Ja Morant upgraded to questionable vs. Kings

The Sacramento Kings are 1-point underdogs vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Ja Morant doubtful. Desmond Bane out. – 12:22 AM

Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies.Someone must have woke up feeling good this morning. – 11:00 AM

Looks like Ja Morant will be playing against the Pelicans on Friday – 11:12 AM

Ja Morant could be back tonight for Memphis.Buckle up for a tough battle at “the Grindhouse.”NIGHT CHAT will be LIIIIIVE after the game:

Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant an alien. Morant called himself a cyborg. The NBA is drug testing him.“I don’t think I’m human. I don’t know, I have to do some lab tests or something to see what’s really behind it.”

Ja Morant was a participant in Grizzlies shootaround on Tuesday. Previously, questionable players have played for Memphis following a successful pregame warmup.That will be the last step for Morant to get back on the court tonight. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…

