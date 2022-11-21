Blazers 32, Bucks 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Blazers 32, Bucks 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Blazers 32, Bucks 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 21, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-6) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 32, Milwaukee Bucks 32 (Q2 10:48)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers shooting 58.3% against the top-rated defensive team in the NBA. Lead Bucks, 32-30 at the end of the first quarter. Nurkic has 7. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pat Connaughton checking in for the first time this season for Milwaukee. Told him pregame he should have waited one more game. – 8:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And Pat Connaughton has entered the game to start the second quarter.
His first appearance of the season. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton makes his season debut for the #Bucks to open the second quarter. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers lead the #Bucks 32-30 after one at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 9 points, Grayson Allen has 8. Justise Winslow came off the bench to give Portland 6 quick points. – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Bucks 30: end of first quarter. 7 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points for @Justise Winslow. 5 points, 3 rebounds for both @Josh Hart and @Anfernee Simons. A steady first quarter for the visitors. – 8:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Blazers lead, 32-30.
The two GAs lead the Bucks in scoring tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 9pts/2reb/3ast. Grayson Allen has 8pts/4reb/ast. – 8:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🗣Giannis coming through!! pic.twitter.com/Req8uMkuoc8:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Drew blocks Portis and Justise hits the jumper in transition to give the Blazers their first lead of the game – 8:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers performing well after a rough start, which is more than you can say about the clocks – 8:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks lead, 26-24, with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
Grayson Allen has 8pts/4reb to lead the Bucks.
Thus far, we’ve seen Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and George Hill off the bench. No Pat Connaughton yet. – 8:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
There’s some guys who, despite their stats, that you can’t really win with.
There’s some guys, who regardless of the stats, you have to have.
Bobby Portis is in category 2 – 8:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon with the interception.
Giannis with the big finish!! pic.twitter.com/YOFcPpUiu78:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yo. That is a DIME from Bobby Portis.
Blazers gave him plenty of attention on that right block post-up and he whipped a pass to Grayson Allen in the left corner. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups for No. 80 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis just lays it in. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/wkBsvrAnDd8:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers began the game 0-for-4, and have gone 5-for-6 since. #Bucks are 1-for-5 from behind the three-point line. Game all tied up at 11. – 8:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks and Blazers are tied at 11 with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
Jusuf Nurkic got himself started with a couple pretty post finishes over Brook Lopez and then a 3. He leads all scorers thus far. – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & Jordan Nwora check in together for the #Bucks as first off the bench. – 8:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk spins reverse to get Portland on the board after missing their first four shots – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bulldog gets the bounce & the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/qQ7zyMcoew8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jevon Carter scores the first basket of tonight’s game on a floater in the pick and roll with Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/nst32XS9HY8:07 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
He’s baaaack.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/iWToXGJxYz7:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks return to the Jrue Holiday-Jevon Carter-Grayson Allen trio along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez as starters tonight vs. the #Blazers. – 7:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The boys are back in town. pic.twitter.com/G4frYPasFe7:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks starters tonight vs. Blazers:
Jrue Holiday
Jevon Carter
Grayson Allen
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby leads the league with 10 double-doubles this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/sF8oubJSxG7:30 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Can’t wait till 8:30 tonight for Jazz basketball then re-live the excitement of the weekend with JAZZ GAME REWIND from the weekend
Win over the Suns: https://t.co/X3tmmF0LUu
Win over the Blazers.
https://t.co/ckte5HsKPA pic.twitter.com/YrsJMNTG6H7:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers Balcony shoutouts on the Fiserv concourse: One (what up to Josh) – 7:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have the best home record in the NBA at 8-1. pic.twitter.com/PDfgTmSoB87:16 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity  vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/cF4V6KRmsp7:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby dropped 30 points including six 3-pointers in the 137-108 win over the Trailblazers on February 6.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/Mq1skhr6Yj7:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Monday Night Football.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/qyojqCVWoe6:45 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
As expected, @Shaedon Sharpe will get the start in place of @Damian Lillard6:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
No, this is Patrick.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/7w2l53r95H6:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report today as probable with left calf tightness, but Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they expect him to play tonight.
Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo felt the calf tightness during shootaround today. – 6:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at home for a minute.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/E81fBi2OZx6:19 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta’s coming off a 124-122 overtime win on 11/19 against Toronto. In the win, AJ Griffin became the first Hawks rookie to hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot since Trae Young did so on 3/13/19 vs. MIL.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…6:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report this afternoon with some calf tightness. He’s going through his regular pregame routine before the #Bucks take on the #Blazers pic.twitter.com/6yYuMUMoty5:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU5:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/wonTH0whD05:10 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
According to a league source, Ashley Clinkscale, who was the Portland Trail Blazers Executive Vice President/Chief Communications & Impact Officer, is no longer with the organization. – 5:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Trail EP. 2 debuts at 4:00 pm PT tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW
To watch past and new episodes, visit https://t.co/aQjj7NTbgo pic.twitter.com/bynJh7Aqpf4:49 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Deep dive on the Bucks, Warriors and Kings on the latest Tampering podcast with @Eric_Nehm and @Sam_Amick. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…4:43 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Kyrie & Kawhi return
-INJURIES including Dame, Ja, Maxey, Embiid, Russ and Conley
-Laddergate. Giannis picked a fight w arena workers in the wrong city
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope…4:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tale of the Tape vs. Blazers.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/8EwKVOQkgQ4:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
According to a league source, Ashley Clickscale, who was the Portland Trail Blazers Executive Vice President/Chief Communications & Impact Officer, is no longer with the organization. – 3:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First NBA buckets, major dunks, & insane dimes this week.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/HqToWvEV6F3:01 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, you go through Denver’s schedule, and based on what other teams have done so far, the Nuggets have exactly the 10-6 record they’re supposed to.
Probably should be an L
@ UTA
@ GSW
@ POR
@ DAL
Probably should be a W
@ LAL
vs NYK
Denver got one back last night. – 2:51 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Wow — Portland lands the 2030 NCAA D-1 Women’s Basketball Final Four.
Hope I’m still alive to see it.
UP will act as host school for the event to be held at Moda Center, if the arena is still called that by then. – 2:46 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 – 2:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 10.5 offensive rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/5MfgRACoG52:01 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home