Lakers offered Russell Westbrook and lottery-protected first-round pick to Spurs for Josh Richardson

Before the season, the Lakers offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, HoopsHype has learned. The Spurs, however, wanted an unprotected first-round pick for taking on Westbrook’s salary with the expectation he’d be waived, which the Lakers were unwilling to do, and talks stalled.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Rob McClanaghan previously worked with Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose as well #NBA
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Lakers said that Russell Westbrook had X-ray on his right thumb that was negative. He will be reevaluated Monday. – 12:28 AM
The Lakers beat the Spurs, 123-92, for their third straight W and improve to 5-10. AD 30p on 12-for-19 and 6-for-6 FTs 18r 3s; Reaves 21p on 7-for-11; T. Bryant 15p 8r; L. Walker 14p; Nunn 13p; Schroder 13p; Westbrook 10p 10a. PHX on the road coming up next on Tuesday. – 11:43 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Spurs 20
Anthony Davis has 18 points (most in quarter this season) and five rebounds. He remains on pace to keep his 37+ points and 16+ rebounds streak alive. Austin Reaves has 7 points. Russell Westbrook has 5. LA is shooting 53.8%. – 10:05 PM
Trae Young last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 12 AST
✅ 12-21 FG
Young now has 54 career 30p/10a games, the fifth-highest such total since the ABA-NBA merger:
99 – James Harden
94 – LeBron James
83 – Russell Westbrook
58 – Magic Johnson
54 – Young
Games with 10+ assists off the bench this season:
4 — Russell Westbrook
4 — Rest of the NBA combined
Gilbert Arenas was honored by Russell Westbrook changing his number from ‘0’ when he got to D.C. Kyle Kuzma wants the Wiz to bring back the gold jerseys.
Russell Westbrook on AD performance lately: “Imposing his will, which he’s more than capable of doing every night. Just a mindset and making sure that he’s locked in once he steps on the floor.” – 2:47 AM
Austin Reaves led the Lakers in minutes (36) and plus-minus (+14). His 16 points trailed only Lonnie Walker and Anthony Davis. His six assists trailed only Russell Westbrook. Yet another strong outing from him as the starting point guard. – 1:08 AM
End of the 3rd quarter: #Lakers 96, #Pistons 95.
Hayes: 16 pts, 2 rebs, 7 asts 4-of-5 from 3
Bogdanovic: 16 pts, 4 rebs
Burks: 16 pts, 3 asts
Anthony Davis: 22 pts, 11 rebs; Westbrook: 10 pts, 11 asts – 12:29 AM
It appeared Russell Westbrook was going to do something fancy with the ball. Then, he got called for carrying. – 12:12 AM
With a big dunk in transition, and then a buzzer-beating 3, Lonnie Walker IV helped LAL leave the half with a 68-64 lead, despite trailing by 13 earlier in the half.
Davis had 16 points and 8 boards, and Westbrook had 10 assists. – 11:44 PM
Russell Westbrook with a perfect side inbounds pass to Lonnie Walker IV in the corner. He nails the 3 just in time to close the half. Lakers with a 68-64 lead over the Pistons. – 11:42 PM
A savvy vet move from Pistons rookie Jalen Duren: Anthony Davis hunched over to whisper something to Russell Westbrook. Also hunched over, Duren turned his head in and tried to listen. – 11:37 PM
Westbrook has five assists and six points off the bench for LA tonight. – 11:25 PM
Ivey just got a clean block on Westbrook and found Alec Burks in the corner for a transition 3. Pistons lead 22-20 with 4:57 left in the first quarter. – 11:00 PM
To get warm before entering the game, Russell Westbrook has either stood or jumped up and down along the the end of the bench – 10:49 PM
This also is Doncic’s 25th 30-point triple double, 5th-most in history:
Oscar Robertson 106
Russell Westbrook 48
LeBron James 37
James Harden 35
Players to record a triple-double in 13+ seasons:
LeBron James
Jason Kidd
Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson
Gilbert Arenas says the “biggest honor” was Russell Westbrook changing his number when he got to D.C.
“We just freed him up to go be Russ. … When Russ is out there, we want him to be exactly who he is.”
