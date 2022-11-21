Paul George out against Utah due to hamstring tendon strain

November 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Paul George for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 5:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clippers updated injury report for tonight vs. the Jazz:
OUT: Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain – 5:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is out for tonight’s game against Utah and the injury is now updated to right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George ruled out due to a right hamstring tendon strain. Different than the right knee soreness he was listed as questionable with. – 5:16 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Clippers forward Paul George is out against the Jazz tonight with a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.
More NBA from: marcstein.substack.com5:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
No Paul George for the Clippers tonight – 5:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard remains out with his calf strain. – 8:01 PM

More on this storyline

Law Murray: George’s hamstring strain is expected to be evaluated in the next couple of days, source tells @TheAthletic. Would seem doubtful for Golden State on Wednesday. The injury is not believed to be a case of wear and tear, but rather a hyperextension from Saturday. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 21, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard (calf strain) remains out. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 20, 2022

