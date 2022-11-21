Warriors vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $24,171,762 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $16,412,432 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

