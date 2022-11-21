Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner no longer dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns forward ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA.
Source: TMZ Staff @ People
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
it is so hard for a non-fiction book to achieve the same type of plot twist as fiction but I legitimately screamed out loud when I hit page 313 of ‘Unmask Alice’ by @RickEmerson, holy hell what an incredible piece of storytelling – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Typically when we go into a game with one thing on our mind, we typically do it.”
“Getting out in transition.”
“He’s getting better and better each game.”
Devin Booker after #Suns 116-95 win vs. #Knicks. pic.twitter.com/kDY2JA9EnP – 7:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was talking about the Suns starters all being in double figures and trusting his, so I asked him how enjoyable it is to have that trust when he’s doubled knowing they can make a play.
He said with a smile: “It’s the best feeling. The best feeling.” – 6:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 116, NYK 95
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P
Payne: 21 Pts, 9 Ast, 7 Reb, 7-14 FG
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast
Lee: 15-4-4
Brunson: 27 Pts, 11-21 FG – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker wondering where was the foul as he hit the back post of the basket hard on the defensive end.
On the other end, Washington Jr. for 3.
#Suns had a 11-0 run in building a 15-point lead going into the 4th. – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 90, NYK 75
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 6-9 FG
Craig: 14-4-3
Brunson: 24 Pts, 9-19 FG – 5:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are crashing the offensive glass even more. Must have been something they saw on film with the Knicks. Never seen Booker do it this much. They’re up to 15 second-chance points. – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3.
Booker finds Ayton, with Brunson on hip, for two.
#Suns up 11. Timeout #Knicks midway through 3rd.
Biggest lead for #Suns: 11 – 5:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 55 #Knicks 53 Half
PHX: Payne 10, Booker 9. Team: 6-of-18 from 3.
NYK: Brunson 13. Team: 5-of-13. – 4:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 55, NYK 53
Payne: 10 Pts, 2-5 FG, 5-5 FT
Booker: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Craig: 9-3-3, 3-6 FG
Brunson: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG – 4:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 28, NYK 22
Payne: 10 Pts, 2-3 FG, 5-5 FT
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-7 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Grimes: 5 Pts, 3 Ast – 4:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Knicks keep fouling 3-point shooters. Suns up 9 and Booker has a chance to make it 10 with a 4-point play. – 3:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns force turnover, get to line and Booker hits 3.
Phoenix up 5-2. – 3:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Eagles WRs need to take a page out of Clark from Benchwarmers’ book on this drive. Get the tape out, fellas. pic.twitter.com/c9pmoe8FPD – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a nut.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s competitiveness. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SlnR09BUrn – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Booker and Bridges having high minute totals this early in the season to become a consistent thing. Trying to balance how much everyone wants to compete. – 1:49 PM
Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch. -via People / November 21, 2022
Duane Rankin: “We’re going to have to see.” Devin Booker on FT issues. #Suns pic.twitter.com/86AabF2lLb -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022
Duane Rankin: “No excuses, we’re down a few men.” Devin Booker as #Suns face #Warriors tonight. pic.twitter.com/8ALFsjbgPC -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022
