Celtics 23, Bulls 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (13-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Boston Celtics 23, Chicago Bulls 28 (Q2 12:00)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls lead 28-23 after one
Tatum – 11 points, 4 rebounds
Brogdon – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
Celtics – 27.3% FGs
Celtics – 5-17 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Williams – 6 points
Green – 5 points
Vucevic – 4 points, 7 rebounds
Bulls – 40.7% FGs
Bulls – 3-8 3Ps
Bulls – 3 turnovers – 8:38 PM
Bulls lead 28-23 after one
Tatum – 11 points, 4 rebounds
Brogdon – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
Celtics – 27.3% FGs
Celtics – 5-17 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Williams – 6 points
Green – 5 points
Vucevic – 4 points, 7 rebounds
Bulls – 40.7% FGs
Bulls – 3-8 3Ps
Bulls – 3 turnovers – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That was either a decent defensive 1stQ for #Bulls or Boston couldn’t hit open shots. Bulls lead 28-23, Celtics went 27.3% from the field while 17 of their 22 shots attempts were from 3-point range.
Tatum 11 pts, P-Will leads Bulls with 6 – 8:38 PM
That was either a decent defensive 1stQ for #Bulls or Boston couldn't hit open shots. Bulls lead 28-23, Celtics went 27.3% from the field while 17 of their 22 shots attempts were from 3-point range.

Tatum 11 pts, P-Will leads Bulls with 6
Tatum 11 pts, P-Will leads Bulls with 6 – 8:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 28-23. Celtics 27% ( Tatum 11pts). Bulls: Vucevic: 4pts 7reb. Williams 6pts. – 8:38 PM
Bulls up 28-23. Celtics 27% ( Tatum 11pts). Bulls: Vucevic: 4pts 7reb. Williams 6pts.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Solid start from the good guys.
Pat: 6pts/1reb
DeMar: 4pts pic.twitter.com/8zrtfB6XoH – 8:37 PM
Solid start from the good guys.
Pat: 6pts/1reb
DeMar: 4pts pic.twitter.com/8zrtfB6XoH – 8:37 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics shot 27.3 percent from the field with 6 turnovers in that first quarter. Have to be totally fine with being down by just 5. – 8:37 PM
Celtics shot 27.3 percent from the field with 6 turnovers in that first quarter. Have to be totally fine with being down by just 5.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead Celtics 28-23 after first quarter
Active defense the key early. Bulls have 4 steals and 6 points off 6 Celtics turnovers. Boston shooting 6/22 (5/17 3P) – 8:36 PM
Bulls lead Celtics 28-23 after first quarter
Active defense the key early. Bulls have 4 steals and 6 points off 6 Celtics turnovers. Boston shooting 6/22 (5/17 3P) – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That’s the best start for the Bulls in a hot second.
28-23 lead to end the first quarter on the back of four steals and well-balanced scoring. – 8:36 PM
That’s the best start for the Bulls in a hot second.
28-23 lead to end the first quarter on the back of four steals and well-balanced scoring. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 1st time Bulls have led after 1st quarter since Nov. 7 vs. Toronto, which, coincidentally (?), is their last victory. – 8:36 PM
This is 1st time Bulls have led after 1st quarter since Nov. 7 vs. Toronto, which, coincidentally (?), is their last victory.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Javonte Green just bailed out his buddy Tatum there. Sloppy contest by Green got Tatum three free throws. – 8:36 PM
Javonte Green just bailed out his buddy Tatum there. Sloppy contest by Green got Tatum three free throws.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics pick up points have gotten higher throughout the season, as you saw with Kornet playing up to the line there – 8:35 PM
#Celtics pick up points have gotten higher throughout the season, as you saw with Kornet playing up to the line there
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Bulls/Celtics with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqsWmLQ pic.twitter.com/FN7e1BL1Bj – 8:35 PM
Watch Bulls/Celtics with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqsWmLQ pic.twitter.com/FN7e1BL1Bj
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White is still on a minutes restriction, so this Dragic injury could be concerning. – 8:33 PM
Coby White is still on a minutes restriction, so this Dragic injury could be concerning.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon’s shooting form sometimes looks like he’s shooting medicine ball while playing through a torn rotator cuff.
It’s wildly effective though, so whatever. – 8:32 PM
Malcolm Brogdon's shooting form sometimes looks like he's shooting medicine ball while playing through a torn rotator cuff.

It's wildly effective though, so whatever.
It’s wildly effective though, so whatever. – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso and Green connecting well in the open court tonight. That’s one of those dynamics that can really open the game up for the Bulls. – 8:32 PM
Caruso and Green connecting well in the open court tonight. That's one of those dynamics that can really open the game up for the Bulls.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine trying to dunk over two people is an encouraging sign for the Bulls – 8:31 PM
Zach LaVine trying to dunk over two people is an encouraging sign for the Bulls
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goran Dragic just left the floor after that collision with Sam Hauser. – 8:30 PM
Goran Dragic just left the floor after that collision with Sam Hauser.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics offense from the first half of the 2021-22 season making an appearance tonight during this first quarter in Chicago. – 8:30 PM
Celtics offense from the first half of the 2021-22 season making an appearance tonight during this first quarter in Chicago.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Goran Dragic just checked out and is off to the locker room after collision with Sam Hauser – 8:30 PM
Goran Dragic just checked out and is off to the locker room after collision with Sam Hauser
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Celtics are starting this one a bit sloppy — just turned the ball over for the sixth time in the first quarter alone, then immediately gave up a foul. – 8:30 PM
Celtics are starting this one a bit sloppy — just turned the ball over for the sixth time in the first quarter alone, then immediately gave up a foul.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum + reserves lineup in for the Celtics. These lineups have tended to do really well for Boston this season. – 8:29 PM
Tatum + reserves lineup in for the Celtics. These lineups have tended to do really well for Boston this season.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
We don’t talk enough about Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shooting 42% from 3 this season.
The only sophomores shooting better than JRE are Kispert, Hauser, Bones and Murphy. – 8:28 PM
We don’t talk enough about Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shooting 42% from 3 this season.
The only sophomores shooting better than JRE are Kispert, Hauser, Bones and Murphy. – 8:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC and Javonte turning defense into offense!
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/164sQSzpoW – 8:28 PM
AC and Javonte turning defense into offense!
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/164sQSzpoW – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
5 turnovers already for the Celtics.
Feels like the Bulls should be up a lot more than 4 points. – 8:26 PM
5 turnovers already for the Celtics.
Feels like the Bulls should be up a lot more than 4 points. – 8:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green gets into this game much, much earlier than in Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. – 8:25 PM
Javonte Green gets into this game much, much earlier than in Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green back into his first-half rotational turn. Donovan wanted to reward Derrick Jones Jr. last game with first attempt. – 8:25 PM
Javonte Green back into his first-half rotational turn. Donovan wanted to reward Derrick Jones Jr. last game with first attempt.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Scal says that Brown turnover wasn’t his fault and he is right. Getting rid of what Grande just called “the Jaylen Brown turnover” is all about the right spacing and giving him an outlet. Wrote about that earlier today:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/21/vid… – 8:23 PM
Scal says that Brown turnover wasn't his fault and he is right. Getting rid of what Grande just called "the Jaylen Brown turnover" is all about the right spacing and giving him an outlet. Wrote about that earlier today:

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/21/vid…
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/21/vid… – 8:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Other than that wide-open Tatum 3, Bulls have been active defensively. Celtics already have 4 TOs and are just 3-11. – 8:22 PM
Other than that wide-open Tatum 3, Bulls have been active defensively. Celtics already have 4 TOs and are just 3-11.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Bulls/Celtics with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5qg1Nieovb pic.twitter.com/4dySFImJal – 8:20 PM
Watch Bulls/Celtics with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5qg1Nieovb pic.twitter.com/4dySFImJal
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar went over and hugged Blake Griffin coming out of that last time out. Totally ignored Luke Kornet, though. #Bulls – 8:19 PM
DeMar went over and hugged Blake Griffin coming out of that last time out. Totally ignored Luke Kornet, though. #Bulls
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics-Bulls has big energy of going home before Thanksgiving, intending to have a little fun while out with old friends and then the whole night is just a blurry mess. – 8:19 PM
Celtics-Bulls has big energy of going home before Thanksgiving, intending to have a little fun while out with old friends and then the whole night is just a blurry mess.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Celtics are letting Patrick Williams shoot it from 3-point range tonight, and so far he’s been able to make them pay. Two early 3-pointers here in the first quarter as the Bulls take an 11-5 lead. – 8:18 PM
The Celtics are letting Patrick Williams shoot it from 3-point range tonight, and so far he's been able to make them pay. Two early 3-pointers here in the first quarter as the Bulls take an 11-5 lead.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3 combined makes, 11 combined misses, 3 combined turnovers to start the game in Chicago… so… if you tuned in late, congratulations for missing that whole mess – 8:16 PM
3 combined makes, 11 combined misses, 3 combined turnovers to start the game in Chicago… so… if you tuned in late, congratulations for missing that whole mess
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The rare early Mazzulla timeout. Celtics are down just 5-3 but would be a lot worse if Bulls hit some of these wide open shots, and he sensed it. – 8:15 PM
The rare early Mazzulla timeout. Celtics are down just 5-3 but would be a lot worse if Bulls hit some of these wide open shots, and he sensed it.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dosunmu missed and it was a wide-open layup.
And then the missed his first three ever against Boston on the next trip! – 8:15 PM
Dosunmu missed and it was a wide-open layup.
And then the missed his first three ever against Boston on the next trip! – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Bulls/Celtics live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq pic.twitter.com/Mi7UgFM7Fw – 8:15 PM
Watch today's cast for Bulls/Celtics live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq pic.twitter.com/Mi7UgFM7Fw
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Last one of these for the next two weeks here at the United Center.
Big night as the Bulls attempt to snap a four-game losing skid against a Celtics team that’s won its last nine. pic.twitter.com/m4QMmU7sJ3 – 8:13 PM
Last one of these for the next two weeks here at the United Center.
Big night as the Bulls attempt to snap a four-game losing skid against a Celtics team that’s won its last nine. pic.twitter.com/m4QMmU7sJ3 – 8:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics:
No. 1 offense
No. 14 defense
Bulls:
No. 22 offense
No. 12 defense – 8:04 PM
Celtics:
No. 1 offense
No. 14 defense
Bulls:
No. 22 offense
No. 12 defense – 8:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Bulls/Celtics! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq pic.twitter.com/rsmSG7SHST – 8:00 PM
We're live for Bulls/Celtics! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq pic.twitter.com/rsmSG7SHST
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Bulls/Celtics with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5qg1NhWNDD pic.twitter.com/n629Jelld6 – 8:00 PM
On the call for Bulls/Celtics with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5qg1NhWNDD pic.twitter.com/n629Jelld6
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics-Bulls Round 3 is live @NBCSBoston right now… pic.twitter.com/xOKf9d7vVs – 7:58 PM
Celtics-Bulls Round 3 is live @NBCSBoston right now… pic.twitter.com/xOKf9d7vVs
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Almost put the Bulls on bum-team alert … but got a feeling … time for some backbones to be measured. – 7:56 PM
Almost put the Bulls on bum-team alert … but got a feeling … time for some backbones to be measured.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will Zach sink the Bulls first 3-pointer tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
“Will Zach sink the Bulls first 3-pointer tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics and Bulls have played twice already. Tonight is Game 3. They’ll play their fourth, and final, matchup of the regular season set on January 9. That game will be Game 41 for both teams this season.
Teams should not play their entire regular season series by midseason. – 7:40 PM
The Celtics and Bulls have played twice already. Tonight is Game 3. They'll play their fourth, and final, matchup of the regular season set on January 9. That game will be Game 41 for both teams this season.

Teams should not play their entire regular season series by midseason.
Teams should not play their entire regular season series by midseason. – 7:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
In the two previous games against the Celtics, DeMar DeRozan averaged 35.5 points and 13.5 FTA; Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.5 rebounds. #Bulls – 7:37 PM
In the two previous games against the Celtics, DeMar DeRozan averaged 35.5 points and 13.5 FTA; Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.5 rebounds. #Bulls
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After a “rough” shooting night of “just” 5-of-8 against the Celtics last time out, here are Ayo Dosunmu’s career shooting stats in five games vs Boston
32-of-38 overall
11-of-11 three-pointers
Thats 84.2% and 100% for those percentage-inclined folks. – 7:33 PM
After a “rough” shooting night of “just” 5-of-8 against the Celtics last time out, here are Ayo Dosunmu’s career shooting stats in five games vs Boston
32-of-38 overall
11-of-11 three-pointers
Thats 84.2% and 100% for those percentage-inclined folks. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:31 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. Boston.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/MHxodfdH2D – 7:30 PM
Starters tonight vs. Boston.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/MHxodfdH2D – 7:30 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Celtics at Bulls
Boston has won 9 in a row, while Chicago has lost 4 straight. But this game does feature two of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the C’s, and DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls pic.twitter.com/mify9pJKpC – 7:27 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Celtics at Bulls
Boston has won 9 in a row, while Chicago has lost 4 straight. But this game does feature two of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the C’s, and DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls pic.twitter.com/mify9pJKpC – 7:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Bulls/Celtics live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq pic.twitter.com/tv1T1dMfpD – 7:00 PM
About an hour away from tonight's #NBAStrategyStream for Bulls/Celtics live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq pic.twitter.com/tv1T1dMfpD
Boston Celtics @celtics
Luke Kornet says we need to focus on the little details tonight against Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yR3yIVFv6l – 6:53 PM
Luke Kornet says we need to focus on the little details tonight against Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yR3yIVFv6l
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Bulls about 1 hour away. @Joe_Sway is on the ground in Chicago. Follow along with him @CelticsCLNS and join us on Post Game: youtu.be/gQbsvhIv_fo – 6:48 PM
#Celtics #Bulls about 1 hour away. @Joe_Sway is on the ground in Chicago. Follow along with him @CelticsCLNS and join us on Post Game: youtu.be/gQbsvhIv_fo
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s our @BMO_US fan appreciation game ❤️🖤
Enter below for a chance to win an autographed team basketball or autographed DeMar and Zach jerseys. – 6:22 PM
Tonight’s our @BMO_US fan appreciation game ❤️🖤
Enter below for a chance to win an autographed team basketball or autographed DeMar and Zach jerseys. – 6:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/387CJoya5k – 6:00 PM
Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/387CJoya5k – 6:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said his Sunday tweet meant to support Kyrie Irving, not the demonstrator’s beliefs outside of Barclays Center, who wore shirts indicating they belong to the hate group “Israel United in Christ” https://t.co/U8ZpTaejGr pic.twitter.com/X32gUNNDrq – 5:55 PM
Jaylen Brown said his Sunday tweet meant to support Kyrie Irving, not the demonstrator's beliefs outside of Barclays Center, who wore shirts indicating they belong to the hate group "Israel United in Christ" https://t.co/U8ZpTaejGr pic.twitter.com/X32gUNNDrq
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight the Celtics return to the scene of their only regulation loss this year, Chicago on October 24th.
They return with the NBA’s best…
Record
Road Record
Win Streak
Offense
Scoring Margin
Net Rating
And after tonight, six straight at home… pic.twitter.com/ak7IaihHtk – 5:14 PM
Tonight the Celtics return to the scene of their only regulation loss this year, Chicago on October 24th.
They return with the NBA’s best…
Record
Road Record
Win Streak
Offense
Scoring Margin
Net Rating
And after tonight, six straight at home… pic.twitter.com/ak7IaihHtk – 5:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Five months ago, Joe Mazzulla and Will Hardy were on the Boston bench in the NBA Finals.
What copy of Gray’s Sports Almanac had this scenario in it on November 21? pic.twitter.com/u23X4csBhH – 5:10 PM
Five months ago, Joe Mazzulla and Will Hardy were on the Boston bench in the NBA Finals.
What copy of Gray’s Sports Almanac had this scenario in it on November 21? pic.twitter.com/u23X4csBhH – 5:10 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ben Golliver’s newsletter subject: “Bulls have three all-stars and zero franchise players.”
Truth hurts. – 4:39 PM
Ben Golliver's newsletter subject: "Bulls have three all-stars and zero franchise players."

Truth hurts.
Truth hurts. – 4:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New @CLNSMedia — Robert Williams will return soon, and what Joe Mazzulla described to the Globe as a seamless fit into the #Celtics‘ lineup might be more complicated offensively.
Can Rob maintain Boston’s spacing? Will he start or come off the bench? clnsmedia.com/how-will-rober… – 4:38 PM
New @CLNSMedia — Robert Williams will return soon, and what Joe Mazzulla described to the Globe as a seamless fit into the #Celtics‘ lineup might be more complicated offensively.
Can Rob maintain Boston’s spacing? Will he start or come off the bench? clnsmedia.com/how-will-rober… – 4:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Video Breakdown: How Boston’s better spacing can help Jaylen Brown turn turnovers into assists bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/21/vid… – 4:00 PM
Video Breakdown: How Boston's better spacing can help Jaylen Brown turn turnovers into assists bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/21/vid…
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs’ Jason Kidd hopeful Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) will be available against Celtics dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:55 PM
Mavs' Jason Kidd hopeful Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) will be available against Celtics dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
If you haven’t checked out the @FanSided national NBA podcast yet, this is a good one to start.
Why are the Heat and Bulls scuffling, while the Celtics are soaring? podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:50 PM
If you haven’t checked out the @FanSided national NBA podcast yet, this is a good one to start.
Why are the Heat and Bulls scuffling, while the Celtics are soaring? podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart said he’s playing tonight, but anticipates having to miss games occasionally during the remainder of the season to minimize ankle swelling.
Said he had an MRI that just showed a “really bad bone bruise” but no structural issue. – 3:44 PM
Marcus Smart said he’s playing tonight, but anticipates having to miss games occasionally during the remainder of the season to minimize ankle swelling.
Said he had an MRI that just showed a “really bad bone bruise” but no structural issue. – 3:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Content warning: This story contains discussion of sexual assault.
Rob McClanaghan, a prominent basketball trainer with ties to NBA stars, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a warrant for rape and drugging in an alleged incident in Boston. es.pn/3EQ99WF – 3:33 PM
Content warning: This story contains discussion of sexual assault.
Content warning: This story contains discussion of sexual assault.

Rob McClanaghan, a prominent basketball trainer with ties to NBA stars, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a warrant for rape and drugging in an alleged incident in Boston. es.pn/3EQ99WF
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics visit a reeling Bulls team tonight, perfect recipe for a trap game – 3:18 PM
Celtics visit a reeling Bulls team tonight, perfect recipe for a trap game
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine made his feelings about being benched on Friday known. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/zac… – 2:41 PM
LaVine made his feelings about being benched on Friday known. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/zac…
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luke Kornet became ready for a larger Celtics role with little flash.
His impact on the game and the style Boston wants to play became evident over the past month with expanded opportunity.
“He’s not about flash”: https://t.co/eBQLo7m98S pic.twitter.com/xfsACxYHQ9 – 2:03 PM
Luke Kornet became ready for a larger Celtics role with little flash.
His impact on the game and the style Boston wants to play became evident over the past month with expanded opportunity.
“He’s not about flash”: https://t.co/eBQLo7m98S pic.twitter.com/xfsACxYHQ9 – 2:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s time to take the pitch ⚽️🇺🇸
Good luck @USMNT in the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/F7tQ6XfU2m – 2:00 PM
It’s time to take the pitch ⚽️🇺🇸
Good luck @USMNT in the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/F7tQ6XfU2m – 2:00 PM
