Josh Richardson expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams

With the Spurs towards the bottom of the West, Josh Richardson is expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams looking to bolster their backcourt before entering unrestricted free agency this summer.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
The first we know of: I’m told that some prominent NBA players will be sporting U.S. men’s national team shirts this weekend on their catwalk entrances to various arenas to help hype up the Americans’ forthcoming World Cup campaign before the lads’ first Group B game Monday against Wales. Chicago’s Alex Caruso, Portland’s Josh Hart, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr., San Antonio’s Josh Richardson and Orlando’s Jalen Suggs are among the players expected to participate. And word is there should be several more to emerge after arranging to receive #USMNT gear from U.S. Soccer. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 15, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Josh Richardson on Zach Collins’ latest injury: “It sucks. Zach is a very positive guy. He is a professional. He is in the weight room a lot. He is doing what he needs to do. But it’s unfortunate….Hopefully, he can just stay positive and get back on that recovery track.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 9, 2022
According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players. -via SpursTalk / November 8, 2022
