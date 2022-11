Juan Hernangomez on his playing time with Raptors: 'It is frustrating'

Is it sort of a little bit– it must be frustrating at times when, you know, you don’t play four or five games and trying to stay ready and all of that. How do you kind of keep your attitude during– in those situations? Juan Hernangomez: I mean, it is frustrating but every team got 18 players. The game, actually, it plays for with 9, 10 players, so it’s a lot of players. You got to stay ready. You got to keep working on the game. You never know when the opportunity comes.Source: Yahoo Sports Canada Videos @ Yahoo! Sports