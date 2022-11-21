Warriors vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Golden State Warriors play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $24,171,762 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $16,412,432 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks lost to:
– Nuggets without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
– Wizards without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.
– Pelicans without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
– Magic without Paolo Banchero.
(via @Tim MacMahon) 😬 pic.twitter.com/Mygei98C384:55 AM

Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Per @Stathead, Klay has 7 games with ≥ 10 3FGM (inc. playoffs). Last six were on the road:
10 — at HOU (Nov 2022)
10 — at LAL (Jan 2019)
14 — at CHI (Oct 2018)
11 — at OKC (May 2016)
10 — at DAL (Mar 2016)
10 — at IND (Dec 2015)
11 — vs SAC (Jan 2015)
stathead.com/basketball/pla…3:49 AM
Golden State Warriors
@warriors
Never gave up on the play.
@StateFarm || Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/ftAsk9tahw2:38 AM

Golden State Warriors
@warriors
The Dubs scored 489 points this week, meaning 48,900 meals were donated to families in need through our partnership with @kpnorcal and @AthletesCorner_
Learn more about Swishes for Dishes » https://t.co/IBc78JXdsU pic.twitter.com/6ItdLLKL5q2:30 AM

Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson looks back. That’s critical for the Warriors. Because their stars will have to carry them earlier than anyone thought.
https://t.co/bhkPfXYr01 pic.twitter.com/Xa33xXarXC2:22 AM

