Celtics 23, Bulls 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Marcus Smart said he’s playing tonight, but anticipates having to miss games occasionally during the remainder of the season to minimize ankle swelling.Said he had an MRI that just showed a “really bad bone bruise” but no structural issue. – 3:44 PM

New @CLNSMedia — Robert Williams will return soon, and what Joe Mazzulla described to the Globe as a seamless fit into the #Celtics ‘ lineup might be more complicated offensively.Can Rob maintain Boston’s spacing? Will he start or come off the bench? clnsmedia.com/how-will-rober…

Tonight the Celtics return to the scene of their only regulation loss this year, Chicago on October 24th.They return with the NBA’s best…RecordRoad RecordWin StreakOffenseScoring MarginNet RatingAnd after tonight, six straight at home… pic.twitter.com/ak7IaihHtk

Jaylen Brown said his Sunday tweet meant to support Kyrie Irving, not the demonstrator’s beliefs outside of Barclays Center, who wore shirts indicating they belong to the hate group “Israel United in Christ” https://t.co/U8ZpTaejGr

Luke Kornet says we need to focus on the little details tonight against Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yR3yIVFv6l

About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Bulls/Celtics live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux ! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/srzpqtdYaq

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Celtics at BullsBoston has won 9 in a row, while Chicago has lost 4 straight. But this game does feature two of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the C’s, and DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls pic.twitter.com/mify9pJKpC

After a “rough” shooting night of “just” 5-of-8 against the Celtics last time out, here are Ayo Dosunmu’s career shooting stats in five games vs Boston32-of-38 overall11-of-11 three-pointersThats 84.2% and 100% for those percentage-inclined folks. – 7:33 PM

The Celtics and Bulls have played twice already. Tonight is Game 3. They’ll play their fourth, and final, matchup of the regular season set on January 9. That game will be Game 41 for both teams this season.Teams should not play their entire regular season series by midseason. – 7:40 PM

Almost put the Bulls on bum-team alert … but got a feeling … time for some backbones to be measured. – 7:56 PM

Last one of these for the next two weeks here at the United Center.Big night as the Bulls attempt to snap a four-game losing skid against a Celtics team that’s won its last nine. pic.twitter.com/m4QMmU7sJ3

Dosunmu missed and it was a wide-open layup.And then the missed his first three ever against Boston on the next trip! – 8:15 PM

The rare early Mazzulla timeout. Celtics are down just 5-3 but would be a lot worse if Bulls hit some of these wide open shots, and he sensed it. – 8:15 PM

3 combined makes, 11 combined misses, 3 combined turnovers to start the game in Chicago… so… if you tuned in late, congratulations for missing that whole mess – 8:16 PM

The Celtics are letting Patrick Williams shoot it from 3-point range tonight, and so far he’s been able to make them pay. Two early 3-pointers here in the first quarter as the Bulls take an 11-5 lead. – 8:18 PM

Celtics-Bulls has big energy of going home before Thanksgiving, intending to have a little fun while out with old friends and then the whole night is just a blurry mess. – 8:19 PM

DeMar went over and hugged Blake Griffin coming out of that last time out. Totally ignored Luke Kornet, though. #Bulls

Other than that wide-open Tatum 3, Bulls have been active defensively. Celtics already have 4 TOs and are just 3-11. – 8:22 PM

Scal says that Brown turnover wasn’t his fault and he is right. Getting rid of what Grande just called “the Jaylen Brown turnover” is all about the right spacing and giving him an outlet. Wrote about that earlier today:

Javonte Green gets into this game much, much earlier than in Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. – 8:25 PM

So many bad decisions from the Celtics early in this one. – 8:25 PM

5 turnovers already for the Celtics.Feels like the Bulls should be up a lot more than 4 points. – 8:26 PM

We don’t talk enough about Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shooting 42% from 3 this season.The only sophomores shooting better than JRE are Kispert, Hauser, Bones and Murphy. – 8:28 PM

Tatum + reserves lineup in for the Celtics. These lineups have tended to do really well for Boston this season. – 8:29 PM

Celtics are starting this one a bit sloppy — just turned the ball over for the sixth time in the first quarter alone, then immediately gave up a foul. – 8:30 PM

Goran Dragic just checked out and is off to the locker room after collision with Sam Hauser – 8:30 PM

Celtics offense from the first half of the 2021-22 season making an appearance tonight during this first quarter in Chicago. – 8:30 PM

Zach LaVine trying to dunk over two people is an encouraging sign for the Bulls – 8:31 PM

Caruso and Green connecting well in the open court tonight. That’s one of those dynamics that can really open the game up for the Bulls. – 8:32 PM

Malcolm Brogdon’s shooting form sometimes looks like he’s shooting medicine ball while playing through a torn rotator cuff.It’s wildly effective though, so whatever. – 8:32 PM

Coby White is still on a minutes restriction, so this Dragic injury could be concerning. – 8:33 PM

Javonte Green just bailed out his buddy Tatum there. Sloppy contest by Green got Tatum three free throws. – 8:36 PM

Jayson Tatum has some choice words for his good friend Javonte Green after drawing a foul on the 3. – 8:36 PM

This is 1st time Bulls have led after 1st quarter since Nov. 7 vs. Toronto, which, coincidentally (?), is their last victory. – 8:36 PM

That’s the best start for the Bulls in a hot second.28-23 lead to end the first quarter on the back of four steals and well-balanced scoring. – 8:36 PM

Celtics shot 27.3 percent from the field with 6 turnovers in that first quarter. Have to be totally fine with being down by just 5. – 8:37 PM

That was either a decent defensive 1stQ for #Bulls or Boston couldn’t hit open shots. Bulls lead 28-23, Celtics went 27.3% from the field while 17 of their 22 shots attempts were from 3-point range.Tatum 11 pts, P-Will leads Bulls with 6 – 8:38 PM

