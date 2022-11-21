Knicks 42, Thunder 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (8-9) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-9) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
New York Knicks 42, Oklahoma City Thunder 34 (Q2 10:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 38-34 after one.
RJ and IQ are a combined 7-for-7 from the floor.
Shouts to Obi for not worrying about his percentages and taking a half-court heave at the 1Q buzzer. – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I mean seriously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is special. pic.twitter.com/GGkJ1aCdnl – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams in 4 minutes:
6 points on 3-3 shooting.
JDub still hot after coming off his best career game. – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Knicks only scored 38 in this first quarter against the Thunder. Down from 48 last week. – 8:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Knicks 38, Thunder 34
SGA – 9 points 3 assists
Dort – 7 points
Barrett – 9 points
Quickley – 9 points – 8:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not quite on the 145-135 pace tonight but Knicks and Thunder are just warming up. Knicks up 38-34 after one – Barrett 4-for-4 shooting, 3 turnovers and an offensive foul. – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just elite. A mid-range menace. Him. – 8:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
We don’t talk enough about Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shooting 42% from 3 this season.
The only sophomores shooting better than JRE are Kispert, Hauser, Bones and Murphy. – 8:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 6 points with a chance to convert the and-one after the timeout. OKC down 29-27, 2:39 left. – 8:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle had just 9 points in Phoenix yesterday. Already has 7 in the first 8 minutes. – 8:25 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
This anecdote occurred last season in Oklahoma City.
Based on RJ’s cadence over the first seven minutes tonight (finishing hard at the rim, trying to catch kickouts on the run, etc.), tonight has similar vibes.
Maybe the Knicks should send him to OKC more than once a year. pic.twitter.com/u96MJRy89j – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams and Eugene Omoruyi at the scorers table as the first subs – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander using his body to bump free and that spin move for the separation and finish was incredible – 8:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRE with the stuff to start us off 🔨 pic.twitter.com/HIy9Iwj47E – 8:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau puts Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup – with Grimes, Brunson, Barrett and Randle. – 7:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mitchell Robinson before the game pic.twitter.com/xE050NH54x – 6:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA & Poku working before the game pic.twitter.com/Tc5MCFUnyC – 6:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski getting shots up pregame. He is OUT tonight but on a return to play program and progressing according to Mark Daigneault. pic.twitter.com/XCGcOjqq1e – 6:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting ready to go tonight pic.twitter.com/W7IBRWg0WE – 6:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) are out tonight vs. OKC
#LetDueceLoose – 6:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) and
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) are out tonight, Knicks say. – 6:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for today’s game.
Out:
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) pic.twitter.com/5lAH9W3rYy – 6:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about what stood out to him during today’s OKC Blue game he attended, Mark Daigneault said he was impressed with Jaylin Williams’ resiliency and ability to bring energy in a blowout loss like that – 6:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe are all good to go tonight for OKC. 👍
Poku is still out though. 👎 – 6:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on what the Thunder missed the most with Darius Bazley: “The physicality without fouling… He gives us athleticism up and down the floor and on the glass.” – 6:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Darius Bazley, Tre Mann & Isaiah Joe are active tonight and Aleksej Pokusevski is out – 6:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley, Isaiah Joe, and Tre Mann are IN tonight. Aleksej Pokusevski is OUT. – 6:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe are all available tonight, per Daigneault. – 6:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry’s 24 points helped lead the Warriors to a win at home over the Knicks, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on visiting the White House: “It was cool just to be there. I’ve never even been to Washington… It was a really cool experience. Obviously a lot of history involved with it. It was cool to meet and talk with different officials.” – 5:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mike Muscala joins the pod to relive the eventful road trip that included four road games and a trip to the White House. Thunder Basketball Universe presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/1wXcOs3HlC
Spotify | https://t.co/98EfnZm9A2
Apple | https://t.co/A1PtEGwxsS pic.twitter.com/LXyB9HneC8 – 5:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This weeks Thunderous Intentions Mailbag looks at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gaining national attention, and an update on Chet Holmgren’s rehab, my takes on the “will he play?” conversation: thunderousintentions.com/2022/11/21/sha… – 4:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.
Season Two, Episode One of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝 with @Royce Young is here.
🎥 Watch more | https://t.co/oJXkDJDTgp pic.twitter.com/rCJNacvsQo – 4:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The return of Quentin Grimes to the Knicks’ rotation – with Reddish and Rose hurting, he’s just in time newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As of 4:30 EST…Rose and Reddish listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/u5SHZJ2b9y – 4:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylin Williams, who played 31 minutes for the Blue today, has been recalled by the Thunder for tonight’s game. – 4:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 4:02 PM
Thunder PR:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Per Thunder PR: Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 4:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rob McClanaghan previously worked with Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose as well #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods said he collaborates with the Thunder a good bit when it comes to handling NBA players such as Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams: “Everyone on their staff is extremely helpful with our staff. Just a lot of communication and planning.” – 3:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Ousmane Dieng: “I think he continues to get better and he’s continuing to track all the things that are most important.” – 3:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams said the coolest part of the White House trip was seeing swords owned by George Washington – 3:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Jaylin Williams if he is keeping up with Arkansas and he said “We were just talking about that, yes! I wish I was in Hawaii, when I was there we only traveled to Oklahoma, we traveled here” with his classic big smile. J-Will is keeping tabs on this fun Razorback squad. – 3:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for player of the week in the Western Conference. – 3:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams on Ousmane Dieng: “What I’ve been trying to tell Ous is to be more aggressive. When he’s taking it to the paint, he doesn’t play like he’s 6’10 all the time. I tell him, ‘Bro put your shoulder into him and score it.’… Play like how we know you can play.” – 3:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Thunder & Whataburger team up together to fight hunger pic.twitter.com/IiieTGIz18 – 3:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
From now until November 27th, enjoy NO FEES on select Knicks tickets. – 3:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: South Bay Lakers 141, OKC Blue 92
Notable performances:
Ousmane Dieng – 16 pts 5 asts
Jaylin Williams – 19 pts 8 rebs
Adam Mokoka – 16 pts
Bryce Hamilton – 35 pts
Scottie Pippen Jr. – 28 pts 7 asts 5 rebs
Blue is now 3-3 in the season – 3:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns home to face the New York Knicks tonight and look to push the pace early and often.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/Rfbj77J9Zs – 3:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, you go through Denver’s schedule, and based on what other teams have done so far, the Nuggets have exactly the 10-6 record they’re supposed to.
Probably should be an L
@ UTA
@ GSW
@ POR
@ DAL
Probably should be a W
@ LAL
vs NYK
Denver got one back last night. – 2:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
End your Monday with hoops!
🆚 New York Knicks
📍 @PaycomCenter
🎟 https://t.co/o309wwk51Y
⏰ 7PM CT
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/VNBMl2RzsZ – 2:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Jock Landale wanted to play before family visiting from Australia, but credits Monty Williams going with Bismack Biyombo vs. #Knicks https://t.co/QerrEoQaSv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/we5eyoGGN2 – 2:12 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
