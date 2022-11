Warriors 16, Pelicans 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Warriors just submitted their injury report (deadline was 1 pm local time): Curry, Green, Igoudala and Thompson are all out tonight vs #Pelicans . Looney and Wiggins are questionable – 2:02 PM

Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won’t play tonight against the Pelicans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. Second night of a back-to-back.Zion Williamson is probable for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III is questionable. – 2:27 PM

The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in New Orleans tonight. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are listed as questionable. Looney has appeared in 128 consecutive regular season games, second longest streak in NBA. – 2:36 PM

The latest Warriors injury report has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all out tonight against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable – 2:36 PM

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are listed as OUT against the Pelicans on the latest injury report. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. – 2:37 PM

Until just moments ago …The last World Cup goal by the USA had come on July 1, 2014, less than a week after Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker and Joel Embiid went 1, 2 and 3 in the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/YBPCWUmHiO

So far, you go through Denver’s schedule, and based on what other teams have done so far, the Nuggets have exactly the 10-6 record they’re supposed to.Probably should be an L@ UTA@ GSW@ POR@ DALProbably should be a W@ LALvs NYKDenver got one back last night. – 2:51 PM

Locked On Pelicans is live!🏀 Do the Pelicans have an identity?🏀 Should the team be playing big or small?🏀 Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy injury updatesWatch on YouTube!

I see this ref went to the same officiating school as all the refs from Pelicans games – 3:50 PM

The Warriors are named in a second lawsuit in connection with failed crypto exchange firm FTX.Golden State paused all FTX-related promotional assets last week after the company filed for bankruptcy. mercurynews.com/2022/11/21/war…

On the way to the Warriors’ first road win of the season, Klay Thompson caught fire against the Rockets for a season-high 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/hig…

Just one incorrect call stands out from the L2M report of Rockets-Warriors. Curry carried ball before his high-arching, game-clinching 3. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… Rockets had wrong shooter (Smith) take technical fts earlier. Porter took too much time inbounding but missed, anyway. – 4:22 PM

Deep dive on the Bucks, Warriors and Kings on the latest Tampering podcast with @Eric_Nehm and @Sam_Amick. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

Larry had two blocks last game and has 11 on the season 🙌#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/4miCBBnQ7e

While they’re both resting tonight, here’s my column from last night on Steph and Klay still being the greatest show in basketball nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

You get ONE vote per day on the #Pelicans app!Get your vote in now for your favorite backboard in a project dedicated to bettering the courts throughout New Orleans⚜️@redbull pic.twitter.com/3fw6yEZ8sJ

Open the app, go to contests in the fanzone, and play Courtside Challenge now!A chance to win two club tix to the game v. Toronto!#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/SmNhl5Lr9l

After Steph Curry’s 24 points helped lead the Warriors to a win at home over the Knicks, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Willie Green says Zion Williamson “is a go.”Trey Murphy will warm up and see. Still was dealing with some soreness. – 6:16 PM

Willie Green says Zion Williamson is a go against the Warriors tonight, with no minutes restriction.Trey Murphy’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. – 6:16 PM

Zion Williamson will play tonight, per Willie Green.Trey Murphy will go thru his warmups then a determination will be made on his status. Green says Murphy was still dealing with some soreness in his foot. – 6:17 PM

Zion will play tonight. No minutes restriction.Trey Murphy will warm up before a decision is made. Still dealing with a little soreness, per Willie Green. – 6:18 PM

George’s hamstring strain is expected to be evaluated in the next couple of days, source tells @TheAthletic . Would seem doubtful for Golden State on Wednesday.The injury is not believed to be a case of wear and tear, but rather a hyperextension from Saturday. – 6:30 PM

Steve Kerr expects Kevon Looney to play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins will not play along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. – 6:33 PM

Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight for the Warriors vs. the Pelicans. He joins Steph, Klay and Draymond as being outSteve Kerr says he expects Kevon Looney to play – 6:33 PM

Andrew Wiggins is out tonight, Steve Kerr says. Kevon Looney is warming up now and his status will be determined afterwards. – 6:33 PM

Andrew Wiggins out tonight, Kerr says. Jordan, Dante, Lamb, Kuminga and Loonev (if he can play). J Green will start if Looney is out. Curry, Klay and Draymond also out. – 6:34 PM

The Warriors are starting Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga. If Looney is available he will start. If not, it will be JaMychal Green. – 6:34 PM

Kevon Looney has been upgraded to probable tonight in New Orleans. It’d be his 129th consecutive regular season game. Andrew Wiggins is out, Kerr tells reporters in New Orleans. Warriors starters: Poole, DiVincenzo, Lamb, Kuminga, Looney (if officially cleared). – 6:34 PM

Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney will likely play tonight.Andrew Wiggins will not play.Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Lamb and Looney set to start if Looney can go.JaMychal Green will start if Looney can’t. – 6:35 PM

Warriors starters tonight against the Pelicans:Jordan PooleDonte DiVincenzoAnthony LambJonathan KumingaJaMychal Green*Kevon Looney will start instead of Green if he can go. Andrew Wiggins is out, along with Steph, Klay and Draymond. – 6:37 PM

Something a little different for @Larry Nance Jr ‘s jersey auction tonight: @CJ McCollum has offered his jersey from tonight’s game vs the Warriors to be auctioned off!Tonight’s auction benefits:Mildred Osborne Charter SchoolBid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman“I think it’s just all part of natural evolution of a young player who doesn’t have much experience, who happened to come into the league as the pandemic started and then missed a year-and-a-half with an injury. That’s it, that’s bottom line.” – 7:03 PM

On episode 2 of the H-Town Hoops Podcast @brandonkscott and I talked about Stephen Silas’ future, last night’s game against the Warriors, and how the Rockets miss Jae’Sean Tate

Half an hour before tip-off, and a good amount of fans booed after seeing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green listed on the Warriors inactive list on SKC’s jumbotron. – 7:37 PM

Load management kills the hype of another Pelicans-Warriors matchup in New Orleans.No Steph. No Dray. No Klay. No Wiggins.This circumstance should result in a Pels win — and, hey, Zion’s back — but paying NBA fans continue to lose. https://t.co/YKT2WwFmJv

Steve Kerr spoke on what’s most important about James Wiseman’s G League experienceWiseman has his own road game tonight, tipping off in West Valley City, Utah, one hour after the Warriors start up in New Orleans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 points in his three starts this season. How many tonight vs. the Pelicans? pic.twitter.com/DKuRGqqSai

Not so fun fact: The last time Steph Curry played in @SmoothieKingCtr with full capacity allowed in the building was Oct. 28, 2019 – 8:15 PM

After Zion’s pass hits him in his shooting pocket, CJ McCollum drills the 3-ball, putting the Pelicans up 17-4 on the Warriors. – 8:24 PM

Zion has looked great to start this one. Cutting baseline, passing well, only drawback has been two missed dunks – 8:24 PM

Pels jump out to a 22-7 lead over the Golden State backups. Energy has been much different in this one compared to the last time these teams played.BI and Z have both made some really nice plays in halfcourt sets with GS playing zone. – 8:26 PM

Timeout WarriorsThey’e down 22-7, shooting 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-7 on 3-pointers. Warriors have 4 turnovers and 1 assist – 8:27 PM

Through 7-1/2 minutes, the Pelicans have more field goals (9) than the Warriors have points (7). In fairness, the Warriors aren’t exactly playing with their best lineup tonight, but still … – 8:27 PM

Ugly start for the second unit Warriors tonight in New Orleans: Four turnovers, 2/10 FG, down 22-7 after 7.5 minutes. – 8:28 PM

Pelicans lead the Warriors 35-16 after one quarter. Warriors went 6/16 from the field and turned it over 7 times. New Orleans is shooting 50% from the field. – 8:38 PM

Warriors down 35-16 after the first quarterThat’s their fewest points in the first quarter this season by far. Previous low was 23 vs. the Hornets – 8:38 PM

The Pelicans punished the Warriors’ B-team in the first quarter, beating them 35-16. Funny thing is, New Orleans left a few points out there with several rim-outs, etc.Brandon Ingram already has 13 points on 5-9 shooting. Devonte’ Graham has 7 points, including a 4-point play. – 8:39 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.