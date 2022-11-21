Knicks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The New York Knicks are spending $18,017,736 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,486,532 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@ThompsonScribe
Per @Stathead, Klay has 7 games with ≥ 10 3FGM (inc. playoffs). Last six were on the road:
10 — at HOU (Nov 2022)
10 — at LAL (Jan 2019)
14 — at CHI (Oct 2018)
11 — at OKC (May 2016)
10 — at DAL (Mar 2016)
10 — at IND (Dec 2015)
11 — vs SAC (Jan 2015)
stathead.com/basketball/pla… – 3:49 AM