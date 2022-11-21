De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton named Players of the Week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week; former running mate Tyrese Haliburton wins award in the East
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week; former running mate Tyrese Haliburton wins award in the East
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (30.3 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%, 96.3 FT%, 2-2 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Devin Booker (30.3 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%, 96.3 FT%, 2-2 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week. Tyrese Haliburton named as Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named Players of the Week. – 3:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Tyrese Haliburton won the award. – 3:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 14-20). Haliburton and the Pacers play at Sacramento on Nov. 30. – 3:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Sacramento teammates De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton named player of the week in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/DShk2EFUci – 3:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Sacramento teammates De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton names player of the week in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/hU8NCOTKXg – 3:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
How about this? The NBA just announced it’s players of the week for each conference.
Western Conference: De’Aaron Fox
How about this? The NBA just announced it’s players of the week for each conference.
Western Conference: De’Aaron Fox
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jimmy Butler
Jaylen Brown
Kristaps Porzingis
DeMar DeRozan
ALTERNATE
Eastern All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jimmy Butler
Jaylen Brown
Kristaps Porzingis
DeMar DeRozan
ALTERNATE
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox shared his message to former Kings teammate Marvin Bagley III following Sacramento’s 137-129 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. Fox is high on Detroit’s future. pic.twitter.com/Hne9Vrx9ux – 3:45 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings C Domantas Sabonis analyzes Sunday’s win over the Pistons, the room for defensive improvement, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season & getting to light the beam at Golden 1 Center.
Kings C Domantas Sabonis analyzes Sunday’s win over the Pistons, the room for defensive improvement, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season & getting to light the beam at Golden 1 Center.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Following Sunday’s win over the Pistons, Davion Mitchell discusses his Kings six-game win streak, the improvements required defensively, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season & the electricity in Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/pYZqCgID4N – 3:09 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox went MJF on the Pistons tonight.
New podcast on the Kings 6th straight win.
I was a junior in high school the last time they won 6 in a row.
🔊: https://t.co/BmdkfmIdnq
De’Aaron Fox went MJF on the Pistons tonight.
New podcast on the Kings 6th straight win.
I was a junior in high school the last time they won 6 in a row.
🔊: https://t.co/BmdkfmIdnq
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis thrilled for his Kings’ 6th straight win, despite ugly win over Pistons. Talks about the impact of De’Aaron Fox, the upcoming trip, defensive improvement and more. pic.twitter.com/gcpK8mo4gj – 11:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Sacramento’s 6th straight victory, a 137-129 win over the Pistons, his 33 point performance, his Kings closing out down the stretch & his postgame words to former teammate Marvin Bagley III following the game.
De’Aaron Fox discusses Sacramento’s 6th straight victory, a 137-129 win over the Pistons, his 33 point performance, his Kings closing out down the stretch & his postgame words to former teammate Marvin Bagley III following the game.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox free throws put his Kings up 135-129 with 22.5 to go. Pistons burn the final timeout. Fox with 33 points – 8:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox’s impressive speed trap. pic.twitter.com/deMAoY6tpD – 8:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
WOW. De’Aaron Fox is lethal in transition. Emphatic dunk on the other end. Kings trail Pistons 124-121 with 3:54 to go. Fox with 29 points and 7 assists – 8:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk just got tossed after picking up a second technical after his bucket to make it 117-114 with 7:26 to play. He scored with continuation, Pistons elected to have De’Aaron Fox shoot the free throw. – 8:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox decided to take over. Kings trail 70-66 heading to the intermission. Fox leads with 19 points. Pistons hit 9/14 from 3. – 7:09 PM
More on this storyline
The Kings’ starting five (Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis) is blitzing opponents by an amazing 21.8 points per 100 possessions. Units in which Malik Monk replaces rookie Murray with that group are scoring a ridiculous 142.8 points per 100. Four of the five starters have true-shooting marks above 60 percent, and sixth man Monk is at 59.7. In the middle, Sabonis has been the same highly effective pick-and-roll partner and high-post fulcrum he was in Indiana; while he won’t protect the rim, he’s at least contributed to the one thing Sacramento does well defensively by rebounding 31.8 percent of opponent misses. (The Kings are second in defensive rebound rate; their problem is inducing a miss.) We won’t belabor what Tyrese Haliburton is doing in Indiana, but fit-wise, the Fox-Sabonis tandem is working. With so much shooting around them, Sacramento is shooting a league-best 59.8 percent on 2s. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022
During an appearance on the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN reporter Marc Spears said that De’Aaron Fox hiring Rich Paul to represent him doesn’t mean he’s asking for a trade, and that Fox himself told him he’s quite content in Sacramento. -via Sactown Royalty / November 17, 2022
Marc Spears:”He’s not asking out. I think people were nervous about that, but De’Aaron doesn’t want to leave. He’s kind of in the Dame mold. Like he wants to do something special there. Because I asked him, ‘why haven’t you asked out?’ And he was like ‘I don’t want to be handed something. I want to build something here.’” -via Sactown Royalty / November 17, 2022
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Orlando. -via HoopsHype / November 19, 2022
With under one minute remaining in the game and the Pacers trying to seal the win, Tyrese Haliburton is injured. He was driving to the basket and converted a tough layup — then his foot was stepped on. Haliburton was in pain and had to be helped off the floor despite being able to put some weight on his injured foot/ankle. However, there is no panic from the Pacers face of the franchise, who had ice on his ankle after the game. Lloyd Pierce who was the acting head coach tonight shared his thoughts on the injury in a post-game media session. “He said he’s okay but they all do. I didn’t see what he hurt, I think he had some ice on his ankle, but I don’t know what the status is.” -via pacerpress.com / November 19, 2022
