Christian Wood: 'I would love to play more. I’ve voiced that several times'

Tim MacMahon: A footnote from the Mavs’ bizarre loss to the Nuggets: Christian Wood played a season-low 17 minutes. Wood: “I would love to play more. I’ve voiced that several times, but I just play my role.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A footnote from the Mavs’ bizarre loss to the Nuggets: Christian Wood played a season-low 17 minutes. Wood: “I would love to play more. I’ve voiced that several times, but I just play my role.” – 11:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood in postgame locker room said Mavs don’t prep him before games about second-half playing time plans: “I have no clue.”
After playing 1:51 in Q4 tonight: “I would love to play more. I’ve voiced that several times, but I just play my role.” – 11:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tired: When do the Mavs put Christian Wood in the starting lineup
Wired: When do the Mavs put Josh Green in the starting lineup. – 9:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s five most efficient post scorers through one month of this season:
1. Brook Lopez (1.42 points per post-up)
2. Christian Wood (1.27 ppp)
3. Luka Doncic (1.26 ppp)
4. Nikola Jokic (1.2 ppp)
5. Kevin Durant (1.19 ppp)
Minimum 20 post-ups via @SecondSpectrum pic.twitter.com/pNPmOgcE9z – 11:36 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic after he and Christian Wood combined for 61 points, 20 rebounds tonight: “The chemistry is going to go up and up with us to understand each other, but as you see on the court, I think we understand each other good.” – 11:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood off the bench:
28 PTS
8 REB
+21 in 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vrcgcyae2r – 10:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Luka missed that shot so badly it flew right to Christian Wood under the basket. That’s tough. – 9:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just air-balled a 3-pointer, Christian Wood grabbed it under the hoop, drew a foul on the putback, and Luka immediately turned toward the scorer’s table and made his case for that actually being a pass.
Always one step ahead, that kid. – 9:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic airballs a stepback 3 that Christian Wood rebounds and then looks to the scorer’s table and tries to claim it was a pass. – 9:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Christian Wood went into that TO and ran directly to an official and claimed DJ hit him on that three. DJ ran over to the official and told him don’t listen to him. Elite politiking. – 8:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great recognition by Luka early in this game. He fed Christian Wood for the second of two dunks, then understood the big man was filled with confidence. Luka passed up a point-blank shot and got a wide-open 3-pointer for Wood, which he made. Mavs tied with Denver at 18. – 8:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR: Christian Wood (left knee sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 12, 2022
Callie Caplan: Mavs say Christian Wood (left knee sprain) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Trail Blazers. Mavs went 0-2 without Wood in this back to back, and Jason Kidd lamented not having him as another option to run the offense through. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 11, 2022
Mark Followill: For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW -via Twitter @MFollowill / November 10, 2022
