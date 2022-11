Warriors will sit Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green against Pelicans

Bottom line, are you losing sleep right now? Draymond Green: I’m not losing sleep right now. I think there are a couple of things that we need to correct that, honestly, over the course of the last few games, we are correcting. And these losses will turn into wins. I think there are a lot of games down the stretch that we’ve been losing, and we know how to win games down the stretch. But games are won in the margins. They’re not necessarily won at the end of the game. You may lose the game in the last six minutes of the game, but games are won within the margins, and we have to be better within the margins. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022