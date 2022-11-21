Kobe Bryant family wanted less footage on Shaquille O'Neal's doc

“But to be transparent, we also got to a point where we had a certain amount of their story in the film,” Alexander continued. “Kobe’s family essentially requested that we reduce the amount of Kobe we have in the film.” “Why?” Rich Eisen quite reasonably asked. “I’m not totally sure, but out of respect for their wishes we did it, we went ahead and we complied… So I’m very proud of what we ended up with, as far as the amount of Kobe content that we have, that relates to Shaq’s story, but at the end of the day it’s a Shaq film.”
Source: Alex Kirschenbaum @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Alex Kirschenbaum @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
“I’ll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called…Call your mom. Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time.” 😢 pic.twitter.com/vaVVS4ZDHM – 9:01 PM
“I’ll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called…Call your mom. Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time.” 😢 pic.twitter.com/vaVVS4ZDHM – 9:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Anthony Davis has recorded at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 60% shooting in each of his last 3 games.
He is the first player to do that for any team since Shaquille O’Neal in December 2001, also for the Lakers. – 8:52 AM
Anthony Davis has recorded at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 60% shooting in each of his last 3 games.
He is the first player to do that for any team since Shaquille O’Neal in December 2001, also for the Lakers. – 8:52 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Wagner missed on an attack at the rim, Mamba’s putback no good.
Down four with 1:43 left, Pacers scored the final five points and got consecutive stops for their 4th straight win. 6 of 7.
Haliburton with 22p, 14a, Nesmith scored CH 19 and Turner had 20/11.
Up next: Mon v Magic – 9:24 PM
Wagner missed on an attack at the rim, Mamba’s putback no good.
Down four with 1:43 left, Pacers scored the final five points and got consecutive stops for their 4th straight win. 6 of 7.
Haliburton with 22p, 14a, Nesmith scored CH 19 and Turner had 20/11.
Up next: Mon v Magic – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Red Mamba shoots a little differently these days 😄 @mattbonner_15 pic.twitter.com/egTPjM9qo3 – 8:00 PM
Red Mamba shoots a little differently these days 😄 @mattbonner_15 pic.twitter.com/egTPjM9qo3 – 8:00 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Looks like Rutgers’ starting offensive line is going to be LT JD DiRenzo, LG Kobe Asamoah, C Gus Zilinskas, RG Curtis Dunlap and RT Hollin Pierce.
Asamoah would be making his second straight start. – 2:53 PM
Looks like Rutgers’ starting offensive line is going to be LT JD DiRenzo, LG Kobe Asamoah, C Gus Zilinskas, RG Curtis Dunlap and RT Hollin Pierce.
Asamoah would be making his second straight start. – 2:53 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Today is the anniversary of the Malice at the Palace.
Everyone knows the Pacers could have won the NBA title.
But most forget how awesome Ron Artest started the season.
24.6 Pts, 6.4 Reb, 3.1 Ast, 1.7 Stls
Better PER than Kobe, Wade, T-Mac, Nash and Pierce among others. – 10:16 AM
Today is the anniversary of the Malice at the Palace.
Everyone knows the Pacers could have won the NBA title.
But most forget how awesome Ron Artest started the season.
24.6 Pts, 6.4 Reb, 3.1 Ast, 1.7 Stls
Better PER than Kobe, Wade, T-Mac, Nash and Pierce among others. – 10:16 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The video of Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting after the game reminds me of being in Miami after the Heat beat the Lakers in 2011. Kobe Bryant played 40 minutes, scored 24 points but was 8-for-21 from the field and blamed himself. He stayed for over an hour after the game shooting. pic.twitter.com/BcfdtB0dtm – 9:21 AM
The video of Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting after the game reminds me of being in Miami after the Heat beat the Lakers in 2011. Kobe Bryant played 40 minutes, scored 24 points but was 8-for-21 from the field and blamed himself. He stayed for over an hour after the game shooting. pic.twitter.com/BcfdtB0dtm – 9:21 AM
More on this storyline
On if Arn Tellem told the other teams not to pick Kobe… Sonny Vaccaro: Well that was Arn’s job and I answered people’s questions the way I answered them and I wasn’t his lawyer and Arn handled it beautifully. What I know for a fact is that I think that they may have made it ‘difficult’ for the other four teams to… and not demeaning the other four kids picked before Kobe, but it was a mistake and as we further went on and for you just to know for the record, when he signed his shoe contract with Adidas, Nike never made a bid. There was a lot of people who DID NOT believe in Kobe Bryant. I believed in him. There was no question about it. -via YouTube / November 18, 2022
On Victor Wembanyama and on if it’s possible seeing him acquiring a $100 million dollar deal out the gate… Sonny Vaccaro: I’m on record saying to nobody I guess to the people I talk to on the show I did, but this is a no brainer because Michael — everything in the world starts with Michael with shoe contracts, and then LeBron and then Zion [Williamson]. Zion did very very well. But Victor is in a different position today. Why? We’ve already ordained him and we’ve seen he’s brilliant. The greatest minds in the world — go back to LeBron and Kobe and Tracy. Go back to all those kids; all the other great ones and there’s been hundreds of them since then, right? Victor has done it and he’s someone that’s so unique it’s almost… sometimes I’m afraid of my words because I don’t want to be explicit but he’s so physically different than everybody and to me, he was mentally adept at handling his interviews better than any young kid that I’ve ever seen. -via YouTube / November 18, 2022
Ball Don’t Stop: “Kobe Bryant. Nobody comes close” – Isaiah Thomas on the best player he’s ever played against in his career -via Twitter / November 17, 2022
“I mean, it’s great,” head coach Darvin Ham said. “I’d be lying to myself and everybody if I said it didn’t feel good.” Seven Lakers scored in double figures, led by Davis, who finished with 30 points (on 12-of-19 shooting) and 18 rebounds. The Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes, which seems like a typo. He’s posted 30-plus points and 16-plus rebounds in all three wins. He’s the third Laker to record three straight games of 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds, joining Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor. The stretch also marks the first time Davis has scored 30-plus in three straight games since March 2020. Davis is averaging 35 points (on 61.7 percent shooting and 91.2 percent free-throw shooting), 17.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks during the win streak. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Anthony Davis last night: ✅ 30 PTS ✅ 18 REB ✅ 12-19 FG He’s one of three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record three straight 30-point, 15-rebound games while shooting 60% from the field: ✅ Moses Malone (2x) ✅ Shaquille O’Neal ✅ Davis More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 21, 2022
The Golden State Warriors and star Stephen Curry are named among a list of other high-profile backers in a class-action lawsuit filed this week following the swift collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week. FTX and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, were sued over claims the platform targeted ‘unsophisticated investors’ using celebrity endorsers including Curry, the [Golden State] Warriors, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Shaquille O’Neal. -via San Jose Mercury-News / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.