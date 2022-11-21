LeBron James listed as questionable against Phoenix

Chris Haynes: LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James questionable again tomorrow in Phoenix. Notable that Russell Westbrook, who got an X-ray on his thumb last night, is not listed on the report at all. pic.twitter.com/cPjIMOBBbV – 7:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (adductor strain) listed as questionable by the Lakers for Tuesday’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix after missing the last four games with a left adductor strain.
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix after missing the last four games with a left adductor strain.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. – 6:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is OUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns: pic.twitter.com/T9QAnKKgaE – 6:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Gregg Berhalter not playing Gio Reyna giving me serious Larry Brown and LeBron/D-Wade vibes from 2004 Olympics.
Gregg Berhalter not playing Gio Reyna giving me serious Larry Brown and LeBron/D-Wade vibes from 2004 Olympics.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
In the Weekly Reset, I took a look at Austin Reaves’ case to stay in the starting lineup when LeBron James returns: ocregister.com/2022/11/21/lak… – 3:08 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
All about that whole body hydration!! @LIFEWTR 💧💪🏾👑 #LifeWTRpartner pic.twitter.com/zXRw9ABIzx – 2:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on recent hot streak: LeBron James told me ‘I’m playing like my old self’
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on recent hot streak: LeBron James told me ‘I’m playing like my old self’
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Last season, with Anthony Davis sidelined with a knee injury, LeBron James went on a scoring binge. This season, with James out, AD is the one stepping up. “[LeBron said] that I’m playing like my old self,” Davis told ESPN. bit.ly/3tN0qOM – 2:31 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
AD told us what he and Bron told Vin Diesel:
“‘If you’re as good as you say you are, we want to see you take a car and drive it off to Staples and do a flip and land it.’ He was laughing and everything like that. I think me and Bron were pretty serious to see if he could do it” – 12:45 AM
AD told us what he and Bron told Vin Diesel:
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis has been dominant. He’s carrying the Lakers without LeBron.
30 pts 18 rebs, 3 stls, 62% FG
38 pts, 16 rebs, 4 blks, 62% FG
37 pts, 18 rebs, 2 asts, 60% FG
24 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks, 2 stls – 12:39 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Davis is only 29. LAL should’ve been his team by now. And ONLY thing that made sense about the Russ trade was that LeBron could take a seat and let those two win regular season games. It’s over a year late, but it’s a start…Darvin Ham has them playing with some belief. – 12:06 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sign the Lakers’ game is so lopsided. Lakers fans behind the basket are randomly chanting at LeBron. LeBron points back at them. On and on it went a few times. – 11:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Austin Reaves, to LeBron in the locker room. AK pic.twitter.com/smaedTbM4s – 10:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is out tonight for the Lakers against the Spurs. He has missed four straight with a left groin strain. – 9:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to OUT tonight against San Antonio.
The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to OUT tonight against San Antonio.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers: Beverley, Reaves, Walker IV, Brown Jr. and Davis.
LeBron will miss his fourth straight game with the strained adductor. – 9:01 PM
Same starters as last game for the Lakers: Beverley, Reaves, Walker IV, Brown Jr. and Davis.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Anthony Davis will play. – 8:59 PM
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio, per Darvin Ham. – 7:46 PM
