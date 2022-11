Grayson Allen discussed in trade talks for Jae Crowder

When the Cavaliers expressed interest in acquiring Suns forward Jae Crowder, Cedi Osman’s name came up in the trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s not the first time, nor the last, his name will likely come up in trade talks leading up to February’s trade deadline. With the recent insertion of Lamar Stevens into the starting lineup, Osman is now seeing less playing time behind Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Stevens. Osman’s $7.4 million salary can easily fit into most trade discussions. Next season, Osman’s salary declines to $6.7 million, which could appeal to teams. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022