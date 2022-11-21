Knicks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The New York Knicks are spending $18,017,736 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,486,532 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

