Ben Simmons expects to start vs. Sixers

Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons says he expects to start tonight against the 76ers
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry on Ben Simmons and his improvement:
“The past week or two he’s been a lot more upbeat and positive about himself and about his game… I think part of that is just him getting more healthy.” – 1:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nine hours ahead of tipoff in front of fans that will assuredly jeer him, against the team that threw him under the bus before trading him to the Nets for James Harden, star forward Ben Simmons said he can’t be worried about salty 76ers fans. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I think there’s certain people that you just don’t talk to all the time. I got friends that I don’t talk to all the time.”
Ben Simmons opened up more about his relationship with Joel Embiid and what he remembers about his time. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/22/ben… via @SixersWire – 11:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons following this morning’s #BrooklynNets shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center: “It feels good to be back. It does feel good to be back. I’m ready to go, locked-in. So I’m ready to play.” – 11:51 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons on what he wants to continue to work on amid recent success:
“Staying aggressive, pushing the ball, finding my guys, and then, just being relentless honestly. Just staying in attack mode all game.” – 11:43 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Ben Simmons on trying to be Ben Simmons again, “My mind is telling me, ‘Go be you,’ But then my body’s trying to catch up. So it feels like I’m just progressing each day, each game. Just building up.
“I’m still trying to get a rhythm, find my pace. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:42 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets will be .500 if they get a win in Philly tonight. ALL things considered, it could be so much worse.
-Roster overhaul
-Head coach fired
-Kyrie suspended/distractions
-Ben Simmons’ integration
-Joe Harris early rust
-Injuries (Seth, Warren) – 11:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons is prepared for an emotionally charged — and hostile — Philly return: ‘I know what’s coming’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #BrooklynNets – 11:38 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
icymi: i wrote about how good ben simmons looks and why it *might* be ok to believe in these brooklyn nets theringer.com/nba/2022/11/21… – 11:35 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons on his relationship with Joel Embiid:
“You’re not cool with everybody… I think there’s certain people that just you don’t talk to all the time.”
Says he had a lot of great times with Embiid and wishes him the best. pic.twitter.com/8DZB4RMYTV – 10:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on Sixers fans who are salty that he and Joel Embiid never won a championship: “I can’t worry about everybody’s feelings. At the end of the day, I’m not here to make everyone happy.” – 10:41 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons when asked if tonight’s game in Philadelphia is anticlimactic with Joel Embiid out:
“I’m sure the fans will make up for it.”
Says he has not spoke to Embiid. pic.twitter.com/UFCcsFJXP3 – 10:39 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked Ben Simmons if it’s anticlimactic at all not to face Joel Embiid, James Harden or Tyrese Maxey (all out due to injury) in his return to Philly: “I think the fans will make up for it,” he said. – 10:37 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Be [expletive] Ben Simmons. That is his reminder. Always be myself. Be me,” said @Ben Simmons to @andscape on advice from @CoachDPatrick. bit.ly/3ES7iQX #nets #nba – 10:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons says he expects to start tonight against the 76ers – 10:31 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons says he expects to start tonight against Philadelphia. – 10:31 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about not playing against Embiid, Maxey and Harden, Ben Simmons said, “I think the fans will make up for it.” – 10:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons: “Feels good to be back.” pic.twitter.com/eCPVrlM56E – 10:27 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons returns to Philly tonight amid his best stretch as a Net. Today’s story on his recent play, adjustment to the Big Apple (I spent time with him Saturday) and how he remains the X-factor: theathletic.com/3919085/2022/1… – 8:47 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets forward Ben Simmons has always had “Godfather” David Patrick’s support in his basketball journey. The #NBA three-time All-Star and the Sacramento State men’s basketball coach have a bond that has lasted through Simmons’ career triumphs and struggles. bit.ly/3ES7iQX – 8:45 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:
▪️Kyrie returns
▪️Ben Simmons set to return (to Philly)
▪️What’s up with Golden State?
▪️Are MY Kings headed to the playoffs?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 8:35 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Ben Simmons set two season-highs on Sunday, per @SecondSpectrum:
-22 on-ball screens
-15 dribble-handoffs
This much more like the Nets could’ve expected: facilitate out of DHOs, screen and roll hard. It’s the ideal role on offense for Simmons in the half court. pic.twitter.com/uoEWNxCNse – 8:15 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Undermanned 76ers brace for Ben Simmons’ return – YouTube m.youtube.com/watch?v=Qgbztz… – 5:49 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Ben Simmons’ first game back in Philly ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7422119970 – 5:25 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New podcast @ESPNAusNZ w/@Olgun Uluc
🏀 Numbers behind Cairns looking legit
🏀 Have Adelaide changed their identity?
🏀 Old man takes and complaints
🏀 Bad luck and bad decisions in Illawarra
🏀 What has changed for Ben Simmons in last few games
🎙️ https://t.co/76xHheJV3V pic.twitter.com/bsgv2T7MFV – 3:57 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Ben Simmons returns to Philly tomorrow. Some of the numbers behind the early days of his return to the floor ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/nM3VKs6A8C – 3:02 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Yes boos will happen.
Nets’ Ben Simmons upbeat about return to Philadelphia newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons knows ‘what’s coming’ from Philly fans in first #76ers clash nypost.com/2022/11/21/net… via @nypostsports – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons is prepared for an emotionally charged — and hostile — Philly return: ‘I know what’s coming’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons says ‘I know what’s coming’ in return to Philadelphia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/ben… – 4:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #BrooklynNets vs. #Sixers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. #NBA #PhilaUnite #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/5esAFJF1Oq – 3:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons is prepared for an emotionally charged — and hostile — Philly return: ‘I know what’s coming’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #Sixers #NBA #WellsFargoCenter #BrooklynNets #Nets – 2:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ben Simmons was pretty awesome last night. I loved how the Nets used him as a screener a lot and he did a good job varying his rolls. He’s a better passer than 99% of “centers” in that role too, so he’s making plays and seeing stuff most don’t. It’s all kind of new but it’s good. – 1:52 PM
Ben Simmons was pretty awesome last night. I loved how the Nets used him as a screener a lot and he did a good job varying his rolls. He’s a better passer than 99% of “centers” in that role too, so he’s making plays and seeing stuff most don’t. It’s all kind of new but it’s good. – 1:52 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Sixers’ star Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with foot strain, starting with Ben Simmons & the Nets nj.com/nets/2022/11/s… – 12:49 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Sixers’ star Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with foot strain, starting with Ben Simmons & the Nets nj.com/nets/2022/11/s… – 12:49 PM
Keith Pompey: Ben Simmons on if his return to Philly is anti-climatic with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden not playing for the #Sixers: “I mean the fans will make up for it. Yeah, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.” Simmons knows he’ll hear a lot of boos. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 22, 2022
Justin Grasso: Ben Simmons reflecting on his time with the #Sixers this morning in South Philly: “I had a lot of great moments. We shared a lot of moments here. A lot of ups and downs. This is where I became a man … The fan base, it’s a special fanbase. I got a lot of love for Philly.” -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / November 22, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons says he’s not focused on the Philly crowd and is more-so focused on his team playing well. I followed up and asked how’s he’s able to separate personal agenda from team success: “I have to. If we want to be a great team, I have to do that.” #NetsWorld -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 22, 2022
