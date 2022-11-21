LeBron James listed as questionable against Phoenix

LeBron James listed as questionable against Phoenix

Chris Haynes: LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James questionable again tomorrow in Phoenix. Notable that Russell Westbrook, who got an X-ray on his thumb last night, is not listed on the report at all. pic.twitter.com/cPjIMOBBbV7:05 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (adductor strain) listed as questionable by the Lakers for Tuesday’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix after missing the last four games with a left adductor strain.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/E6DU8f2Ijj6:48 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. – 6:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is OUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns: pic.twitter.com/T9QAnKKgaE6:47 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Gregg Berhalter not playing Gio Reyna giving me serious Larry Brown and LeBron/D-Wade vibes from 2004 Olympics.
#WorldCup20225:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
In the Weekly Reset, I took a look at Austin Reaves’ case to stay in the starting lineup when LeBron James returns: ocregister.com/2022/11/21/lak…3:08 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
All about that whole body hydration!! @LIFEWTR 💧💪🏾👑 #LifeWTRpartner pic.twitter.com/zXRw9ABIzx2:53 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on recent hot streak: LeBron James told me ‘I’m playing like my old self’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker…11:31 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Last season, with Anthony Davis sidelined with a knee injury, LeBron James went on a scoring binge. This season, with James out, AD is the one stepping up. “[LeBron said] that I’m playing like my old self,” Davis told ESPN. bit.ly/3tN0qOM2:31 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
AD told us what he and Bron told Vin Diesel:
“‘If you’re as good as you say you are, we want to see you take a car and drive it off to Staples and do a flip and land it.’ He was laughing and everything like that. I think me and Bron were pretty serious to see if he could do it” – 12:45 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis has been dominant. He’s carrying the Lakers without LeBron.
30 pts 18 rebs, 3 stls, 62% FG
38 pts, 16 rebs, 4 blks, 62% FG
37 pts, 18 rebs, 2 asts, 60% FG
24 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks, 2 stls – 12:39 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Davis is only 29. LAL should’ve been his team by now. And ONLY thing that made sense about the Russ trade was that LeBron could take a seat and let those two win regular season games. It’s over a year late, but it’s a start…Darvin Ham has them playing with some belief. – 12:06 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sign the Lakers’ game is so lopsided. Lakers fans behind the basket are randomly chanting at LeBron. LeBron points back at them. On and on it went a few times. – 11:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Austin Reaves is up to 21 points tonight on 7 for 11 shooting and 2 assists. Even when LeBron James comes back, it feels like Austin has made a strong case to get one of the starting backcourt spots. – 11:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Austin Reaves, to LeBron in the locker room. AK pic.twitter.com/smaedTbM4s10:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is out tonight for the Lakers against the Spurs. He has missed four straight with a left groin strain. – 9:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to OUT tonight against San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com9:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers: Beverley, Reaves, Walker IV, Brown Jr. and Davis.
LeBron will miss his fourth straight game with the strained adductor. – 9:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James will miss his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain tonight. – 9:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Anthony Davis will play. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham says LeBron James remains questionable just under two hours until tip with the Spurs. A game time decision. – 7:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio, per Darvin Ham. – 7:46 PM

Jovan Buha: LeBron James is out tonight against the Spurs, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 20, 2022

