Marcus Smart may sit games this season to minimize ankle swelling

Marcus Smart may sit games this season to minimize ankle swelling

Main Rumors

Marcus Smart may sit games this season to minimize ankle swelling

November 21, 2022- by

By |

Adam Himmelsbach: Marcus Smart said he’s playing tonight, but anticipates having to miss games occasionally during the remainder of the season to minimize ankle swelling. Said he had an MRI that just showed a “really bad bone bruise” but no structural issue.
Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart said he’s playing tonight, but anticipates having to miss games occasionally during the remainder of the season to minimize ankle swelling.
Said he had an MRI that just showed a “really bad bone bruise” but no structural issue. – 3:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – Marcus Smart remembered a rookie Tatum showing up not expecting to defend. Then, he realized his role could be tied to how well he played on that end.
How Al Horford helped Tatum become one of the league’s most underrated great defenders #Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/18/nba…10:46 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
Marcus Smart watching World Cup flops: pic.twitter.com/8iGDoKWuPa10:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart is back vs. Chicago tomorrow. – 5:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No designation for Marcus Smart on Boston’s injury report, clearing the way for him to return tomorrow in Chicago after missing the last couple games. – 5:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla told me Marcus Smart took part in optional shooting today, is “progressing really well” and could play against the Bulls tomorrow. Just a matter of managing swelling.
Malcolm Brogdon got through Pelicans game with no issues. – 4:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good move by Joe Mazzulla tonight to keep Derrick White in the starting lineup and Malcolm Brogdon on the bench with Marcus Smart out. #Celtics are going to win their 9th straight and get the rest of the weekend off before visiting Chicago on Monday. – 10:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White will start again.
Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.
Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM

More on this storyline

Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart is back for #Celtics #bulls tonight. He said at shootaround he’s dealing with a bad bone bruise in his ankle that doesn’t require surgery, but could bother him all season. He would’ve played the last two games if it was the postseason. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 21, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home