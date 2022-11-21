Jazz 56, Clippers 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (12-6) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Utah Jazz 56, Los Angeles Clippers 66 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson leads Utah with 17 points. Lauri Markkanen has 12 and Collin Sexton has 10….Sexton struggled to make plays for others but scored and touched the paint well. I thought he was a factor in the Jazz getting back into the game – 11:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
+/- superstar Kawhi Leonard is a +11 at halftime.
The usual high floor that we’ve seen from Kawhi so far. Low volume (2 points, 1/4 FGs, 0/1 3s, no FTs), 2 assists, no turnovers.
5 Clippers have more shot attempts than Leonard at halftime. – 11:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the category is: fancy footwork 👟
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/Kob2VmKnia – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Good John Wall: 13/5/7, 2 3s, 5/9 FGs overall, 1/1 FTs, block. Plus, Clippers have outscored Jazz 17-5 on fast break.
Bad John Wall: 5 turnovers. LA playing extremely well, and still can be better if they take better care of the basketball.
I’m sure you’ve heard that before. – 11:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: LAC 66, Utah 56. Clarkson has 14, Markkanen with 12 and Sexton with 10.
Utah’s shooting just 5/17 from 3-point range. – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Jazz 66-56 at halftime.
After no games with more than 6 assists entering Saturday, John Wall has 7 assists at halftime tonight to follow up 15 assists vs Spurs.
All 9 Clippers have a field goal, and LA shooting 54.2%. Reggie Jackson leads all scorers with 15. – 11:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First half finished. The Jazz trail the clippers 66-56….Utah battled back to make the deficit manageable, but they have been soundly outplayed to this point – 11:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Clippers 66, Jazz 56. Solid comeback as the 2Q unfolded. 14p from JC, 12p/3r from Markkanen, 10p from Sexton (who mostly seemed to settle down), and a triple-double watch for Vando — 7p, 8r, 4a. Jackson and Powell 15p each to lead LAC. – 11:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 66-56 at the half.
Biggest thing is transition D… Clippers have 9 TOs, Jazz 8… but Clippers have 17 fast break points, Jazz just 5. – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers lead Utah 66-56, after 54% shooting and 7-14 from three to hold off the Jazz’s rally. The ball has been swinging around, with instances of carelessness mixed in (9 turnovers). – 11:35 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz not shooting the ball great, and have taken a few questionable ones, but I do like the defensive effort they’re getting, even if it’s not totally paying off every time. – 11:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
these Jazz jerseys look like they have the smell of a high school gym locker room. – 11:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Four Clippers in double figures in the first half, including two off the bench in Powell and Wall. The Clippers have 16 assists on 25 buckets. – 11:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
flame: 🔛
game: 🔛
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/vf16l39fIi – 11:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🇫🇮 kaikki lasketaan 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/TPzU7L31Iz – 11:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz felt like they were on life support in this one. Then Markkanen gets a 3-point play, Clarkson buries a transition 3, and Olynyk hits a deep ball.
A quick 9-0 run and the Jazz have cut the Clippers lead to 8. – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
– Clarkson ATO 3
– ILOVEMARKKANEN ferocious and-one through Morris
– Clarkson PUJIT 3
– Olynyk 3
Clippers call timeout with Jazz on 12-3 run. – 11:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Markkanen dunk-and-one, JC 3, Olynyk 3, and the Jazz have a 9-0 run. They’re within 55-47. – 11:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 17 hit two threes and get a poster dunk from Markkanen and suddenly it’s a 55-47 deficit….9-0 run in three possessions – 11:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A brew-tiful play by Mr. Coffey.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
If Utah can get one off Mississippi State on Wednesday, you come home feeling good at 5-1, although the one was a clunker at home.
St. Thomas, a transitional D1, shows up here on Saturday having pushed around some low-majors and given Creighton all it could handle in Omaha. – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bench play in LA with 6:19 left in first half
Utah Jazz: 8 points, 3/11 FGs, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
John Wall: 13 points, 5/7 FGs, 5 assists
Norman Powell: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4/6 FGs
Nicolas Batum: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists
LA up 52-35. – 11:20 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall is having a night. In 11 minutes, he has 13 points, five assists and enough energy for the rest of the team.
Clippers lead, 52-35 with 6:19 left in the half. – 11:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That time sexton made a good read….defense gave him a layup, he took a layup…. – 11:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall, who checks out after 11 minutes, has produced game-highs in points (13), assists (5) and anticipatory gasps from the crowd whenever he touches the ball. – 11:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
JOHN WALL BEATS THE BUZZER AND BREAKS OUT THE GUITAR 🎸 pic.twitter.com/wkv4uzZ4Xs – 11:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 16 early in L.A.
Jazz are desperately missing Mike Conley, and then are seemingly unable to defend in transition at all — they’ve been a bottom-5 team at preventing transition this season. – 11:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malik Beasley’s new-baby magic appears to have worn off — missed another shot (0-4 now), then committed the foul on the other end. 44-28 Clippers, 9:50 left 2Q. LA shooting 62.1%, 12 FB points. Jazz shooting 42.3%, just 1-9 from 3. – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️
There’s no combination like backpedal and fear trying to stop fast break Wall. Malik Beasley got hunted down.
Wall’s and-one puts LA up 44-28 with a post-timeout free throw pending. 9:50 left in the first half. – 11:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall keeps running past the Jazz in transition. It’s like watching a wideout run a go-route past a DB. The Clippers have 12 fast-break points. Their season high in a first half is 17. – 11:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is looking like a short night for the Jazz. Down 44-28 and losing contact with the clippers rapidly…. – 11:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
there's love for @Jordan Clarkson in every arena 🇵🇭
#TakeNote
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pE0yjW9c0D – 11:08 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
John Wall is playing with a level of joy and energy that we haven’t seen since the early days in Washington. And he fits very very well on the Clippers – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall (and John Wall’s air guitar) from 41 feet ends first quarter.
LA leads Jazz 34-24.
Ivica Zubac played entire quarter, has 9 points (4/4 FGs) and 5 rebounds.
Jazz missed their last 7 3s of the quarter. – 11:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall throws up a 41-foot shot that goes in as time runs out to give Clippers 34-24 lead after 1st quarter. – 11:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty bad quarter for the Jazz capped by John Wall hitting a halfcourt buzzer beater. Clippers up 34-24….Los Angeles is on a 17-6 run – 11:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Clippers 34, Jazz 22. Wall with a halfcourt bomb at the horn. LA closes on a 17-6 run. Jazz schemed some good looks early, but have struggled with their shot (9-22/1-8 from 3), and their turnovers (6 leading to 8 Clippers points). – 11:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Half court buzzer shot from John Wall goes in at the end of the first quarter. Jazz trailing by 10 points. Decision making is predictably a problem without Conley here in the early going – 11:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Wall sinks a halfcourt shot at the first quarter buzzer and then delivered the Lance Stephenson air guitar celebration – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall hits a three-point HEAVE to end the first quarter, and he plays an imaginary guitar after hitting from midcourt.
End of 1: Clippers 34, Jazz 24 – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
John Wall strumming the air guitar after sinking a half-court shot just before the first quarter ends. – 11:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
This dish from @John Wall to @Norman Powell is 🤌
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are quite literally turning the ball over on every possession – 11:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Usually the NBA alerts saying “so-and-so has passed player X” bring up the most random names. Not tonight. John Wall, meet MJ. pic.twitter.com/Bm5ypOMB4F – 11:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue liked that the Clippers made quick decisions within the offense Saturday night and that’s carried over. Outside of a couple long-gestating possessions early, the Clippers have swung the ball around or pushed it upcourt. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️
Wall is basically Leonard’s direct backup, allowing Jackson to stay in the game and focus on spotting up, like he did after Wall’s first rebound of game.
Wall got himself a fast break bucket too to put LA on 7-0 run. They lead 24-18 with 2:59 left in 1stQ. – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers PA announcer on John Wall after a fastbreak: “He’s fast.” Sure is. Hasn’t looked like he’s lost a step at all. – 10:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Talen Horton-Tucker has turned himself into a good decision making point guard in the space of like 3 weeks. – 10:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It’s “Filipino Heritage Night” here at Crypto Place. For some reason, it feels like it’s always “Filipino Heritage Night” at road arenas whenever the Jazz (and Jordan Clarkson) are in town. – 10:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The early non-Mike Conley offense has been a bit of a mess. Three turnovers leading to five LA points. Clippers on a 13-4 run, and holding a 15-11 lead. 6:43 left 1Q. – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dunk THREE from Reggie Jackson this season gives LA 15-11 lead.
Kawhi Leonard started the game watching Lauri Markkanen.
6:43 left in the first quarter. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the clippers 15-11 – 10:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sexton looked very frustrated on the prior possession the ball didn’t swing his way. So when it came to him after the Vando O-reb, it felt predetermined he was gonna shoot. – 10:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♫ ᴄᴏʟʟɪɴ
♫ ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ
♫ ʟᴀᴜʀɪ
♫ ᴊᴀʀʀᴇᴅ
♫ ᴋᴇʟʟʏ
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/lMAzo3bflR – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most fouls this season:
78 — Olynyk
67 — KAT
64 — Plumlee pic.twitter.com/ugtYZ2sWkF – 10:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pelicans beat the Warriors 128-83 without most of their starting core. Lost by 45 points. 28 turnovers.
Jordan Poole finished with a team-high 26 points. Brandon Ingram had 34 points for New Orleans.
The record is 8-10. Clippers visit Chase Center on Wednesday. – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Jazz starters tonight:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt
Jordan Clarkson
Collin Sexton – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Tyronn Lue discussing Jarred Vanderbilt, who leads the Jazz with 2.5 offensive rebounds per game. pic.twitter.com/wuFG6Rm8yr – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame comments on Paul George being day-to-day, Kawhi Leonard settling in at about 24 minutes, and Luke Kennard not being ready to return until later in the week at earliest. pic.twitter.com/lgNM1S1nwq – 9:51 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Collin Sexton will start in Conley’s place tonight, but Will Hardy said to expect Conley’s minutes to be spread around between Sexton, THT, and NAW. – 9:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz on the road 🚗
Tune in to the Jazz Pregame at 8 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/ikkwjzYQxD – 9:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Utah’s Will Hardy says there are only a handful of players you have to scout not only offensively but also defensively, and Kawhi is still disruptive. – 9:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy also cites the importance of Jordan Clarkson being a playmaker tonight. Praised the job he did in the Memphis game that Conley sat out, as well as his play down the stretch of the Portland game where Conley got hurt. – 9:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy said the big differences with the Jazz tonight will entail some different halfcourt sets with Sexton and THT than with Conley bc of differing styles, but in transition he expects them to play the same. – 9:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz head coach Will Hardy will start Collin Sexton in place of Mike Conley, along with Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt at LA tonight. – 9:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy on the PG position tonight: You’ll see some Collin, some Talen, some Nickeil … I don’t expect those guys to orchestrate the game themselves. Collin Sexton will start. – 9:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No update on Luke Kennard and his strained right calf. Ty Lue wasn’t sure whether he would be available for games Wednesday or Friday. – 8:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
After playing Denver on Tuesday, the Pistons will travel to Utah for their sixth B2B game of the season. 30 percent of their schedule to that point will have been on second night of B2B.
Not sure where that stacks up across the league, but that’s a rough 20-game start. – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there isn’t flexibility as of now to expand Kawhi Leonard’s workload in light of Paul George’s absence – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that now is not the time to increase Kawhi Leonard’s workload, even with Paul George out indefinitely – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue listed Paul George as day-to-day and said he’s doing “okay” with his injury. Ty held out hope that PG’s injury isn’t long-term. – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George. – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann will start in place of Paul George tonight against Utah. – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.
“He feels OK, just making sure we’re doing the right thing,” Lue said. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard working on his hook shot pic.twitter.com/Hs5DYp4Dla – 8:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Some mettle from Utah late to outlast Georgia Tech in Fort Myers. A lot of ugliness for at least half that game, but wins are wins. – 8:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr spoke on what’s most important about James Wiseman’s G League experience
Wiseman has his own road game tonight, tipping off in West Valley City, Utah, one hour after the Warriors start up in New Orleans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:49 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Danny Ainge wants to rebuild (you know, tank), but Jazz players aren’t going along with the program. Utah starts the night with the best record in West.
(But for the love of all that is holy, please tell me they don’t have a DA cutout in the locker room.) pic.twitter.com/2z2foxkEQD – 7:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last time out, the team shot 52.5% from the arch to seal the win against the San Antonio Spurs, @awscloud CourtVision Mascot Mode.
#ClipperVision
#ClipperVision pic.twitter.com/ez5xhHi54H – 7:26 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Paul George out tonight solves the Clippers biggest issue
George 18 shots per game (last year 21)
Morris 12 (same)
Wall 11 (zero)
Powell 10 (last year: 14)
Jackson 10 (last year 16)
Batum 4 (last year 7)
Mann 5 (last year 9)
Not enough shots to go around
Offense ranked 29th – 7:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Can’t wait till 8:30 tonight for Jazz basketball then re-live the excitement of the weekend with JAZZ GAME REWIND from the weekend
Win over the Suns: https://t.co/X3tmmF0LUu
Win over the Blazers.
https://t.co/ckte5HsKPA pic.twitter.com/YrsJMNTG6H – 7:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has gotten next to nothing from its bench vs. Georgia Tech. – 7:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe are all good to go tonight for OKC. 👍
Poku is still out though. 👎 – 6:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Darius Bazley, Tre Mann & Isaiah Joe are active tonight and Aleksej Pokusevski is out – 6:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley, Isaiah Joe, and Tre Mann are IN tonight. Aleksej Pokusevski is OUT. – 6:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe are all available tonight, per Daigneault. – 6:19 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah looks solid. Playing smart, with some intensity after getting worked over by Sam Houston. – 6:18 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Keba Keita is dressed, so Utah should have a full roster at its disposal for the first time this season. – 6:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝙒𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏
Check out the gallery from our visit to @primarychildren to kick off the Season of Giving ❤️
#SeasonOfGiving | @kengarff – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Paul George for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 5:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clippers updated injury report for tonight vs. the Jazz:
OUT: Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain – 5:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is out for tonight’s game against Utah and the injury is now updated to right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George ruled out due to a right hamstring tendon strain. Different than the right knee soreness he was listed as questionable with. – 5:16 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Clippers forward Paul George is out against the Jazz tonight with a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.
More NBA from: marcstein.substack.com – 5:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:14 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Kyrie & Kawhi return
-INJURIES including Dame, Ja, Maxey, Embiid, Russ and Conley
-Laddergate. Giannis picked a fight w arena workers in the wrong city
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 4:32 PM
