De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton named Players of the Week

With under one minute remaining in the game and the Pacers trying to seal the win, Tyrese Haliburton is injured. He was driving to the basket and converted a tough layup — then his foot was stepped on. Haliburton was in pain and had to be helped off the floor despite being able to put some weight on his injured foot/ankle. However, there is no panic from the Pacers face of the franchise, who had ice on his ankle after the game. Lloyd Pierce who was the acting head coach tonight shared his thoughts on the injury in a post-game media session. “He said he’s okay but they all do. I didn’t see what he hurt, I think he had some ice on his ankle, but I don’t know what the status is.” -via pacerpress.com / November 19, 2022