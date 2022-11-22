Ja Morant upgraded to questionable vs. Kings

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return Tuesday vs. Kings nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/22/ja-…1:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was a participant in Grizzlies shootaround on Tuesday. Previously, questionable players have played for Memphis following a successful pregame warmup.
That will be the last step for Morant to get back on the court tonight. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…12:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant an alien. Morant called himself a cyborg. The NBA is drug testing him.
“I don’t think I’m human. I don’t know, I have to do some lab tests or something to see what’s really behind it.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ja Morant could be back tonight for Memphis.
Buckle up for a tough battle at “the Grindhouse.”
NIGHT CHAT will be LIIIIIVE after the game:
https://t.co/s9D8nZEWmn pic.twitter.com/BlYcGP57zD11:56 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star upgraded to questionable, on cusp of returning, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo…11:22 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Looks like Ja Morant will be playing against the Pelicans on Friday – 11:12 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Memphis Grizzlies upgrades Ja Morant’s (ankle) status to questionable for tonight’s game versus the Sacramento Kings. – 11:04 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded Ja Morant (ankle) to questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 11:00 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies.
Someone must have woke up feeling good this morning. – 11:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…9:23 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are 1-point underdogs vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Ja Morant doubtful. Desmond Bane out. – 12:22 AM

Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (ankle) as doubtful vs. the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee) and Ziaire Williams (knee) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 21, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @Memphis Grizzlies announced the following medical update. pic.twitter.com/DAuLn5V9Sj -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / November 19, 2022

