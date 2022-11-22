Ja Morant returns against Kings

Dave Mason: Ja Morant returns tonight vs. the Kings, according to @ggerould
Source: Twitter @DeuceMason

Clay Bailey @claybailey9
How about your starters for the Grizzlies-Kings. For SAC: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and De”Aaron Fox.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good thing Ja Morant is playing today, huh? pic.twitter.com/AErFdZMEMs7:51 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
12 is back tonight. But first, @Ja Morant had to be a Dad and tie his daughter’s shoes. pic.twitter.com/nTTNtjh83h7:50 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the Grizzlies:
.@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Ja Morant (LT Ankle Sprain) will start tonight vs @Sacramento Kings. – 7:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ja Morant, fresh off an ankle sprain, starts for the Grizzlies tonight against Sacramento, team says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is active and will start tonight. – 7:35 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
In Breaking News that was not unexpected — Ja Morant is available, has cleared ankle tweaking and will start vs. the Kings. – 7:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ja Morant is starting tonight against the Kings. – 7:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Ja Morant will start tonight against the Sacramento Kings. – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is active and will start for the Grizzlies after missing one game. – 7:34 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ja Morant returns tonight vs. the Kings, according to @ggerould7:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant x Kaari J 🏀💞 pic.twitter.com/uSCVylZ5Gx7:33 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant (ankle) will play tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings. – 7:31 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
Ja Morant is playing tonight…. Source…. Tee Morant – 7:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is warming up in the Kobe 9 elites. This morning he called them his boxing shoes. Definitely more support for the ankles. pic.twitter.com/ZKVBRMVwPQ7:23 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for today’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…2:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return Tuesday vs. Kings nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/22/ja-…1:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was a participant in Grizzlies shootaround on Tuesday. Previously, questionable players have played for Memphis following a successful pregame warmup.
That will be the last step for Morant to get back on the court tonight. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…12:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant an alien. Morant called himself a cyborg. The NBA is drug testing him.
“I don’t think I’m human. I don’t know, I have to do some lab tests or something to see what’s really behind it.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ja Morant could be back tonight for Memphis.
Buckle up for a tough battle at “the Grindhouse.”
NIGHT CHAT will be LIIIIIVE after the game:
https://t.co/s9D8nZEWmn pic.twitter.com/BlYcGP57zD11:56 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star upgraded to questionable, on cusp of returning, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo…11:22 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Looks like Ja Morant will be playing against the Pelicans on Friday – 11:12 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Memphis Grizzlies upgrades Ja Morant’s (ankle) status to questionable for tonight’s game versus the Sacramento Kings. – 11:04 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded Ja Morant (ankle) to questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 11:00 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies.
Someone must have woke up feeling good this morning. – 11:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…9:23 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are 1-point underdogs vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Ja Morant doubtful. Desmond Bane out. – 12:22 AM

Clutch Points: The Grizzlies have upgraded Ja Morant from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, per @Memphis Grizzlies PR pic.twitter.com/yu7CNv71JK -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 22, 2022
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (ankle) as doubtful vs. the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee) and Ziaire Williams (knee) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 21, 2022

