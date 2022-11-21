Tobias Harris on trade rumors: 'Doesn't affect me because I know I'll be fine wherever I am'

With that being said, Harris has been in trade rumors his entire career. He has been traded four times in his time in the NBA despite his consistent play on the floor so this is nothing new to him. “The trade rumors, I’ve been in trade rumors, to be honest, ever since I’ve came into the NBA so it’s nothing new to me and it’s something that, honestly, doesn’t affect me because I know I’ll be fine wherever I am,” Harris finished. “I don’t really stress on that.”
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Once again, Tobias Harris has had his name mentioned in trade rumors. He discussed with me his involvement in the trade rumors and how it affects him. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/tob… via @SixersWire – 7:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz are upgraded to Probable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Nets – 4:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ruled out for Sixers-Nets tomorrow: Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Springer.
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz are listed as probable. – 4:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #BrooklynNets vs. #Sixers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. #NBA #PhilaUnite #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/5esAFJF1Oq – 3:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers are, to put it mildly, banged up.
The story on Joel Embiid’s injury, Tyrese Maxey talking his recovery, and at least some positive news in the form of Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz: theathletic.com/3919220/2022/1… – 2:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ days as a Sixer might be numbered, but he’s needed now inquirer.com/sports/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:28 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Yet another injury for this #Sixers team to have to overcome. Doc Rivers and Tobias Harris chime in on how they overcome the loss of Joel Embiid. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris getting shots up after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/k1gk21IvMc – 12:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden was on the treadmill after the very shorthanded Sixers’ practice.
Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey all out with foot injuries. Tobias Harris said he participated in some of practice, hopes to return tomorrow from his left hip injury. pic.twitter.com/agRFoBntRq – 12:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker putting in extra work together after @Philadelphia 76ers practice ☔️ pic.twitter.com/79lCrDV3dH – 12:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris says he hopes to be out on the court tomorrow after participating in practice today. – 12:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ days as a Sixer may be numbered, but he’s needed now inquirer.com/sports/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ days as a #Sixer may be numbered, but he’s needed now inquirer.com/sports/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee swelling) are probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Joel Embiid (left foot sprain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and James Harden (right foot strain) are out. pic.twitter.com/3AdFh9qOPp -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 21, 2022
Taking salary out of the equation, Harris has sacrificed a ton for the Sixers to make all of this work. He has gone from being once the No. 2 option to now being the No. 4 option as a catch-and-shoot guy on offense and he’s done it with no complaints so one might assume it would frustrate him to be in these talks again. “It don’t frustrate me,” Harris said. “I understand the business. I understand the game and I’m a person that lets things happen the way they’re gonna happen. I know I’ll be fine either way, and all I do is go out and just handle what I can control every day. All the other stuff is out of my control.” -via Sixers Wire / November 21, 2022
Philadelphia: Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee effusion) have been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022
