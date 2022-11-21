Blazers 32, Bucks 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-6) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 32, Milwaukee Bucks 32 (Q2 10:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Solid start in Milwaukee
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jp4TziPFx4 – 8:38 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers shooting 58.3% against the top-rated defensive team in the NBA. Lead Bucks, 32-30 at the end of the first quarter. Nurkic has 7. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pat Connaughton checking in for the first time this season for Milwaukee. Told him pregame he should have waited one more game. – 8:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Instant energy 🔋
@Drew Eubanks x @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/rvoh9tpVIp – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton makes his season debut for the #Bucks to open the second quarter. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers lead the #Bucks 32-30 after one at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 9 points, Grayson Allen has 8. Justise Winslow came off the bench to give Portland 6 quick points. – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Bucks 30: end of first quarter. 7 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points for @Justise Winslow. 5 points, 3 rebounds for both @Josh Hart and @Anfernee Simons. A steady first quarter for the visitors. – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Drew blocks Portis and Justise hits the jumper in transition to give the Blazers their first lead of the game – 8:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers performing well after a rough start, which is more than you can say about the clocks – 8:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nothing but net 😮💨
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/f233EvfpkO – 8:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
There’s some guys who, despite their stats, that you can’t really win with.
There’s some guys, who regardless of the stats, you have to have.
Bobby Portis is in category 2 – 8:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Kiss off the glass
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/1Aqsvo1pcr – 8:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon with the interception.
Giannis with the big finish!! pic.twitter.com/YOFcPpUiu7 – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups for No. 80 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers began the game 0-for-4, and have gone 5-for-6 since. #Bucks are 1-for-5 from behind the three-point line. Game all tied up at 11. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & Jordan Nwora check in together for the #Bucks as first off the bench. – 8:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk spins reverse to get Portland on the board after missing their first four shots – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bulldog gets the bounce & the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/qQ7zyMcoew – 8:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
👁️👁️
#RipCity | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/DYJG4L5shX – 8:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Calm before the storm
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4OCWWnSGMa – 7:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks return to the Jrue Holiday-Jevon Carter-Grayson Allen trio along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez as starters tonight vs. the #Blazers. – 7:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby leads the league with 10 double-doubles this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/sF8oubJSxG – 7:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Can’t wait till 8:30 tonight for Jazz basketball then re-live the excitement of the weekend with JAZZ GAME REWIND from the weekend
Win over the Suns: https://t.co/X3tmmF0LUu
Win over the Blazers.
https://t.co/ckte5HsKPA pic.twitter.com/YrsJMNTG6H – 7:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers Balcony shoutouts on the Fiserv concourse: One (what up to Josh) – 7:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have the best home record in the NBA at 8-1. pic.twitter.com/PDfgTmSoB8 – 7:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/cF4V6KRmsp – 7:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby dropped 30 points including six 3-pointers in the 137-108 win over the Trailblazers on February 6.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/Mq1skhr6Yj – 7:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
As expected, @Shaedon Sharpe will get the start in place of @Damian Lillard – 6:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at home for a minute.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/E81fBi2OZx – 6:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta’s coming off a 124-122 overtime win on 11/19 against Toronto. In the win, AJ Griffin became the first Hawks rookie to hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot since Trae Young did so on 3/13/19 vs. MIL.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ibou Badji in the building 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y3Mg4ZBLUX – 6:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report this afternoon with some calf tightness. He’s going through his regular pregame routine before the #Bucks take on the #Blazers pic.twitter.com/6yYuMUMoty – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
According to a league source, Ashley Clinkscale, who was the Portland Trail Blazers Executive Vice President/Chief Communications & Impact Officer, is no longer with the organization. – 5:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Trail EP. 2 debuts at 4:00 pm PT tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW
To watch past and new episodes, visit https://t.co/aQjj7NTbgo pic.twitter.com/bynJh7Aqpf – 4:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Deep dive on the Bucks, Warriors and Kings on the latest Tampering podcast with @Eric_Nehm and @Sam_Amick. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:43 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Kyrie & Kawhi return
-INJURIES including Dame, Ja, Maxey, Embiid, Russ and Conley
-Laddergate. Giannis picked a fight w arena workers in the wrong city
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 4:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tale of the Tape vs. Blazers.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/8EwKVOQkgQ – 4:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
According to a league source, Ashley Clickscale, who was the Portland Trail Blazers Executive Vice President/Chief Communications & Impact Officer, is no longer with the organization. – 3:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First NBA buckets, major dunks, & insane dimes this week.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/HqToWvEV6F – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, you go through Denver’s schedule, and based on what other teams have done so far, the Nuggets have exactly the 10-6 record they’re supposed to.
Probably should be an L
@ UTA
@ GSW
@ POR
@ DAL
Probably should be a W
@ LAL
vs NYK
Denver got one back last night. – 2:51 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Wow — Portland lands the 2030 NCAA D-1 Women’s Basketball Final Four.
Hope I’m still alive to see it.
UP will act as host school for the event to be held at Moda Center, if the arena is still called that by then. – 2:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/J8lYDtgTKD – 2:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 10.5 offensive rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/5MfgRACoG5 – 2:01 PM
