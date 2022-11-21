Magic vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Orlando Magic are spending $24,528,412 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $10,881,819 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
