Warriors will sit Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green against Pelicans

Golden State: Stephen Curry (right elbow soreness), Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) and Draymond Green (low back injury management) have been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins (left foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (left hand contusion) have been downgraded to questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the way to the Warriors’ first road win of the season, Klay Thompson caught fire against the Rockets for a season-high 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/hig… – 4:00 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
ICYMI: Klay Thompson catches fire for 41 points, Warriors get first road win against Houston Rockets
Story by @ShaynaRubin mercurynews.com/2022/11/20/kla… – 3:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson scored 41 points in a 127-120 win over the Rockets last night!
🏀 Chris Mullin was impressed with Klay’s big night #DubNation
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/8fauHdMCFA – 3:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best offensive rating by a 2-man lineup this season
(minimum 200 minutes):
129.2 — Looney and Steph
128.6 — Looney and Draymond
125.0 — Looney and Klay pic.twitter.com/xpNOZnd7Hq – 2:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are listed as OUT against the Pelicans on the latest injury report. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. – 2:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The latest Warriors injury report has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all out tonight against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable – 2:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in New Orleans tonight. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are listed as questionable. Looney has appeared in 128 consecutive regular season games, second longest streak in NBA. – 2:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won’t play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable. – 2:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won’t play tonight against the Pelicans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. Second night of a back-to-back.
Zion Williamson is probable for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III is questionable. – 2:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Warriors just submitted their injury report (deadline was 1 pm local time): Curry, Green, Igoudala and Thompson are all out tonight vs #Pelicans. Looney and Wiggins are questionable – 2:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors finally secured their first road win of the season behind Klay Thompson’s 41 points against the Rockets, NBA Twitter exploded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy said he watches a lot of Klay Thompson film: “His ability to not have a conscience when he’s shooting — I want to get to that point in my career as well.” – 12:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Stephen Curry currently leads the NBA with 147.37 TPA during the 2022-23 season.
That would have placed 26th overall during the entirety of the 2021-22 season, and Curry has played just 16 games. pic.twitter.com/n9Inmy1NWG – 11:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 9+ threes in a game this season:
— Klay
— Garland
— Maxey pic.twitter.com/CL9rk8OgWl – 10:14 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were 🔥 last night:
🎯 Thompson – 41 PTS, 10 3PM
🎯 Curry – 33 PTS, 7 3PM
It’s the fifth time they’ve each made at least seven 3P in the same game.
No other duo in NBA history has recorded more than one such game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a high-arching dagger triple from Steph Curry, the “night night” celebration made an appearance in Houston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 10:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson’s 41-point game against Houston: ‘Y’all said he was washed’ hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 9:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/thr… – 8:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Klay Thompson: “It felt great for me to just let that thing fly and play with a free mind” #NBA
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Per @Stathead, Klay has 7 games with ≥ 10 3FGM (inc. playoffs). Last six were on the road:
10 — at HOU (Nov 2022)
10 — at LAL (Jan 2019)
14 — at CHI (Oct 2018)
11 — at OKC (May 2016)
10 — at DAL (Mar 2016)
10 — at IND (Dec 2015)
11 — vs SAC (Jan 2015)
stathead.com/basketball/pla… – 3:49 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson looks back. That’s critical for the Warriors. Because their stars will have to carry them earlier than anyone thought.
https://t.co/bhkPfXYr01 pic.twitter.com/Xa33xXarXC – 2:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson hit 10 3s and went for 41 points. Steph Curry had a 33-15-7-3-2 stat line. The Warriors finally got their first road win. theathletic.com/3916239/2022/1… – 11:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph and Klay are still the greatest show in the NBA
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond on Klay’s last two games: “He is not worried about what happens with Klay, he’s worried about what happens with this team. When Klay worries about what happens with this team, Klay plays great and we win.” – 10:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors finally secured their first road win of the season behind Klay Thompson’s 41 points against the Rockets, NBA Twitter exploded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
In an Instagram post last week, Klay Thompson promised his followers that the “flood gates” were going to open soon.
He dropped 41 points in Houston on Sunday night and is shooting 56% over his last two games.
https://t.co/o2ZRQM8TpP pic.twitter.com/vIBmr2S6JM – 10:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompsons said he let the internet trolls get to him early this season but he doesn’t care anymore. From here on out, his focus is on himself and the team.
Told me the “flood gates” are officially open. He isn’t sure if he’ll play tomorrow night in New Orleans. – 9:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I was even like, ‘Wow, that’s incredible!'” Klay says about Steph’s game-winning rainbow 3 – 9:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay admits he let trolls get to him, and says he had a revelation to just be himself and real Warriors fans will keep riding with him – 9:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay: “I’ve been really wanting a game like this, so it felt great letting it fly.” – 9:47 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tonight was a big positive for the #Rockets, despite the loss — Bari & Tari played really well. KPJ was effective scoring tonight. Turnovers were down. Took a Klay circus game for the Warriors to win. We’re doing post-game with highlights now… playback.tv/rocketswatch – 9:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final from Houston: Warriors 127, Rockets 120
Klay Thompson from 3 tonight: 10-of-13
Stephen Curry from 3 tonight: 7-of-14
Andrew Wiggins from 3 tonight: 6-of-11
23-of-38, or 60.5 percent – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors are 15-0 all-time when Klay drops 40. pic.twitter.com/OadkrLdTgj – 9:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
First road win of the season for the Warriros.
Thompson finishes with 41 points on 14-or-23 shooting, including 10 3s. Steph Curry had 33 points, 15 assist 7 rebounds, 3 steals & 2 blocks.
Thompson & Curry’ combined 17 3-pointers ties their most in a game as teammates. – 9:30 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson drops 41 in the Anta KT 8 👀 pic.twitter.com/66KriAYbZZ – 9:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
One of the more complete Steph Curry performances of the season:
33 points
15 assists
7 rebounds
3 steals
2 blocks
1 turnover
+22
37 minutes – 9:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Klay Thompson was in vintage form tonight 🔥
🔘 41 PTS
🔘 14-23 FG
🔘 10-13 3PT pic.twitter.com/7e4cvPfaaG – 9:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors have their first road win: 127-120 in Houston. Klay Thompson went for 41 points, made 10 3s. Steph Curry had 33 points, 15 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks. He was a +22 in a 7-point win. Performance had flaws, but the backcourt went volcanic. – 9:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors finally won a road game tonight in Houston.
Klay Thompson dropped a season-high 41 points on 14/23 shooting and knocked down 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 33 points, 7 rebounds and 15 assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points. – 9:22 PM
Klay Thompson dropped a season-high 41 points on 14/23 shooting and knocked down 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 33 points, 7 rebounds and 15 assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points. – 9:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: 41 points, 14-for-23, 10-for-13
Steph Curry: 33 points, 11-for-20, 7-for-14, 15 assists
Eric Gordon gotta be sick – 9:22 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors get their first road win of the season, beating the Rockets 127-120.
Klay Thompson has his best game of the season. He finished with 41 points and hit 10 of his 13 from 3. – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 127, Rockets 120. Curry, Thompson combine for 74, Curry getting season-high 15 assists. And they react as if they won in May, not November. Porter with season-high 30. – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson tonight:
41 PTS
10-13 3P
Vintage. pic.twitter.com/ufsnXvYqQo – 9:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
From 3 tonight
*Klay Thompson: 10 of 13
*Steph Curry: 7 of 14
*Andrew Wiggins: 6 of 11
The three combined: 23 of 38 – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Curry swishes an impossible high arching 28-footer and does the night, night. Porter comes back with another 3, his season-high fifth. – 9:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Klay Thompson has raised his season-long 3-point percentage by four entire points tonight, from 33.6 to 37.6. The kind of regression to the mean game he, and the Warriors, have been waiting for. – 9:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson having himself a night. He has 10 3s, 41 points.
Warriors up 123-117 with less than a minute left. – 9:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
41 points, 10 3-pointers for Klay
His most 3-pointers since his torn ACL and torn Achilles. Tied for his most points – 9:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with a career-high 22. Rockets won when he had 21. Does not look as if Klay will allow that. – 9:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson just hit his ninth 3-pointer, the ninth time he’s hit this benchmark in his career. He joins James Harden and Damion Lillard for the second-most games with nine 3s in NBA History.
Stephen Curry owns the record doing it… 38 times. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson up to 38 points on 13/21 FG and 9/11 from 3. His season 3-point percentage has jumped from 33.6 percent to 37.5 percent tonight. – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Best trade the Warriors can make is Slow Washed Klay Thompson for The Real Klay Thompson. – 9:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Klay heard all your podcasts and took it out on the poor 3-13 Rockets – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson now has 38 points and 9 3-pointers
That’s tied for the second-most points and second-most 3-pointers he has made since his injuries – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Porter with season-high 27, six assists, four rebounds and just two turnovers. But Rockets getting ‘Splashed.’ Thompson with 38 on 9 of 11 3-point shooting. Curry with season-high 14 assists. – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steve Kerr challenges a blocking foul called on Draymond Green. Would be his fourth and Porter would go to the line. – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch vintage Klay Thompson show up, drop 20 in first quarter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 9:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The most 3-pointers Klay has made in a game since his injuries is 9. He’s at 8 and 35 points right now – 9:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Splash Brothers with 5:42 to go
Steph: 27 points, 9-for-17, 6-for-12, 3-for-3, 13 assists
Klay: 32 points, 11-for-19, 7-for-9, 3-for-4 – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tie game with 7 1/2 minutes left as Curry returns. Rockets have their starters on the floor, too. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 97, Rockets 94 after 3. Warriors close quarter on an 8-0 run. Porter with 22 points, five assists, four rebounds, 2 steals. Green with 13, but just 3 of 12. Thompson up to 32, Curry 24 with 12 assists. Warriors shooting 51.4 % on 3s. – 8:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson has 32 points going into the fourth quarter. First 30-point game this season and first since Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals – 8:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson drills a 3-pointer to break a 94-94 tie entering the fourth quarter. He has 32 points. – 8:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green is 3-for-12 and he just got called for an 8 seconds as the Rockets had a chance to hold for the final shot of the 3rd, Klay drains a three to make the Rockets pay. Just an inexcusable mistake – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Curry had 0 points in the first quarter, 14 in the third. Up to 22 points, 10 assists. – 8:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down four at half in Houston and it’d be far worse if Klay Thompson hadn’t finally detonated for 26 points, already one away from a season-high. Bench drought to open second quarter, which they lost 37-21. Five turnovers, 0/5 from 3 from the GSW reserves. – 8:06 PM
Warriors are down four at half in Houston and it’d be far worse if Klay Thompson hadn’t finally detonated for 26 points, already one away from a season-high. Bench drought to open second quarter, which they lost 37-21. Five turnovers, 0/5 from 3 from the GSW reserves. – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors led the Rockets 40-28 after one quarter.
Houston began the second quarter on a 15-2 run and wound up outscoring them 37-21 in the period.
Golden State now trails 65-61 at halftime. Klay Thompson has a game-high 26 points on 9/15 shooting though. He’s 6/7 from deep. – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just surpassed Draymond Green as the league leader in technical fouls. Durant just picked up his 7th tech complaining about a missed foul call and gesturing toward an official after a made jump shot. Per NBA rules, after tech #16, Durant will be suspended 1 game. – 8:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent De’Aaron Fox is in the Curry 4 Flotro today 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XUVfzuxjYj – 8:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry’s first bucket of the night comes with 5:06 left before halftime, a 3-pointer from the left corner following a missed Andrew Wiggins dunk. He started 0/4. – 7:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steph Curry hits a 3 with five minutes left in the half, his first points of the game. – 7:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay is back in btw. He’s out there with Poole, Kuminga, Wiggins and Looney. – 7:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Rockets start the second quarter on a 11-0 run with Steph and Klay on the bench. One point game. – 7:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris 2/2 from three to start the game. Seth Curry 3/5 from the field.
Could this be the game Brooklyn finally gets both of them going? – 7:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Klay Thompson is an all-time 1st-Team “turn League Pass on right now” guy.
Honestly don’t think there are 5 players ever capable of getting more scorching hot than him. – 7:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors scored 40 points in the first quarter
Steph Curry didn’t score any. Instead, he had 6 asssists. That’s 11 first-quarter assists for Curry in the last two games – 7:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Houston: Warriors 40. Rockets 28
Klay with 20 (7-9 FG, 4-5 3p)
First 40p first quarter of the season for Warriors
First 20p quarter for Klay – 7:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson was on fire in the first quarter, JaMychal Green was dunking everything and the Warriors lead Houston 40-28.
That was Thompson’s 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:34 PM
Klay Thompson was on fire in the first quarter, JaMychal Green was dunking everything and the Warriors lead Houston 40-28.
That was Thompson’s 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s first quarter
20 points
9 minutes
7-for-9 from the field
4-for-5 from deep – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors 40, Rockets 28 after 1. Warriors shoot 72.7 %. Thompson with 20 on 7 of 9 shooting. Curry did not score, took just two shots, but had seven assists. – 7:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay in the 1st quarter:
20 PTS
7-9 FG
4-5 3P
He’s back. pic.twitter.com/mxD08Cw5N4 – 7:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has 20 points on 7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from deep. This is his 11th career 20-point quarter. – 7:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson scored 20 points two nights ago
He has 20 points in the first quarter, his third 20-point game this season – 7:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay comes out of the timeout and has his first miss of the night – 7:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Day
7 minutes
18 points
6-for-6 from the field
4-for-4 from deep pic.twitter.com/YkiaBId3DZ – 7:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson up to 18 first quarter points on 6/6 FG, 4/4 from 3 in seven minutes. – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Klay scorching. He’s 6 of 6, including four triples. Has 18 points in seven minutes. – 7:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson’s season-high for any quarter this season was 11. He has 18 points with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Every bucket has been in rhythm. – 7:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson has 12 points in the first five minutes against the Rockets — a season high in scoring for any quarter. He’s a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including two 3s. – 7:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s start in Houston: 12 points, 4/4 FG, two 3s in five minutes. – 7:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors take a 15-point lead (22-7) over Rockets in a little more than 5 minutes. Klay has 12, 4-4 FG. Wiggins 8, 3-3 FG.
Warriors not named Curry shooting 89 percent – 7:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start 8/11 from the field. Klay Thompson is 4/4 with 12 points, Andrew Wiggins has 8. Golden State leads 22-7. Timeout on the floor. – 7:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Rockets. Warriors up 22-7
Klay Thompson
5 minutes
12 points
4-for-4 from the field
2-for-2 from 3 – 7:19 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
How many fast breaks have Draymond single-handedly thwarted over the year? A million? – 7:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
And speaking of fans in team gear, we have a Lipscomb fan in the front row, no doubt for a Garrison Mathews shootout with Steph Curry. – 6:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. (Sengun and Porter were questionable.)
Warriors starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry. – 6:33 PM
