Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner break up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo — the model and NBA superstar reportedly split up recently … and it’s all due to their hectic schedules. KJ and D-Book first went public with their love on Valentine’s Day in 2021 … but as TMZ Sports previously reported, they became an item after spending a ton of time quarantining together in 2020.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Broadcasting legend Bill Schonely will be on hand to autograph copies of his new book, “Wherever You May Be … Now — the Bill Schonely Story,” before and during halftime of @Portland Trail Blazers vs. Pacers game at Moda Center Sunday, Dec. 4.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (30.3 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%, 96.3 FT%, 2-2 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
it is so hard for a non-fiction book to achieve the same type of plot twist as fiction but I legitimately screamed out loud when I hit page 313 of ‘Unmask Alice’ by @RickEmerson, holy hell what an incredible piece of storytelling – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Typically when we go into a game with one thing on our mind, we typically do it.”
“Getting out in transition.”
“He’s getting better and better each game.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was talking about the Suns starters all being in double figures and trusting his, so I asked him how enjoyable it is to have that trust when he’s doubled knowing they can make a play.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 116, NYK 95
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P
Payne: 21 Pts, 9 Ast, 7 Reb, 7-14 FG
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast
Lee: 15-4-4
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker wondering where was the foul as he hit the back post of the basket hard on the defensive end.
On the other end, Washington Jr. for 3.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 90, NYK 75
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 6-9 FG
Craig: 14-4-3
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are crashing the offensive glass even more. Must have been something they saw on film with the Knicks. Never seen Booker do it this much. They’re up to 15 second-chance points. – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3.
Booker finds Ayton, with Brunson on hip, for two.
#Suns up 11. Timeout #Knicks midway through 3rd.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 55 #Knicks 53 Half
PHX: Payne 10, Booker 9. Team: 6-of-18 from 3.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 55, NYK 53
Payne: 10 Pts, 2-5 FG, 5-5 FT
Booker: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Craig: 9-3-3, 3-6 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 28, NYK 22
Payne: 10 Pts, 2-3 FG, 5-5 FT
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-7 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Knicks keep fouling 3-point shooters. Suns up 9 and Booker has a chance to make it 10 with a 4-point play. – 3:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns force turnover, get to line and Booker hits 3.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Eagles WRs need to take a page out of Clark from Benchwarmers’ book on this drive. Get the tape out, fellas. pic.twitter.com/c9pmoe8FPD – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a nut.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Booker and Bridges having high minute totals this early in the season to become a consistent thing. Trying to balance how much everyone wants to compete. – 1:49 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans inactives vs Commanders: TE Jordan, WR Rodgers, RB Benjamin, DB Stingler Jr, LB Hewitt, DL Booker, OL Deculus. (Both waiver additions are inactive) – 11:35 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 20 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.2
3. Stephen Curry: 15.9
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.5
5. Kevin Durant: 15.0
6. Joel Embiid: 14.6
7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.1
8. Devin Booker: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.3
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is 1-for-11 from 3 tonight, meaning he’s a lock to hit the game-winner. Book it. – 8:33 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Signing Box after box of my book: “Bingo Forty Years in the NBA” this AM. I’ll sign more tonight before Clippers~Spurs game https://t.co/cIbQtf9bVm arena from 6pm til Tip-off TeamLA store. Hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/1h4jiCMIN5 – 11:32 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy’s lineup experimentation paid dividends in Friday’s win, as his gamble to sacrifice size and rebounding late in order to maximize defensive switchability vs. Devin Booker and to utilize Malik Beasley’s floor-spacing paid off. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Devin Booker drop 49, not enough against Markkanen (38) as Jazz win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/19/wat… – 9:36 AM
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns forward ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA. -via People / November 21, 2022
Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch. -via People / November 21, 2022
Duane Rankin: “We’re going to have to see.” Devin Booker on FT issues. #Suns pic.twitter.com/86AabF2lLb -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022
