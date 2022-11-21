Hawks 78, Cavaliers 79: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (10-6) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 78, Cleveland Cavaliers 79 (Q3 02:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Looks like Officials are going to review if the foul that Onyeka Okongwu meets the criteria for a flagrant. – 8:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third steal of the night, AJ Griffin has tied a career high for steals in a single game. – 8:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have had their hands ready to poke at CLE passes in the restricted area. – 8:39 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
One of the more surprising things (to me) this season is how the Hawks have become DeJounte Murray in team form. – 8:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Deep in The Rock 🏠
Deep in The Rock 🏠
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin has tied his career-high in a Regular Season game with 3 steals. – 8:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Three early turnovers for the #Cavs to open the third quarter, which Atlanta has turned into 5 points off those turnovers. Hawks have opened the quarter 12-2 to take a 71-66 lead. – 8:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his eighth point of the night, rookie AJ Griffin has notched his 100th career point. – 8:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks recorded 5 steals in tonight’s second quarter, the most steals in a second quarter this season. AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson each swiped 2 steals in the second, the second time this season both Griffin and Johnson have recorded 2 swipes in a single quarter. – 8:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks made 6, 3-pointers in the first half. In each of their last three games they have made 7 each. – 8:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu poured in 12 points in tonight’s first half, marking a career-high for points in a first half and the fifth time he’s netted 10+ in an opening half. – 8:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 64, Hawks 59. Darius Garland 20 points, Donovan Mitchell 19 – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead Atlanta 64-59. Fun game so far. Garland has 20 for the Cavs and Mitchell is up to 19 and four assists. Trae Young has 19 points for ATL. – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lamar Stevens has gotten away with a travel, a carry and a ball he caught from out of bounds this quarter, but superstars get their whistles, I guess. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cedi Osman has been really good again tonight for the #Cavs. Back-to-back nights he’s been pretty helpful. He played 37 minutes last night and is up to 15 in the first half tonight. He’s got 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG just made up for that travel by picking off Darius Garland. DJM was there to clean it up and John Collins is now at the line to shoot two FT. Hawks trail 53-49 w/ 3:23 left in 1H. – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland has shot the ball really well tonight, but he’s also got five turnovers in the 15 minutes he’s played. – 7:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Feedin’ his big 🍴
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Okongwu breaks up a lob and then Jalen pushed the ball ahead to AJ Griffin for a layup in transition. Hawks trail 42-41 w/ 6:51 left in the 1H. – 7:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Off of Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks have scrapped and gone on an 11-2 run. After trailing by 12 at the end of the 1Q, the Hawks are within 40-37 w/ 8:28 remaining in the half.
Johnson knocked down a 3 and Okongwu has been attacking and drawing contact. – 7:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Hawks have opened up the second quarter 11-2. #Cavs struggling here in the opening minutes of the second quarter, as they have missed five of their six shots. – 7:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Atlanta in the bonus already with over nine minutes left in the second quarter. – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks defense in the first quarter was inconsistent to nonexistent. They allowed the Cavs to score 38 points, 16 of which were in the paint. Cavs made 4 of their 5 shots from 3.
Hawks trail 38-26. – 7:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead the Hawks 38-26 at the end of the first quarter. Cavs shot 15 of 21 (71.4%) from the field and 4 of 5 (80%) from 3.
Darius Garland has an early 14 points, while Donovan Mitchell has 10. – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Donovan Mitchell sequence is going to be on a highlight package near you very soon. My goodness.
#Cavs are up over Atlanta 38-26 after the first quarter. Garland has 14 and Mitchell has 10. They’re a combined 9-of-12 shooting. – 7:35 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End first Q: Cavs 38, Hawks 26. Darius Garland has 14 points, Donovan Mitchell 10 – 7:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro, trying to be physical with Trae Young tonight, picks up his third foul in three minutes. J.B. Bickerstaff just had a brief discussion with Okoro at halfcourt. – 7:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro with three fouls in three minutes of action. He certainly didn’t agree with the call on that last one. – 7:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
magic in motion 🪝
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love checks into the game at the 3:24 mark. His right thumb is still wrapped. – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
dynamic duo.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Cavs go on a 10-0 run and are 19-11. Hawks call a timeout to reset w/ 6:42 remaining in 1Q. Garland is a 4-4 from the floor, 2-2 from 3.
Cavs are 8-10 overall and shooting 75% from distance.
Hawks are 4-11 from the floor, 2-5 from 3. – 7:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Great start for the #Cavs. They’ve got a 19-11 lead over Atlanta. Darius Garland is a perfect 4-4 from the floor with a pair of 3s on his way to a game-high 10 points. – 7:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae starts out guarding Garland with Dejounte on Mitchell and Griffin on Stevens. – 7:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs-Hawks is underway. Winner doesn’t get a playoff spot this time. – 7:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Kevin Love officially active tonight against the Hawks.
Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen starting for Cleveland. – 6:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s #CavsHawks Starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Z1dKJLXv04 – 6:29 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
BACK 2 BACK at @RMFieldHouse!
I’ve got two 🐐s with me at the desk. @Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Hawks! 6:30 pm Cavs Live on @BallySportsCLE with @MrCavalier34 & @BradDaugherty43
PS – K Love is active! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JlW3BghSyh – 6:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta’s coming off a 124-122 overtime win on 11/19 against Toronto. In the win, AJ Griffin became the first Hawks rookie to hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot since Trae Young did so on 3/13/19 vs. MIL.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
21+ Cavs fans joining us for #CavsHawks, visit the @GLBC_Cleveland Social Zone at Portal 11 & the Great Lakes Experience for great giveaways and more!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/s30TKvCH0E – 6:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs sticking with their same starting lineup, whether Kevin Love plays or not. Lamar Stevens surrounding the Core 4. – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love going thru his pregame workout right now, testing out that injured thumb. pic.twitter.com/fSsur6RQ2b – 5:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love is out here warming up pic.twitter.com/WaobO05T2B – 5:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Monday night fits.
Adidas Takeover Night | @adidas Basketball pic.twitter.com/miL5izIUYB – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Caris LeVert, who is out tonight with an ankle sprain: “I talked to him last night and he said he was doing good. […] But he’s not in a boot or anything like that. He’s in shoes. He’s not on crutches. He’s walking. So those are all good signs.” – 5:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter is officially out tonight against the Cavaliers.
I asked Nate McMillan if that means a start for AJ Griffin is in the cards. He smiled and said “it’s always in the cards.”
He added that they’ll have to take a look at the rotation for tonight. – 5:35 PM
Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter is officially out tonight against the Cavaliers.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love is going to try to play tonight against Atlanta. He is going to work out and test that injured thumb to make sure. But the plan is to have him available. – 5:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. says Kevin Love (R thumb fracture) is going to try to play tonight.
Caris LeVert is out after sustaining a L ankle sprain last game. #Cavs – 5:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Kevin Love is going to try to play. He is going to go out and warm up. – 5:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
JB Bickerstaff says Kevin Love will warm up with the intent of playing tonight vs. Atlanta. – 5:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
#Cavs Darius Garland was among the nominees for the honor. – 4:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
USA nearly lost the same way the Raptors lost to the Hawks the other night. – 4:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 has scored 20+ points in four of his last seven games. 📈
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 2:35 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Cedi Osman had his best game of the #NBA season so far, with a double-double against the Miami Heat
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs list Caris LeVert (ankle sprain) and Dean Wade (knee soreness) as OUT for tonight’s game against the Hawks. Kevin Love (thumb) is listed as questionable. – 1:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are listed OUT for tonight. Kevin Love (thumb) is QUESTIONABLE. – 1:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list both Caris LeVert (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) as out tonight against Atlanta. Kevin Love (thumb) is listed as questionable. – 1:31 PM
