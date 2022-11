Doc Rivers on playing against Nets: Maybe with Ben Simmons on there, you want to beat them more

“I’m ready to play,” he said, before adding, “Something going on?” as the room broke into laughter. Then, asked about whether enough time has passed for the bad feelings from his departure to simmer down in the City of Brotherly Love, Simmons had an incredulous look on his face before the question was even finished. “In Philly?” Simmons said, drawing more laughs. “I know what’s coming. That’s part of the game. Philly fans, one thing about Philly fans is they are incredible. They are die-hard Philly and they are everything Philly, whatever it is. I respect that about the city. It’s a sports town. I was talking to I think Yuta [Watanabe] before the game about what it’s like to play in Philly, and it’s an incredible opportunity to put on whatever jersey it is. “That’s Philly, and it’s a unique experience.” -via ESPN / November 21, 2022