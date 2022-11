Blazers 32, Bucks 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Will the Bucks have more or less than 10.5 offensive rebounds tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/5MfgRACoG5

Wow — Portland lands the 2030 NCAA D-1 Women’s Basketball Final Four.Hope I’m still alive to see it.UP will act as host school for the event to be held at Moda Center, if the arena is still called that by then. – 2:46 PM

So far, you go through Denver’s schedule, and based on what other teams have done so far, the Nuggets have exactly the 10-6 record they’re supposed to.Probably should be an L@ UTA@ GSW@ POR@ DALProbably should be a W@ LALvs NYKDenver got one back last night. – 2:51 PM

According to a league source, Ashley Clickscale, who was the Portland Trail Blazers Executive Vice President/Chief Communications & Impact Officer, is no longer with the organization. – 3:37 PM

Deep dive on the Bucks, Warriors and Kings on the latest Tampering podcast with @Eric_Nehm and @Sam_Amick. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

According to a league source, Ashley Clinkscale, who was the Portland Trail Blazers Executive Vice President/Chief Communications & Impact Officer, is no longer with the organization. – 5:05 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!

Giannis Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report this afternoon with some calf tightness. He’s going through his regular pregame routine before the #Bucks take on the #Blazers pic.twitter.com/6yYuMUMoty

Atlanta’s coming off a 124-122 overtime win on 11/19 against Toronto. In the win, AJ Griffin became the first Hawks rookie to hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot since Trae Young did so on 3/13/19 vs. MIL.Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

Giannis Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report today as probable with left calf tightness, but Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they expect him to play tonight.Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo felt the calf tightness during shootaround today. – 6:23 PM

The Bucks have the best home record in the NBA at 8-1. pic.twitter.com/PDfgTmSoB8

Can’t wait till 8:30 tonight for Jazz basketball then re-live the excitement of the weekend with JAZZ GAME REWIND from the weekendWin over the Suns: https://t.co/X3tmmF0LUu Win over the Blazers.

Jevon Carter scores the first basket of tonight’s game on a floater in the pick and roll with Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:12 PM

Nurk spins reverse to get Portland on the board after missing their first four shots – 8:15 PM

Bobby Portis & Jordan Nwora check in together for the #Bucks as first off the bench. – 8:17 PM

The Bucks and Blazers are tied at 11 with 6:43 left in the first quarter.Jusuf Nurkic got himself started with a couple pretty post finishes over Brook Lopez and then a 3. He leads all scorers thus far. – 8:19 PM

Yo. That is a DIME from Bobby Portis.Blazers gave him plenty of attention on that right block post-up and he whipped a pass to Grayson Allen in the left corner. – 8:25 PM

There’s some guys who, despite their stats, that you can’t really win with.There’s some guys, who regardless of the stats, you have to have.Bobby Portis is in category 2 – 8:26 PM

The Bucks lead, 26-24, with 2:29 left in the first quarter.Grayson Allen has 8pts/4reb to lead the Bucks.Thus far, we’ve seen Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and George Hill off the bench. No Pat Connaughton yet. – 8:29 PM

Blazers performing well after a rough start, which is more than you can say about the clocks – 8:32 PM

Drew blocks Portis and Justise hits the jumper in transition to give the Blazers their first lead of the game – 8:33 PM

After one quarter, the Blazers lead, 32-30.The two GAs lead the Bucks in scoring tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 9pts/2reb/3ast. Grayson Allen has 8pts/4reb/ast. – 8:36 PM

And Pat Connaughton has entered the game to start the second quarter.His first appearance of the season. – 8:38 PM

Pat Connaughton checking in for the first time this season for Milwaukee. Told him pregame he should have waited one more game. – 8:38 PM

Blazers shooting 58.3% against the top-rated defensive team in the NBA. Lead Bucks, 32-30 at the end of the first quarter. Nurkic has 7. – 8:38 PM

