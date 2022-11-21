Warriors 16, Pelicans 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (8-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Golden State Warriors 16, New Orleans Pelicans 35 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans punished the Warriors’ B-team in the first quarter, beating them 35-16. Funny thing is, New Orleans left a few points out there with several rim-outs, etc.
Brandon Ingram already has 13 points on 5-9 shooting. Devonte’ Graham has 7 points, including a 4-point play. – 8:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 35-16 after the first quarter
That’s their fewest points in the first quarter this season by far. Previous low was 23 vs. the Hornets – 8:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Warriors 16
Ingram 13 pts (5-9 FG)
Graham 7 pts
McCollum 5 pts
Williamson 3 pts, 2 assts
Turnovers
GSW: 7
NOP: 0 – 8:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Turn on the jets 🌬️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/wt2a6TvFkc – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pelicans lead the Warriors 35-16 after one quarter. Warriors went 6/16 from the field and turned it over 7 times. New Orleans is shooting 50% from the field. – 8:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels 35, NBA’s worst bench 16 after one. Brandon Ingram has 13. Warriors shot 6 of 16 with 7 turnovers. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ugly start for the second unit Warriors tonight in New Orleans: Four turnovers, 2/10 FG, down 22-7 after 7.5 minutes. – 8:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Through 7-1/2 minutes, the Pelicans have more field goals (9) than the Warriors have points (7). In fairness, the Warriors aren’t exactly playing with their best lineup tonight, but still … – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
only Brandon Ingram can make @adaniels33 break out the SAT words 😂 pic.twitter.com/rVLgfqeqpQ – 8:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Warriors
They’e down 22-7, shooting 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-7 on 3-pointers. Warriors have 4 turnovers and 1 assist – 8:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels jump out to a 22-7 lead over the Golden State backups. Energy has been much different in this one compared to the last time these teams played.
BI and Z have both made some really nice plays in halfcourt sets with GS playing zone. – 8:26 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion has looked great to start this one. Cutting baseline, passing well, only drawback has been two missed dunks – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After Zion’s pass hits him in his shooting pocket, CJ McCollum drills the 3-ball, putting the Pelicans up 17-4 on the Warriors. – 8:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the ball movement into the B.I. 3 🤌 pic.twitter.com/1l6t3wuA5G – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
welcome back, Z. 🔥
📺 @BallySportsNO/NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/H6F1q5LixG – 8:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not so fun fact: The last time Steph Curry played in @SmoothieKingCtr with full capacity allowed in the building was Oct. 28, 2019 – 8:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The flashes for Jonathan Kuminga always pop when given minutes. Here’s a chasedown block of a barreling Zion Williamson drive. pic.twitter.com/0Vt5Fh1m34 – 8:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP’s so crafty
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QDXSQHsFSt – 8:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pelicans’ length bothering the Warriors early. They’ve already tipped a few jumpers. – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Right here.
Right now.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/W32uWJfhbK – 7:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 points in his three starts this season. How many tonight vs. the Pelicans? pic.twitter.com/DKuRGqqSai – 7:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr spoke on what’s most important about James Wiseman’s G League experience
Wiseman has his own road game tonight, tipping off in West Valley City, Utah, one hour after the Warriors start up in New Orleans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Plans for tonight ⤵️
Streaming the action live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/U5XxPqSZjd – 7:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Load management kills the hype of another Pelicans-Warriors matchup in New Orleans.
No Steph. No Dray. No Klay. No Wiggins.
This circumstance should result in a Pels win — and, hey, Zion’s back — but paying NBA fans continue to lose. https://t.co/YKT2WwFmJv pic.twitter.com/lnhEUavD0j – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
what y’all think B.I’s listening to? 🎧 pic.twitter.com/NTiXQZzLTb – 7:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Half an hour before tip-off, and a good amount of fans booed after seeing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green listed on the Warriors inactive list on SKC’s jumbotron. – 7:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On episode 2 of the H-Town Hoops Podcast @brandonkscott and I talked about Stephen Silas’ future, last night’s game against the Warriors, and how the Rockets miss Jae’Sean Tate
open.spotify.com/episode/1C5ZnG… – 7:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting five is live
#pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/YJCMJrNMl3 – 7:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Pelicans F Trey Murphy (foot), listed as questionable, has been ruled out tonight vs. Warriors – 7:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey Murphy III (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight v. Golden State. – 7:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Trey Murphy III (right foot contusion) is out tonight vs. Golden State. – 7:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman
“I think it’s just all part of natural evolution of a young player who doesn’t have much experience, who happened to come into the league as the pandemic started and then missed a year-and-a-half with an injury. That’s it, that’s bottom line.” – 7:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Kevon Looney will start tonight. His streak of consecutive games lives. – 6:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
monday night basketball 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VDRRzZwXPE – 6:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The countdown begins.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/kmia4dXv05 – 6:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Something a little different for @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey auction tonight:
@CJ McCollum has offered his jersey from tonight’s game vs the Warriors to be auctioned off!
Tonight’s auction benefits:
Mildred Osborne Charter School
Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/mavDxl60qW – 6:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Pelicans:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green*
Kevon Looney will start instead of Green if he can go. Andrew Wiggins is out, along with Steph, Klay and Draymond. – 6:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney will likely play tonight.
Andrew Wiggins will not play.
Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Lamb and Looney set to start if Looney can go.
JaMychal Green will start if Looney can’t. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney has been upgraded to probable tonight in New Orleans. It’d be his 129th consecutive regular season game. Andrew Wiggins is out, Kerr tells reporters in New Orleans. Warriors starters: Poole, DiVincenzo, Lamb, Kuminga, Looney (if officially cleared). – 6:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters vs. Pelicans
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney or JaMychal Green. – 6:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are starting Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga. If Looney is available he will start. If not, it will be JaMychal Green. – 6:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Andrew Wiggins out tonight, Kerr says. Jordan, Dante, Lamb, Kuminga and Loonev (if he can play). J Green will start if Looney is out. Curry, Klay and Draymond also out. – 6:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is out tonight, Steve Kerr says. Kevon Looney is warming up now and his status will be determined afterwards. – 6:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Add Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors ‘out’ list, joining Steph/Dray/Klay, per Steve Kerr – 6:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight for the Warriors vs. the Pelicans. He joins Steph, Klay and Draymond as being out
Steve Kerr says he expects Kevon Looney to play – 6:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr expects Kevon Looney to play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins will not play along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. – 6:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
George’s hamstring strain is expected to be evaluated in the next couple of days, source tells @TheAthletic. Would seem doubtful for Golden State on Wednesday.
The injury is not believed to be a case of wear and tear, but rather a hyperextension from Saturday. – 6:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/tra… – 6:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion Williamson is ACTIVE for tonight’s matchup vs. Golden State. – 6:20 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion will play tonight. No minutes restriction.
Trey Murphy will warm up before a decision is made. Still dealing with a little soreness, per Willie Green. – 6:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson will play tonight, per Willie Green.
Trey Murphy will go thru his warmups then a determination will be made on his status. Green says Murphy was still dealing with some soreness in his foot. – 6:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is a go against the Warriors tonight, with no minutes restriction.
Trey Murphy’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. – 6:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson “is a go.”
Trey Murphy will warm up and see. Still was dealing with some soreness. – 6:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson is a go for tonight according to Willie Green. No minutes restriction – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green talks to the media
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry’s 24 points helped lead the Warriors to a win at home over the Knicks, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Open the app, go to contests in the fanzone, and play Courtside Challenge now!
A chance to win two club tix to the game v. Toronto!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/SmNhl5Lr9l – 5:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Black Friday sale for Locked On Pelicans starts NOW
Subscriptions are 100% off. Completely free!
https://t.co/WeNJD9gXPI pic.twitter.com/wMUH8bQndW – 5:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You get ONE vote per day on the #Pelicans app!
Get your vote in now for your favorite backboard in a project dedicated to bettering the courts throughout New Orleans⚜️
@redbull pic.twitter.com/3fw6yEZ8sJ – 5:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
While they’re both resting tonight, here’s my column from last night on Steph and Klay still being the greatest show in basketball nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry had two blocks last game and has 11 on the season 🙌
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/4miCBBnQ7e – 5:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Deep dive on the Bucks, Warriors and Kings on the latest Tampering podcast with @Eric_Nehm and @Sam_Amick. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 10+ threes all-time:
22 — Steph Curry
[gap]
6 — Klay Thompson
Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/f8TndRJMWb – 4:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Just one incorrect call stands out from the L2M report of Rockets-Warriors. Curry carried ball before his high-arching, game-clinching 3. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… Rockets had wrong shooter (Smith) take technical fts earlier. Porter took too much time inbounding but missed, anyway. – 4:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the way to the Warriors’ first road win of the season, Klay Thompson caught fire against the Rockets for a season-high 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/hig… – 4:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight the #Pelicans close out their 6-game homestand against the Warriors! 💪
A preview by @ErinESummers
#WBD | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/w8aBNqkPgx – 3:55 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are named in a second lawsuit in connection with failed crypto exchange firm FTX.
Golden State paused all FTX-related promotional assets last week after the company filed for bankruptcy. mercurynews.com/2022/11/21/war… – 3:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I see this ref went to the same officiating school as all the refs from Pelicans games – 3:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pelicans have an identity?
🏀 Should the team be playing big or small?
🏀 Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy injury updates
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/64FJu4dLLI – 3:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
ICYMI: Klay Thompson catches fire for 41 points, Warriors get first road win against Houston Rockets
Story by @ShaynaRubin mercurynews.com/2022/11/20/kla… – 3:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson scored 41 points in a 127-120 win over the Rockets last night!
🏀 Chris Mullin was impressed with Klay’s big night #DubNation
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/8fauHdMCFA – 3:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Complete injury report for Warriors-Pelicans tonight: pic.twitter.com/FoAZ4DPu15 – 2:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, you go through Denver’s schedule, and based on what other teams have done so far, the Nuggets have exactly the 10-6 record they’re supposed to.
Probably should be an L
@ UTA
@ GSW
@ POR
@ DAL
Probably should be a W
@ LAL
vs NYK
Denver got one back last night. – 2:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
See what @Jim Eichenhofer had to say in today’s shootaround update ⬇️
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:45 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Until just moments ago …
The last World Cup goal by the USA had come on July 1, 2014, less than a week after Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker and Joel Embiid went 1, 2 and 3 in the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/YBPCWUmHiO – 2:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best offensive rating by a 2-man lineup this season
(minimum 200 minutes):
129.2 — Looney and Steph
128.6 — Looney and Draymond
125.0 — Looney and Klay pic.twitter.com/xpNOZnd7Hq – 2:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Monday night live in NOLA
🏀 GSW at NOP
🕔 5pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/CQX4uVOArj
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/3MOMp2XI3Z – 2:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are listed as OUT against the Pelicans on the latest injury report. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. – 2:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The latest Warriors injury report has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all out tonight against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable – 2:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in New Orleans tonight. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are listed as questionable. Looney has appeared in 128 consecutive regular season games, second longest streak in NBA. – 2:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won’t play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable. – 2:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won’t play tonight against the Pelicans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. Second night of a back-to-back.
Zion Williamson is probable for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III is questionable. – 2:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Warriors just submitted their injury report (deadline was 1 pm local time): Curry, Green, Igoudala and Thompson are all out tonight vs #Pelicans. Looney and Wiggins are questionable – 2:02 PM
