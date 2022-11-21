Bucks assign Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews to Wisconsin Herd

Bucks assign Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews to Wisconsin Herd

November 21, 2022- by

By |

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say they have assigned Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd – 12:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Per @Milwaukee Bucks:
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd. – 12:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After today’s practice, @Jim Owczarski asked Mike Budenholzer if Khris Middleton was able to practice.
Bud: “Khris was able to do a little bit today, yes.” – 3:39 PM

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 10, 2022
Jim Owczarski: Mike Budenholzer said after practice today that Pat Connaughton (calf) might be out a bit longer than they hoped. He hopes Wesley Matthews (ankle) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (illness) will be able to get back next week. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 15, 2022

