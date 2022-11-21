Celtics vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $13,741,487 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $25,107,467 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?