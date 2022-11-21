Heat 33, Timberwolves 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (7-10) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Miami Heat 33, Minnesota Timberwolves 30 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-30.
Towns leads all with 12 points on 5-6 shooting, including 2-3 from deep, good for his 2nd 10+ point first quarter of the season (15 on 10/30 vs. San Antonio). KAT added 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the quarter. – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kind of a meh opening quarter. Wolves not rebounding or playing defense. 4 TOs on offense. Still put up 30 points on 9-11 inside the 3-point line, but gave up 33 to a severely shorthanded Heat team. – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Strong first quarter I’d say:
– Spammed the Lowry-Bam PnR
– Got Bam going as a threat in middle of the floor
– Using Highsmith and Cain as constant cutters instead of spacers
– Plus forcing turnovers, which is the key. Force this game to be in the mud – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Timberwolves 30. Heat shooting 48 percent from the field and 7-of-8 from the foul line, but just 2 of 6 on threes. Bam Adebayo with 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 33, Timberwolves 30 after one. Adebayo with 10 for Heat, Towns 12 for Minnesota. – 8:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Just watch Bam. He knew he had that. #BAMDPOY pic.twitter.com/OpbU9w62om – 8:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami on an 11-2 run highlighted by five Haywood Highsmith points. We talked on the pod about how HH needs a boost of confidence early. Lowry got him involved, passed up an open 3 and found HH for an easy drive to get him going. HH confidently made a 3 on the next possession. – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s a run by Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain
Highsmith hitting that open 3 when the defense helps off is crucial
Now forcing turnovers in the zone and finding Cain in his element – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know you wanna see it again 🫣 pic.twitter.com/awDsE7ursg – 8:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Love Bam’s game so far. He’s got 10 points in on 4/4 shooting in 5 1/2 minutes. Went right into Gobert with momentum, then followed that up with using a screen to get McDaniels on a switch and attack him at the basket. Bam bringing the ball up leads to good stuff. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spamming the Lowry-Bam PnR
Needed tonight
Keep forcing 2-on-1’s, while both being assertive – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I don’t know if you’ll believe me, but the Timberwolves actually enter this game with a worse defensive rebounding percentage than the Heat this season. – 8:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Philly zone gave the Wolves a lot of problems the other night. Miami will play a ton of it tonight. – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
starting off with the trey 👌 pic.twitter.com/R23OJiPY7a – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo again aggressive to start with six of the Heat’s first eight points. – 8:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s finish this trip right.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/ahWP6kf0gq – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
our first five on the court ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O7ruIXMHBt – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves starters vs. Heat: Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s Nikola Jovic alongside Bam Adebayo again in Heat starting lineup, along with Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again starting Lowry, Strus, Martin, Jovic and Adebayo tonight. Here’s a look back at Adebayo and Jovic’s first start together and how they feel it went miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on who’s in and who’s out for the Heat tonight in Minneapolis – 7:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
making a case to be on a @leaguefits team this SZN. pic.twitter.com/rMjjzYAsXG – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ok now that we got past the “Nikola Jovic starting next to Bam Adebayo”
Now it’s time to actually *play* Jovic next to Bam for extended minutes
This is a very tough game to win…clearly
Work on the actions utilized between your two front-court guys as much as possible – 6:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Gabe Vincent is out again
Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon expected to play
So the same roster as last night, minus Duncan Robinson
Hmmmm – 6:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent is out tonight for the Heat, but the expectation is Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon will play. – 6:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is out tonight for the Heat. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon will warm up with the intention to play.
That will give the Heat nine available players tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 6:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
what’s your fav song by The Rolling Stones? pic.twitter.com/Df1uunJVGn – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo has a new friend; can they forge a relationship? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat experiencing an empty feeling in more than the standings; Duncan Robinson again sidelined. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will rebounding continue to leave Heat at net loss? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsMIN INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs. the Timberwolves.
Duncan Robinson (ankle), Jimmy Butler (knee) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have all been ruled out. – 4:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
a work of art 🤌
🎨 » @Cyfione
📍 108 N Washington Ave pic.twitter.com/feUHUJozmF – 4:13 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
If you haven’t checked out the @FanSided national NBA podcast yet, this is a good one to start.
Why are the Heat and Bulls scuffling, while the Celtics are soaring? podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Miami:
Churrasco Steak with Chimichurri
Chili Verde Avocado Arroz Con Pollo
Pan Seared Seasonal Fish
Fire Roasted Fajita Vegetables
Cheesy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Post Game Pizzas – 2:52 PM
