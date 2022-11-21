Klay Thompson: 'I don't care anymore. I really let the trolls get to me'

“I don’t care anymore,” Thompson said. “I really let the trolls get to me. Like, ‘What am I doing?’ I had just a revelation where I was like, ‘Man, just be you and everything will play out.’ Criticize me all you want. But I know how great I am and what I’m capable of, and I think real Warriors fans know that as well.”
Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic
Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Per @Stathead, Klay has 7 games with ≥ 10 3FGM (inc. playoffs). Last six were on the road:
10 — at HOU (Nov 2022)
10 — at LAL (Jan 2019)
14 — at CHI (Oct 2018)
11 — at OKC (May 2016)
10 — at DAL (Mar 2016)
10 — at IND (Dec 2015)
11 — vs SAC (Jan 2015)
stathead.com/basketball/pla… – 3:49 AM
Per @Stathead, Klay has 7 games with ≥ 10 3FGM (inc. playoffs). Last six were on the road:
10 — at HOU (Nov 2022)
10 — at LAL (Jan 2019)
14 — at CHI (Oct 2018)
11 — at OKC (May 2016)
10 — at DAL (Mar 2016)
10 — at IND (Dec 2015)
11 — vs SAC (Jan 2015)
stathead.com/basketball/pla… – 3:49 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson looks back. That’s critical for the Warriors. Because their stars will have to carry them earlier than anyone thought.
https://t.co/bhkPfXYr01 pic.twitter.com/Xa33xXarXC – 2:22 AM
Klay Thompson looks back. That’s critical for the Warriors. Because their stars will have to carry them earlier than anyone thought.
https://t.co/bhkPfXYr01 pic.twitter.com/Xa33xXarXC – 2:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson hit 10 3s and went for 41 points. Steph Curry had a 33-15-7-3-2 stat line. The Warriors finally got their first road win. theathletic.com/3916239/2022/1… – 11:55 PM
Klay Thompson hit 10 3s and went for 41 points. Steph Curry had a 33-15-7-3-2 stat line. The Warriors finally got their first road win. theathletic.com/3916239/2022/1… – 11:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph and Klay are still the greatest show in the NBA
The duo’s dominance tonight was the reminder that everyone needed nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:29 PM
Steph and Klay are still the greatest show in the NBA
The duo’s dominance tonight was the reminder that everyone needed nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond on Klay’s last two games: “He is not worried about what happens with Klay, he’s worried about what happens with this team. When Klay worries about what happens with this team, Klay plays great and we win.” – 10:41 PM
Draymond on Klay’s last two games: “He is not worried about what happens with Klay, he’s worried about what happens with this team. When Klay worries about what happens with this team, Klay plays great and we win.” – 10:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors finally secured their first road win of the season behind Klay Thompson’s 41 points against the Rockets, NBA Twitter exploded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:17 PM
After the Warriors finally secured their first road win of the season behind Klay Thompson’s 41 points against the Rockets, NBA Twitter exploded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
In an Instagram post last week, Klay Thompson promised his followers that the “flood gates” were going to open soon.
He dropped 41 points in Houston on Sunday night and is shooting 56% over his last two games.
https://t.co/o2ZRQM8TpP pic.twitter.com/vIBmr2S6JM – 10:06 PM
In an Instagram post last week, Klay Thompson promised his followers that the “flood gates” were going to open soon.
He dropped 41 points in Houston on Sunday night and is shooting 56% over his last two games.
https://t.co/o2ZRQM8TpP pic.twitter.com/vIBmr2S6JM – 10:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompsons said he let the internet trolls get to him early this season but he doesn’t care anymore. From here on out, his focus is on himself and the team.
Told me the “flood gates” are officially open. He isn’t sure if he’ll play tomorrow night in New Orleans. – 9:51 PM
Klay Thompsons said he let the internet trolls get to him early this season but he doesn’t care anymore. From here on out, his focus is on himself and the team.
Told me the “flood gates” are officially open. He isn’t sure if he’ll play tomorrow night in New Orleans. – 9:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I was even like, ‘Wow, that’s incredible!'” Klay says about Steph’s game-winning rainbow 3 – 9:50 PM
“I was even like, ‘Wow, that’s incredible!'” Klay says about Steph’s game-winning rainbow 3 – 9:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay admits he let trolls get to him, and says he had a revelation to just be himself and real Warriors fans will keep riding with him – 9:48 PM
Klay admits he let trolls get to him, and says he had a revelation to just be himself and real Warriors fans will keep riding with him – 9:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tonight was a big positive for the #Rockets, despite the loss — Bari & Tari played really well. KPJ was effective scoring tonight. Turnovers were down. Took a Klay circus game for the Warriors to win. We’re doing post-game with highlights now… playback.tv/rocketswatch – 9:46 PM
Tonight was a big positive for the #Rockets, despite the loss — Bari & Tari played really well. KPJ was effective scoring tonight. Turnovers were down. Took a Klay circus game for the Warriors to win. We’re doing post-game with highlights now… playback.tv/rocketswatch – 9:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final from Houston: Warriors 127, Rockets 120
Klay Thompson from 3 tonight: 10-of-13
Stephen Curry from 3 tonight: 7-of-14
Andrew Wiggins from 3 tonight: 6-of-11
23-of-38, or 60.5 percent – 9:34 PM
Final from Houston: Warriors 127, Rockets 120
Klay Thompson from 3 tonight: 10-of-13
Stephen Curry from 3 tonight: 7-of-14
Andrew Wiggins from 3 tonight: 6-of-11
23-of-38, or 60.5 percent – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors are 15-0 all-time when Klay drops 40. pic.twitter.com/OadkrLdTgj – 9:33 PM
The Warriors are 15-0 all-time when Klay drops 40. pic.twitter.com/OadkrLdTgj – 9:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson drops 41 in the Anta KT 8 👀 pic.twitter.com/66KriAYbZZ – 9:29 PM
Klay Thompson drops 41 in the Anta KT 8 👀 pic.twitter.com/66KriAYbZZ – 9:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Klay Thompson was in vintage form tonight 🔥
🔘 41 PTS
🔘 14-23 FG
🔘 10-13 3PT pic.twitter.com/7e4cvPfaaG – 9:27 PM
Klay Thompson was in vintage form tonight 🔥
🔘 41 PTS
🔘 14-23 FG
🔘 10-13 3PT pic.twitter.com/7e4cvPfaaG – 9:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors have their first road win: 127-120 in Houston. Klay Thompson went for 41 points, made 10 3s. Steph Curry had 33 points, 15 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks. He was a +22 in a 7-point win. Performance had flaws, but the backcourt went volcanic. – 9:23 PM
The Warriors have their first road win: 127-120 in Houston. Klay Thompson went for 41 points, made 10 3s. Steph Curry had 33 points, 15 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks. He was a +22 in a 7-point win. Performance had flaws, but the backcourt went volcanic. – 9:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors finally won a road game tonight in Houston.
Klay Thompson dropped a season-high 41 points on 14/23 shooting and knocked down 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 33 points, 7 rebounds and 15 assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points. – 9:22 PM
The Warriors finally won a road game tonight in Houston.
Klay Thompson dropped a season-high 41 points on 14/23 shooting and knocked down 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 33 points, 7 rebounds and 15 assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points. – 9:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: 41 points, 14-for-23, 10-for-13
Steph Curry: 33 points, 11-for-20, 7-for-14, 15 assists
Eric Gordon gotta be sick – 9:22 PM
Klay Thompson: 41 points, 14-for-23, 10-for-13
Steph Curry: 33 points, 11-for-20, 7-for-14, 15 assists
Eric Gordon gotta be sick – 9:22 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors get their first road win of the season, beating the Rockets 127-120.
Klay Thompson has his best game of the season. He finished with 41 points and hit 10 of his 13 from 3. – 9:21 PM
Warriors get their first road win of the season, beating the Rockets 127-120.
Klay Thompson has his best game of the season. He finished with 41 points and hit 10 of his 13 from 3. – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson tonight:
41 PTS
10-13 3P
Vintage. pic.twitter.com/ufsnXvYqQo – 9:21 PM
Klay Thompson tonight:
41 PTS
10-13 3P
Vintage. pic.twitter.com/ufsnXvYqQo – 9:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
From 3 tonight
*Klay Thompson: 10 of 13
*Steph Curry: 7 of 14
*Andrew Wiggins: 6 of 11
The three combined: 23 of 38 – 9:21 PM
From 3 tonight
*Klay Thompson: 10 of 13
*Steph Curry: 7 of 14
*Andrew Wiggins: 6 of 11
The three combined: 23 of 38 – 9:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Klay Thompson has raised his season-long 3-point percentage by four entire points tonight, from 33.6 to 37.6. The kind of regression to the mean game he, and the Warriors, have been waiting for. – 9:17 PM
Klay Thompson has raised his season-long 3-point percentage by four entire points tonight, from 33.6 to 37.6. The kind of regression to the mean game he, and the Warriors, have been waiting for. – 9:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson having himself a night. He has 10 3s, 41 points.
Warriors up 123-117 with less than a minute left. – 9:17 PM
Klay Thompson having himself a night. He has 10 3s, 41 points.
Warriors up 123-117 with less than a minute left. – 9:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
41 points, 10 3-pointers for Klay
His most 3-pointers since his torn ACL and torn Achilles. Tied for his most points – 9:16 PM
41 points, 10 3-pointers for Klay
His most 3-pointers since his torn ACL and torn Achilles. Tied for his most points – 9:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with a career-high 22. Rockets won when he had 21. Does not look as if Klay will allow that. – 9:15 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. with a career-high 22. Rockets won when he had 21. Does not look as if Klay will allow that. – 9:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson just hit his ninth 3-pointer, the ninth time he’s hit this benchmark in his career. He joins James Harden and Damion Lillard for the second-most games with nine 3s in NBA History.
Stephen Curry owns the record doing it… 38 times. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:12 PM
Klay Thompson just hit his ninth 3-pointer, the ninth time he’s hit this benchmark in his career. He joins James Harden and Damion Lillard for the second-most games with nine 3s in NBA History.
Stephen Curry owns the record doing it… 38 times. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson up to 38 points on 13/21 FG and 9/11 from 3. His season 3-point percentage has jumped from 33.6 percent to 37.5 percent tonight. – 9:10 PM
Klay Thompson up to 38 points on 13/21 FG and 9/11 from 3. His season 3-point percentage has jumped from 33.6 percent to 37.5 percent tonight. – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Best trade the Warriors can make is Slow Washed Klay Thompson for The Real Klay Thompson. – 9:10 PM
Best trade the Warriors can make is Slow Washed Klay Thompson for The Real Klay Thompson. – 9:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Klay heard all your podcasts and took it out on the poor 3-13 Rockets – 9:09 PM
Klay heard all your podcasts and took it out on the poor 3-13 Rockets – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson now has 38 points and 9 3-pointers
That’s tied for the second-most points and second-most 3-pointers he has made since his injuries – 9:09 PM
Klay Thompson now has 38 points and 9 3-pointers
That’s tied for the second-most points and second-most 3-pointers he has made since his injuries – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch vintage Klay Thompson show up, drop 20 in first quarter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 9:04 PM
Watch vintage Klay Thompson show up, drop 20 in first quarter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 9:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The most 3-pointers Klay has made in a game since his injuries is 9. He’s at 8 and 35 points right now – 9:03 PM
The most 3-pointers Klay has made in a game since his injuries is 9. He’s at 8 and 35 points right now – 9:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Splash Brothers with 5:42 to go
Steph: 27 points, 9-for-17, 6-for-12, 3-for-3, 13 assists
Klay: 32 points, 11-for-19, 7-for-9, 3-for-4 – 9:00 PM
The Splash Brothers with 5:42 to go
Steph: 27 points, 9-for-17, 6-for-12, 3-for-3, 13 assists
Klay: 32 points, 11-for-19, 7-for-9, 3-for-4 – 9:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson has 32 points going into the fourth quarter. First 30-point game this season and first since Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals – 8:43 PM
Klay Thompson has 32 points going into the fourth quarter. First 30-point game this season and first since Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals – 8:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson drills a 3-pointer to break a 94-94 tie entering the fourth quarter. He has 32 points. – 8:43 PM
Klay Thompson drills a 3-pointer to break a 94-94 tie entering the fourth quarter. He has 32 points. – 8:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green is 3-for-12 and he just got called for an 8 seconds as the Rockets had a chance to hold for the final shot of the 3rd, Klay drains a three to make the Rockets pay. Just an inexcusable mistake – 8:42 PM
Jalen Green is 3-for-12 and he just got called for an 8 seconds as the Rockets had a chance to hold for the final shot of the 3rd, Klay drains a three to make the Rockets pay. Just an inexcusable mistake – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down four at half in Houston and it’d be far worse if Klay Thompson hadn’t finally detonated for 26 points, already one away from a season-high. Bench drought to open second quarter, which they lost 37-21. Five turnovers, 0/5 from 3 from the GSW reserves. – 8:06 PM
Warriors are down four at half in Houston and it’d be far worse if Klay Thompson hadn’t finally detonated for 26 points, already one away from a season-high. Bench drought to open second quarter, which they lost 37-21. Five turnovers, 0/5 from 3 from the GSW reserves. – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors led the Rockets 40-28 after one quarter.
Houston began the second quarter on a 15-2 run and wound up outscoring them 37-21 in the period.
Golden State now trails 65-61 at halftime. Klay Thompson has a game-high 26 points on 9/15 shooting though. He’s 6/7 from deep. – 8:05 PM
Warriors led the Rockets 40-28 after one quarter.
Houston began the second quarter on a 15-2 run and wound up outscoring them 37-21 in the period.
Golden State now trails 65-61 at halftime. Klay Thompson has a game-high 26 points on 9/15 shooting though. He’s 6/7 from deep. – 8:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay is back in btw. He’s out there with Poole, Kuminga, Wiggins and Looney. – 7:45 PM
Klay is back in btw. He’s out there with Poole, Kuminga, Wiggins and Looney. – 7:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Rockets start the second quarter on a 11-0 run with Steph and Klay on the bench. One point game. – 7:41 PM
Rockets start the second quarter on a 11-0 run with Steph and Klay on the bench. One point game. – 7:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Klay Thompson is an all-time 1st-Team “turn League Pass on right now” guy.
Honestly don’t think there are 5 players ever capable of getting more scorching hot than him. – 7:36 PM
Klay Thompson is an all-time 1st-Team “turn League Pass on right now” guy.
Honestly don’t think there are 5 players ever capable of getting more scorching hot than him. – 7:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Houston: Warriors 40. Rockets 28
Klay with 20 (7-9 FG, 4-5 3p)
First 40p first quarter of the season for Warriors
First 20p quarter for Klay – 7:35 PM
After 1 in Houston: Warriors 40. Rockets 28
Klay with 20 (7-9 FG, 4-5 3p)
First 40p first quarter of the season for Warriors
First 20p quarter for Klay – 7:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson was on fire in the first quarter, JaMychal Green was dunking everything and the Warriors lead Houston 40-28.
That was Thompson’s 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:34 PM
Klay Thompson was on fire in the first quarter, JaMychal Green was dunking everything and the Warriors lead Houston 40-28.
That was Thompson’s 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s first quarter
20 points
9 minutes
7-for-9 from the field
4-for-5 from deep – 7:34 PM
Klay Thompson’s first quarter
20 points
9 minutes
7-for-9 from the field
4-for-5 from deep – 7:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay in the 1st quarter:
20 PTS
7-9 FG
4-5 3P
He’s back. pic.twitter.com/mxD08Cw5N4 – 7:33 PM
Klay in the 1st quarter:
20 PTS
7-9 FG
4-5 3P
He’s back. pic.twitter.com/mxD08Cw5N4 – 7:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has 20 points on 7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from deep. This is his 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:30 PM
Klay Thompson has 20 points on 7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from deep. This is his 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson scored 20 points two nights ago
He has 20 points in the first quarter, his third 20-point game this season – 7:28 PM
Klay Thompson scored 20 points two nights ago
He has 20 points in the first quarter, his third 20-point game this season – 7:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay comes out of the timeout and has his first miss of the night – 7:27 PM
Klay comes out of the timeout and has his first miss of the night – 7:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Day
7 minutes
18 points
6-for-6 from the field
4-for-4 from deep pic.twitter.com/YkiaBId3DZ – 7:25 PM
Klay Day
7 minutes
18 points
6-for-6 from the field
4-for-4 from deep pic.twitter.com/YkiaBId3DZ – 7:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson up to 18 first quarter points on 6/6 FG, 4/4 from 3 in seven minutes. – 7:25 PM
Klay Thompson up to 18 first quarter points on 6/6 FG, 4/4 from 3 in seven minutes. – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Klay scorching. He’s 6 of 6, including four triples. Has 18 points in seven minutes. – 7:23 PM
Klay scorching. He’s 6 of 6, including four triples. Has 18 points in seven minutes. – 7:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson’s season-high for any quarter this season was 11. He has 18 points with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Every bucket has been in rhythm. – 7:23 PM
Klay Thompson’s season-high for any quarter this season was 11. He has 18 points with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Every bucket has been in rhythm. – 7:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson has 12 points in the first five minutes against the Rockets — a season high in scoring for any quarter. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including two 3s. – 7:22 PM
Klay Thompson has 12 points in the first five minutes against the Rockets — a season high in scoring for any quarter. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including two 3s. – 7:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s start in Houston: 12 points, 4/4 FG, two 3s in five minutes. – 7:21 PM
Klay Thompson’s start in Houston: 12 points, 4/4 FG, two 3s in five minutes. – 7:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors take a 15-point lead (22-7) over Rockets in a little more than 5 minutes. Klay has 12, 4-4 FG. Wiggins 8, 3-3 FG.
Warriors not named Curry shooting 89 percent – 7:20 PM
Warriors take a 15-point lead (22-7) over Rockets in a little more than 5 minutes. Klay has 12, 4-4 FG. Wiggins 8, 3-3 FG.
Warriors not named Curry shooting 89 percent – 7:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start 8/11 from the field. Klay Thompson is 4/4 with 12 points, Andrew Wiggins has 8. Golden State leads 22-7. Timeout on the floor. – 7:20 PM
Warriors start 8/11 from the field. Klay Thompson is 4/4 with 12 points, Andrew Wiggins has 8. Golden State leads 22-7. Timeout on the floor. – 7:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Rockets. Warriors up 22-7
Klay Thompson
5 minutes
12 points
4-for-4 from the field
2-for-2 from 3 – 7:19 PM
Timeout Rockets. Warriors up 22-7
Klay Thompson
5 minutes
12 points
4-for-4 from the field
2-for-2 from 3 – 7:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson showed off his bounce with a one-handed dunk against the Knicks on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/18/wat… – 1:01 PM
Klay Thompson showed off his bounce with a one-handed dunk against the Knicks on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/18/wat… – 1:01 PM
More on this storyline
“He is not worried about what happens with Klay,” Draymond Green said. “He’s worried about what happens with this team. And when Klay worries about what happens with this team, Klay plays great and we win. I’ve always said he’s the most competitive guy that I’ve ever played with and the most important thing to him has always been winning. At times, we all get away from who we are. And in a brotherhood, you need someone to bring you back to who you are. I have no doubt in my mind if it was me, he’d do the same thing.” -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Klay: “I’ve been really wanting a game like this, so it felt great letting it fly.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 21, 2022
Golden State Warriors PR: Klay Thompson has his 11th career 20-point quarter with 20 points on 7-of-9 from the field (4-of-5 3FG). Thompson owns the NBA record for most points in a quarter with 37 (set on 1/23/15 vs. SAC). -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / November 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.