Marcus Smart may sit games this season to minimize ankle swelling

Adam Himmelsbach: Marcus Smart said he’s playing tonight, but anticipates having to miss games occasionally during the remainder of the season to minimize ankle swelling. Said he had an MRI that just showed a “really bad bone bruise” but no structural issue.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – Marcus Smart remembered a rookie Tatum showing up not expecting to defend. Then, he realized his role could be tied to how well he played on that end.
How Al Horford helped Tatum become one of the league’s most underrated great defenders #Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/18/nba… – 10:46 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla told me Marcus Smart took part in optional shooting today, is “progressing really well” and could play against the Bulls tomorrow. Just a matter of managing swelling.
Malcolm Brogdon got through Pelicans game with no issues. – 4:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White will start again.
Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.
Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart is back for #Celtics #bulls tonight. He said at shootaround he’s dealing with a bad bone bruise in his ankle that doesn’t require surgery, but could bother him all season. He would’ve played the last two games if it was the postseason. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 21, 2022
Chris Forsberg: No Marcus Smart on Celtics’ injury report for Monday’s game in Chicago. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / November 20, 2022
Chris Forsberg: Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is available tonight vs Pelicans; Marcus Smart remains out. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / November 18, 2022
