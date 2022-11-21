Celtics vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 21, 2022

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $13,741,487 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $25,107,467 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Per @Stathead, Klay has 7 games with ≥ 10 3FGM (inc. playoffs). Last six were on the road:
10 — at HOU (Nov 2022)
10 — at LAL (Jan 2019)
14 — at CHI (Oct 2018)
11 — at OKC (May 2016)
10 — at DAL (Mar 2016)
10 — at IND (Dec 2015)
11 — vs SAC (Jan 2015)
stathead.com/basketball/pla…3:49 AM

