’s likely done for the night after a Memphis timeout.
22 points
8 rebounds
5 assists
11/13 shooting
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are finally creating some separation and have taken a 101-93 lead over the Grizzlies at the 10:59 mark in the fourth quarter. All 5 Nets starters have scored in double figures. Ben Simmons (!!!) and Kevin Durant each have 20 points. Kyrie Irving has 12 PTS in 21 MIN. – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Grizzlies 96-93. Yuta Watanabe with a fast break layup right before the buzzer. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have 20 apiece. Kyrie and Royce each have a dozen. Dillion Brooks is cooking. Can Nets hold on? – 8:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant with a 14-point third quarter to catch Ben Simmons for the team lead with 20 points. Nets up 96-93 on the Grizzlies. – 8:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is Ben Simmons’ first game of 20 or more points since Game 2 against the Wizards in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. That was in May that year with the condensed season. – 8:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Big hand for Ben Simmons as he goes to the bench with 20 points midway through the third quarter.
Big hand for Ben Simmons as he goes to the bench with 20 points midway through the third quarter.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons checks out to a very loud ovation from the Barclays Center crowd. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons checks out to a big ovation with 6:42 left in the third quarter. – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has tallied a season-high 20 points (10-of-12 FG).
Simmons has reached double figures in each of the last three games, shooting 21-of-25 (84.0%) from the field. – 8:34 PM
Ben Simmons has tallied a season-high 20 points (10-of-12 FG).
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons with a season-high 20 points and five boards. #Nets are actively looking for him. – 8:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ben Simmons is on a roll!! 20pts and counting and there is over 7 minutes left in the 3rd qtr – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is up to a season-high 18 points on 10/12 FG tonight against the Grizzlies. – 8:34 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons has 20 points. Looks like a new Ben. Or maybe looks like the old Ben. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is pushing the ball up the floor every possession.
This was the vision for this offense. – 8:34 PM
Ben Simmons is pushing the ball up the floor every possession.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons leads the Nets with 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting. – 8:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Another season high for Ben Simmons. Up to 16 points early in the third quarter. – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the play Ben Simmons had yet to make this season: Initiating and finishing through contact towards the rim.
This breakout is starting to look for real.pic.twitter.com/kAL6iLvWq9 – 8:30 PM
This is the play Ben Simmons had yet to make this season: Initiating and finishing through contact towards the rim.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just drove into Steven Adams’ chest and finished for the and-one.
That was his most encouraging play of the season IMO. – 8:24 PM
Ben Simmons just drove into Steven Adams’ chest and finished for the and-one.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the disembodied ghost of the #Grizzlies 62-57 at the half. Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale have a dozen each, but they’ve been outscored 32-18 in the paint. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets trail the Grizzlies 62-57 at the half.
Durant: 6 pts, 3/8 shooting
Irving: 5 pts, 1/5 shooting
Uncharacteristic inefficient half from 7/11. Ironically, it was Ben Simmons who has been carrying the scoring load. – 8:09 PM
Nets trail the Grizzlies 62-57 at the half.
Durant: 6 pts, 3/8 shooting
Irving: 5 pts, 1/5 shooting
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After scoring in single figures in his first eight games this season, Ben Simmons is now in double figures in three straight – including 12 in the first half tonight. He’s scored almost half of his points for the season in his past three games. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Memphis: Ben Simmons rolling layup gives Nets a 26-25 lead over the Grizzlies with 2:26 in Q1. All 5 Nets starters have scored. Kyrie Irving has only taken 2 shots and has 3 points in his first 6 minutes. – 8:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons into double figures in scoring for the third straight game. Last two he has looked as comfortable as he has all season. – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has 12 points to tie a game-high. On 6-for-7 shooting. Has a pair of rebounds and assists to go with it. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is starting to get some of that flexibility back.
You can see it in how he’s contorting his body on some of these finishes lately – 7:59 PM
Ben Simmons is starting to get some of that flexibility back.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons into double figures now in the second quarter. Kevin Durant has only four points. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just crossed over and finished what I would call his best take of the season off the dribble.
He’s been great so far. – 7:42 PM
Ben Simmons just crossed over and finished what I would call his best take of the season off the dribble.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons looks so much more comfortable driving.
Starting to find his touch around the rim. – 7:33 PM
Ben Simmons looks so much more comfortable driving.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That Ben Simmons-Steven Adams matchup is not going to go well for Simmons tonight. – 7:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steven Adams has eight points on 4-for-5 shooting in six minutes with Ben Simmons guarding him inside.
Could easily be a preview of what’s to come Tuesday against Joel Embiid, assuming Embiid’s leg issues from last night don’t prevent him from playing against the Nets. – 7:23 PM
Steven Adams has eight points on 4-for-5 shooting in six minutes with Ben Simmons guarding him inside.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Grizzlies tips shortly. Kyrie Irving is back. Ben Simmons is back…in the starting lineup. Memphis is very short-handed, but has won without Ja before. But they’re also w/out JJJ and Bane. Can Simmons keep his recent play going? Updates coming. – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons will start in place of Nic Claxton (OUT — personal reasons). – 5:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ben simmons and kyrie irving will start tonight against the grizzlies – 5:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons will start at center tonight, as well. Nic Claxton (personal) is out tonight. – 5:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons is set to make his return on Tuesday, but Joel Embiid is downplaying what is expected to be a wild night #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:54 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With Nic Claxton out, it’s fair to guess or even assert that Ben Simmons will start at the 5 tonight #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 9:36 AM
More on this storyline
“I was 18 years old coming into Philly, so it’s really the only place I’ve lived as an adult. So I have a lot of love for that city,” he said. “People don’t know that, but a lot of my best friends are from Philadelphia. My brother still lives in Philadelphia. So regardless of the situation, whatever happened, happened. But I got a lot of love for that city still, so I look forward to going down there and playing.” -via ESPN / November 21, 2022
“I’m just staying focused,” Simmons said. “I’m taking it day by day. That’s honestly what it is. I’ve got to take it day by day. “Me personally, if I start reading everything that’s going on and getting psyched out, that’s not good for me. So for me, I just want to stay focused, take it day by day, and I keep saying it but that’s what it is for me. Just keep building on good days and staying locked in.” -via ESPN / November 21, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Am told Nic Claxton will miss tonight’s game against the Grizzlies due to a family matter. He should be back with the team Monday. Maybe Ben Simmons starts his place. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 20, 2022
