Magic 55, Pacers 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (6-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Orlando Magic 55, Indiana Pacers 66 (Q3 05:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
assist No. 11 on the night.
Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Jalen Smith. pic.twitter.com/xqPZ3vDXvH – 8:31 PM
assist No. 11 on the night.
Tyrese Haliburton gets it to Jalen Smith. pic.twitter.com/xqPZ3vDXvH – 8:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green gets into this game much, much earlier than in Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. – 8:25 PM
Javonte Green gets into this game much, much earlier than in Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. – 8:25 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers held a puppy race at halftime. It was the worst race of all time, yet the best halftime show of the season: pic.twitter.com/Qfei7mUgll – 8:21 PM
The Pacers held a puppy race at halftime. It was the worst race of all time, yet the best halftime show of the season: pic.twitter.com/Qfei7mUgll – 8:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
quite the first half for @Tyrese Haliburton.
9 PTS | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/CzTA01bh5P – 8:20 PM
quite the first half for @Tyrese Haliburton.
9 PTS | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/CzTA01bh5P – 8:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
check out the @PointsBetUSA Numbers At The Half ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/43fDXIxxzw – 8:17 PM
check out the @PointsBetUSA Numbers At The Half ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/43fDXIxxzw – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Indiana 54, Orlando 45
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/A1r9YLvl94 – 8:13 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Indiana 54, Orlando 45
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/A1r9YLvl94 – 8:13 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Adopt-a-puppy race at halftime tempting me to take a dog back to Orlando. Who can pass on a pup named Cannoli?! pic.twitter.com/zov59OgdzY – 8:13 PM
Adopt-a-puppy race at halftime tempting me to take a dog back to Orlando. Who can pass on a pup named Cannoli?! pic.twitter.com/zov59OgdzY – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
14 PTS
5 REB
67% FG
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/kj9AjjCNf0 – 8:13 PM
Franz Wagner in the first half:
14 PTS
5 REB
67% FG
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/kj9AjjCNf0 – 8:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re ahead at the half, so you get $10 courtesy of @PointsBetUSA 💵
redeem here: https://t.co/7pkCAIJOb8 pic.twitter.com/xBABXFrYZZ – 8:12 PM
we’re ahead at the half, so you get $10 courtesy of @PointsBetUSA 💵
redeem here: https://t.co/7pkCAIJOb8 pic.twitter.com/xBABXFrYZZ – 8:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Asked Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley about Tyrese Haliburton before the game: pic.twitter.com/mM8JIvuUkX – 8:11 PM
Asked Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley about Tyrese Haliburton before the game: pic.twitter.com/mM8JIvuUkX – 8:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Indy got six free points the other night on three-pointers at the end of the 1st and 2nd quarters. Magic have left six points on the table tonight, first with a Wagner triple being waved off due to an off-ball foul before the shot, then with Hampton’s three being 0.1 too late – 8:10 PM
Indy got six free points the other night on three-pointers at the end of the 1st and 2nd quarters. Magic have left six points on the table tonight, first with a Wagner triple being waved off due to an off-ball foul before the shot, then with Hampton’s three being 0.1 too late – 8:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Pacers 54, Magic 45
Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 5 rebs
Mo Bamba – 10 pts
Gary Harris – 9 pts, 2 rebs
Bol Bol – 5 pts, 6 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 3 stls – 8:10 PM
Halftime: Pacers 54, Magic 45
Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 5 rebs
Mo Bamba – 10 pts
Gary Harris – 9 pts, 2 rebs
Bol Bol – 5 pts, 6 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 3 stls – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Pacers 54, Magic 45.
R.J. Hampton’s made 3 came after the buzzer, so it doesn’t count.
Franz Wagner: 14 points, 5 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 10 points
Gary Harris: 9 points
Magic sticking in the game despite shooting 38.1% from the field and 29.4% on 3s. – 8:09 PM
Halftime: Pacers 54, Magic 45.
R.J. Hampton’s made 3 came after the buzzer, so it doesn’t count.
Franz Wagner: 14 points, 5 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 10 points
Gary Harris: 9 points
Magic sticking in the game despite shooting 38.1% from the field and 29.4% on 3s. – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No double-digit deficit for the Pacers. They have a 54-45 lead on the Magic, playing them for the second time in three days.
Haliburton has 9/9a, Turner has 8/4 and McConnell was a big reason the Pacers were +10 in the 2Q. – 8:08 PM
No double-digit deficit for the Pacers. They have a 54-45 lead on the Magic, playing them for the second time in three days.
Haliburton has 9/9a, Turner has 8/4 and McConnell was a big reason the Pacers were +10 in the 2Q. – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s tuff
@Bol Bol takes it the length of the court pic.twitter.com/K5gkAa0UvT – 8:06 PM
that’s tuff
@Bol Bol takes it the length of the court pic.twitter.com/K5gkAa0UvT – 8:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
What can’t he do?
@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/TxNq05B1p5 – 7:59 PM
What can’t he do?
@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/TxNq05B1p5 – 7:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers with 11 turnovers and are 1 for 14 from 3, yet they’re leading by two. They’re needing to reorganize and get settled.
Mathurin leading the Pacers with 11pts. – 7:53 PM
Pacers with 11 turnovers and are 1 for 14 from 3, yet they’re leading by two. They’re needing to reorganize and get settled.
Mathurin leading the Pacers with 11pts. – 7:53 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The @Indiana Pacers have eight players with 2, 3 or 4 points. And then there’s the rebel @Bennedict Mathurin who has 11. – 7:51 PM
The @Indiana Pacers have eight players with 2, 3 or 4 points. And then there’s the rebel @Bennedict Mathurin who has 11. – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell sets up Myles Turner for a slam. 💪 pic.twitter.com/dWERYLPVcE – 7:47 PM
T.J. McConnell sets up Myles Turner for a slam. 💪 pic.twitter.com/dWERYLPVcE – 7:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
If your possession results in Admiral Schofield driving into traffic and challenging the league’s leading shot-blocker, your offense needs fixing – 7:44 PM
If your possession results in Admiral Schofield driving into traffic and challenging the league’s leading shot-blocker, your offense needs fixing – 7:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers down just one after 1. They’re 1-11 from 3, but 10 for 12 inside the arc.
They’re winning the glass and having success inside. Gary Harris is playing tonight and has 6/2 off the bench. – 7:39 PM
Pacers down just one after 1. They’re 1-11 from 3, but 10 for 12 inside the arc.
They’re winning the glass and having success inside. Gary Harris is playing tonight and has 6/2 off the bench. – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Pacers 27.
Mo Bamba: 8 points
Gary Harris: 8 points
Franz Wagner/Jalen Suggs: 5 points each – 7:38 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Pacers 27.
Mo Bamba: 8 points
Gary Harris: 8 points
Franz Wagner/Jalen Suggs: 5 points each – 7:38 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Dante Marchitelli mentioning the last time Gary Harris played in this building he scored 22 for the Magic. I’ll add that he did so without making any two-point baskets, which was the subject of an Is This Anything? I submitted. – 7:31 PM
Dante Marchitelli mentioning the last time Gary Harris played in this building he scored 22 for the Magic. I’ll add that he did so without making any two-point baskets, which was the subject of an Is This Anything? I submitted. – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
magic in motion 🪝
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4LQtihLERP – 7:31 PM
magic in motion 🪝
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4LQtihLERP – 7:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol with the spin
bol with the dunk 💥
@Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/jDIBeGFZKS – 7:28 PM
bol with the spin
bol with the dunk 💥
@Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/jDIBeGFZKS – 7:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton’s SLOB passes have become something new + fun to watch. Mathurin slipped to the opposite corner, Suggs had no idea, and Haliburton hit him with the pass across the court.
Reverse layup +1 – 7:28 PM
Haliburton’s SLOB passes have become something new + fun to watch. Mathurin slipped to the opposite corner, Suggs had no idea, and Haliburton hit him with the pass across the court.
Reverse layup +1 – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
0️⃣ ➡️ 0️⃣0️⃣
Tyrese Haliburton finds Bennedict Mathurin for three. pic.twitter.com/pCrCnVDRRC – 7:27 PM
0️⃣ ➡️ 0️⃣0️⃣
Tyrese Haliburton finds Bennedict Mathurin for three. pic.twitter.com/pCrCnVDRRC – 7:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Admiral subs in for Mo and Gary checks in for Franz midway through the 1Q.
Looks like Jamahl Mosley is going to pair Franz-Mo in the first half like Magic normally do Franz-Wendell Carter Jr. so they keep a big (Bamba or Bol) on the floor at all times as much as they can. – 7:23 PM
Admiral subs in for Mo and Gary checks in for Franz midway through the 1Q.
Looks like Jamahl Mosley is going to pair Franz-Mo in the first half like Magic normally do Franz-Wendell Carter Jr. so they keep a big (Bamba or Bol) on the floor at all times as much as they can. – 7:23 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Bol Bol entered tonight with 10 assists against 34 turnovers and 147 shot attempts, but he’s been a willing ball-mover tonight. – 7:23 PM
Bol Bol entered tonight with 10 assists against 34 turnovers and 147 shot attempts, but he’s been a willing ball-mover tonight. – 7:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol bamba
@Bol Bol » @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/zcOBvphHtg – 7:22 PM
bol bamba
@Bol Bol » @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/zcOBvphHtg – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,229 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:22 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,229 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Good ball movement/paint touches ➡️ feet-set 3s = ideal offense for the Magic.
Bamba’s second 3 of the game. – 7:20 PM
Good ball movement/paint touches ➡️ feet-set 3s = ideal offense for the Magic.
Bamba’s second 3 of the game. – 7:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tyrese Haliburton’s face after mixing Bol Bol 😅 pic.twitter.com/dxBdb5FO01 – 7:20 PM
Tyrese Haliburton’s face after mixing Bol Bol 😅 pic.twitter.com/dxBdb5FO01 – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pacers jump out to a 8-1 lead after Jalen’s live-ball turnover leads to Nesmith layup in transition.
Franz fouled Nesmith for and-1, so he’ll be taking 1 FT after this timeout. – 7:16 PM
Pacers jump out to a 8-1 lead after Jalen’s live-ball turnover leads to Nesmith layup in transition.
Franz fouled Nesmith for and-1, so he’ll be taking 1 FT after this timeout. – 7:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a show-and-go to get us started.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/xv5DMFNkUn pic.twitter.com/9GYZXLZ3JA – 7:14 PM
a show-and-go to get us started.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/xv5DMFNkUn pic.twitter.com/9GYZXLZ3JA – 7:14 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Led by the dynamic Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin backcourt, the rebuilding Pacers appear ahead of schedule with a 9-6 start.
For @basketballnews, one of the NBA’s biggest early-season surprises goes under the microscope: basketballnews.com/stories/pacers… – 6:58 PM
Led by the dynamic Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin backcourt, the rebuilding Pacers appear ahead of schedule with a 9-6 start.
For @basketballnews, one of the NBA’s biggest early-season surprises goes under the microscope: basketballnews.com/stories/pacers… – 6:58 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I reveal our early MVP ballots (top-5), plus several honorable mentions and analysis of every team mentioned. Then a deep dive into the 9-6 Pacers/revisiting Haliburton/Sabonis:
Apple: apple.co/3AA6hKY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EQotSY – 6:45 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I reveal our early MVP ballots (top-5), plus several honorable mentions and analysis of every team mentioned. Then a deep dive into the 9-6 Pacers/revisiting Haliburton/Sabonis:
Apple: apple.co/3AA6hKY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EQotSY – 6:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley spent 7 seasons (2014-21) as an assistant on Pacers coach Rick Carlisle’s staff in Dallas and they’ve coached against each other four times entering tonight.
Asked Carlisle how he’s seen leave his imprint on the Magic so far.
His response: pic.twitter.com/ynEBuGTRxe – 6:45 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley spent 7 seasons (2014-21) as an assistant on Pacers coach Rick Carlisle’s staff in Dallas and they’ve coached against each other four times entering tonight.
Asked Carlisle how he’s seen leave his imprint on the Magic so far.
His response: pic.twitter.com/ynEBuGTRxe – 6:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New – Saturday night, Aaron Nesmith showed off all of the areas he has been growing in one performance. Making shots helps, but the Pacers don’t win without Nesmith’s total contributions.
On the 23-year old and his best career game: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:39 PM
New – Saturday night, Aaron Nesmith showed off all of the areas he has been growing in one performance. Making shots helps, but the Pacers don’t win without Nesmith’s total contributions.
On the 23-year old and his best career game: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
All of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants are here for Pacers-Magic. Mad Ants play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow during the day. pic.twitter.com/XxE6AN7Ggu – 6:35 PM
All of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants are here for Pacers-Magic. Mad Ants play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow during the day. pic.twitter.com/XxE6AN7Ggu – 6:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith’s back in the starting five tonight. pic.twitter.com/htzc7cBAON – 6:35 PM
Aaron Nesmith’s back in the starting five tonight. pic.twitter.com/htzc7cBAON – 6:35 PM
Chris Duarte @C_Duarte5
Escuche que gano el Licey anoche 🤷🏻♂️ instagram.com/p/ClPdQkirJTN/… – 6:31 PM
Escuche que gano el Licey anoche 🤷🏻♂️ instagram.com/p/ClPdQkirJTN/… – 6:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/YYI1EEj60U – 6:06 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/YYI1EEj60U – 6:06 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Broadcasting legend Bill Schonely will be on hand to autograph copies of his new book, “Wherever You May Be … Now — the Bill Schonely Story,” before and during halftime of @Portland Trail Blazers vs. Pacers game at Moda Center Sunday, Dec. 4.
#RipCity – 5:56 PM
Broadcasting legend Bill Schonely will be on hand to autograph copies of his new book, “Wherever You May Be … Now — the Bill Schonely Story,” before and during halftime of @Portland Trail Blazers vs. Pacers game at Moda Center Sunday, Dec. 4.
#RipCity – 5:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
almost time to hoop.
check in using #PacersGameNight. pic.twitter.com/S4F5WjTKal – 5:55 PM
almost time to hoop.
check in using #PacersGameNight. pic.twitter.com/S4F5WjTKal – 5:55 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic enter tonight against the Pacers having played in the second-most games that have registered clutch minutes in the @NBA.
“It’s so important for our guys to go through these experiences … It’s teaching them valuable lessons,” – Mosley
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 5:43 PM
The @Orlando Magic enter tonight against the Pacers having played in the second-most games that have registered clutch minutes in the @NBA.
“It’s so important for our guys to go through these experiences … It’s teaching them valuable lessons,” – Mosley
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 5:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five in indy 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/bVNXz9cHxN – 5:42 PM
first five in indy 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/bVNXz9cHxN – 5:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the Season of Giving delivered by @PapaJohns is back.💙
the holiday events benefit thousands of Hoosier children and families, tipping off with Tyrese Haliburton’s Come To Our House Thanksgiving Dinner presented by @USFoods tomorrow night.
on.nba.com/3EPzcNr – 5:30 PM
the Season of Giving delivered by @PapaJohns is back.💙
the holiday events benefit thousands of Hoosier children and families, tipping off with Tyrese Haliburton’s Come To Our House Thanksgiving Dinner presented by @USFoods tomorrow night.
on.nba.com/3EPzcNr – 5:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
every Monday, John Schuhmann’s NBA power rankings are a must-read. A nugget: “At 3-4, the Magic are one of three teams[…] with losing records when leading at halftime.” nba.com/news/power-ran… – 5:26 PM
every Monday, John Schuhmann’s NBA power rankings are a must-read. A nugget: “At 3-4, the Magic are one of three teams[…] with losing records when leading at halftime.” nba.com/news/power-ran… – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard (bruised left knee) is out tonight, per Coach Carlisle. – 5:24 PM
Andrew Nembhard (bruised left knee) is out tonight, per Coach Carlisle. – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Andrew Nembhard won’t play tonight vs the Magic due to a left knee bruise.
Guessing Nesmith reclaims his role in the starting lineup. – 5:21 PM
Andrew Nembhard won’t play tonight vs the Magic due to a left knee bruise.
Guessing Nesmith reclaims his role in the starting lineup. – 5:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. sits vs. Pacers for 3rd injury absence in 4 games: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:17 PM
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. sits vs. Pacers for 3rd injury absence in 4 games: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the Eastern Conference Player of the Week is in the building. pic.twitter.com/J70Zt6K1tv – 5:16 PM
the Eastern Conference Player of the Week is in the building. pic.twitter.com/J70Zt6K1tv – 5:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We have recalled Terry Taylor from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/XuFUZy5egm – 4:53 PM
We have recalled Terry Taylor from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/XuFUZy5egm – 4:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) has been ruled out for tonight vs. the Pacers.
Third absence in four games because of the injury. – 4:41 PM
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) has been ruled out for tonight vs. the Pacers.
Third absence in four games because of the injury. – 4:41 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight in the @Orlando Magic’s road game against the @pacers. – 4:39 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight in the @Orlando Magic’s road game against the @pacers. – 4:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton.
Eastern Conference Player of the Week.😤 pic.twitter.com/qh7vAQPbNg – 4:26 PM
Tyrese Haliburton.
Eastern Conference Player of the Week.😤 pic.twitter.com/qh7vAQPbNg – 4:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
#Cavs Darius Garland was among the nominees for the honor. – 4:11 PM
Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
#Cavs Darius Garland was among the nominees for the honor. – 4:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week; former running mate Tyrese Haliburton wins award in the East
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:55 PM
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week; former running mate Tyrese Haliburton wins award in the East
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
for the first time in his career, @Tyrese Haliburton has been named conference player of the week.🌟
21 PPG | 11 APG | 4.3 RPG | 53.2 FG% pic.twitter.com/EZ2svmJddT – 3:49 PM
for the first time in his career, @Tyrese Haliburton has been named conference player of the week.🌟
21 PPG | 11 APG | 4.3 RPG | 53.2 FG% pic.twitter.com/EZ2svmJddT – 3:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week. Tyrese Haliburton named as Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:37 PM
De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week. Tyrese Haliburton named as Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named Players of the Week. – 3:35 PM
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named Players of the Week. – 3:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Tyrese Haliburton won the award. – 3:32 PM
Bradley Beal was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Tyrese Haliburton won the award. – 3:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week.🔥
🔗 https://t.co/6ij077FofZ pic.twitter.com/3d6GbdNRWw – 3:32 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week.🔥
🔗 https://t.co/6ij077FofZ pic.twitter.com/3d6GbdNRWw – 3:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 14-20). Haliburton and the Pacers play at Sacramento on Nov. 30. – 3:31 PM
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 14-20). Haliburton and the Pacers play at Sacramento on Nov. 30. – 3:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Sacramento teammates De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton named player of the week in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/DShk2EFUci – 3:31 PM
Former Sacramento teammates De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton named player of the week in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/DShk2EFUci – 3:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Sacramento teammates De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton names player of the week in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/hU8NCOTKXg – 3:31 PM
Former Sacramento teammates De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton names player of the week in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/hU8NCOTKXg – 3:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Notably, De’Aaron Fox — his former teammate — was named Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Notably, De’Aaron Fox — his former teammate — was named Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
How about this? The NBA just announced it’s players of the week for each conference.
Western Conference: De’Aaron Fox
Eastern Conference: Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/5thyMCFAO7 – 3:30 PM
How about this? The NBA just announced it’s players of the week for each conference.
Western Conference: De’Aaron Fox
Eastern Conference: Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/5thyMCFAO7 – 3:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bol Bol over his last five games:
18.0 PTS
11.4 REB
1.8 BLK
55% 2P • 44% 3P • 82% FT pic.twitter.com/OMICtnlQh6 – 1:33 PM
Bol Bol over his last five games:
18.0 PTS
11.4 REB
1.8 BLK
55% 2P • 44% 3P • 82% FT pic.twitter.com/OMICtnlQh6 – 1:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.