Kobe Bryant family wanted less footage on Shaquille O'Neal's doc

“I mean, it’s great,” head coach Darvin Ham said. “I’d be lying to myself and everybody if I said it didn’t feel good.” Seven Lakers scored in double figures, led by Davis, who finished with 30 points (on 12-of-19 shooting) and 18 rebounds. The Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes, which seems like a typo. He’s posted 30-plus points and 16-plus rebounds in all three wins. He’s the third Laker to record three straight games of 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds, joining Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor. The stretch also marks the first time Davis has scored 30-plus in three straight games since March 2020. Davis is averaging 35 points (on 61.7 percent shooting and 91.2 percent free-throw shooting), 17.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks during the win streak. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022